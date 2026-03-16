Facts: Opener Archie Vaughan stands as the leading run-getter for Somerset with 366 runs in eight innings.

Gloucestershire’s James Bracey, their wicket-keeper batter, is the third leading batter of the One Day Cup with 572 runs in eight innings.

Gloucestershire lead their head-to-head tally against Somerset with a 3-1 scoreline in the previous five games.

Somerset vs Gloucestershire Chances of Winning

Somerset retained second place in the standings as they overcame Northamptonshire with ease. The latter batted first and a fielding-friendly track, resulting in a total of 238 runs in 44 overs. The chase was an absolute breeze for the Taunton-based side as openers Archie Vaughan and Tom Lammonby kicked off the innings with a 168-run stand, and they posted individual totals of 109* and 83 runs, respectively. They set the team up for success and eventually, the team made it over the line with a whopping eight wickets in hand.

Gloucestershire were in a high-scoring outing with Hampshire, and the former scored a massive 313-run total. Wicket-keeper batter James Bracey and Ben Charlesworth were both centurions and tied for the top spot with 104 runs each. They were the only major contributors while miscellaneous scores from the others helped the team secure a competitive stand. Although the target was perfectly defensible, the bowlers faltered and allowed Hampshire to achieve victory by a margin of five wickets.

Somerset chance of winning - 61%

Gloucestershire chance of winning - 39%

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Somerset vs Gloucestershire Betting Tips

Somerset to score high before first dismissal

Archie Vaughan and Tom Lammonby have opened for Somerset from the start of the season and their consistency is commendable. In the last five games, they added 168, 62, 0, 42 and 36 runs to the first wicket, and there was only one match where their partnership did not succeed. Both openers are in solid form at the moment and they will be expected to set up a strong stand in the next encounter as well.

Somerset vs Gloucestershire Toss Prediction

The Cooper Associates County Ground is evidently a chasing track considering all four games this season went in favor of those fielding first. The average first innings stand of 263 in the tournament so far is not a particularly daunting score, and the toss winners chose to field first on three occasions. Chasing is an obvious advantage at this venue.

Weather Report

A 25% likelihood of rainfall is predicted at Taunton with light rain and a maximum temperature of 19 degrees Celsius.

Somerset Player List

James Rew (c), Andrew Umeed, Sean Dickson, Tom Abell, Tom Banton, Tom Lammonby, Will Smeed, Archie Vaughan, Craig Overton, Fin Hill, Josh Davey, Joshua Thomas, Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Goldsworthy, Lewis Gregory, Thomas Rew, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Alfie Ogborne, Jack Leach, Jake Ball, JT Langridge, Matt Henry, Migael Pretorius, Riley Meredith, Shoaib Bashir, Ben Green, James Theedom.

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Lammonby Batter Archie Vaughan All-rounder Lewis Goldsworthy All-rounder James Rew (C) Wicket-keeper Thomas Rew All-rounder Joshua Thomas Batter Fin Hill Bowler Ben Green All-rounder Jack Leach Bowler James Theedom Bowler Jake Ball Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset’s batting is rather impressive this season, and their top order is particularly remarkable. They also have greater depth in their batting lineup which gives them a strong choice to take the win in the next game.

Gloucestershire Player List

Jack Taylor (c), Ben Charlesworth, Joe Phillips, Luke Charlesworth, Miles Hammond, Tommy Boorman, Ahmed Syed, Cameron Green, D'Arcy Short, Ed Middleton, Graeme van Buuren, Oliver Price, Tom Price, Cameron Bancroft, Chris Dent, James Bracey, Ajeet Dale, Aman Rao, Archie Bailey, David Payne, Dominic Goodman, Josh Shaw, Marchant de Lange, Matt Taylor, Todd Murphy, Tom Smith, Zaman Akhter, Daaryoush Ahmed, Craig Miles.

Predicted Playing XI

James Bracey Wicket-keeper Cameron Bancroft Batter Oliver Price All-rounder Ben Charlesworth Batter Jack Taylor (C) Batter Graeme van Buuren All-rounder Tommy Boorman Batter Daaryoush Ahmed Bowler Zaman Akhter Bowler Craig Miles Bowler Josh Shaw Bowler

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire were on a six-match winning streak from the start of their campaign before losing two games in a row prior to the quarter final.

Somerset vs Gloucestershire Head-to-Head

Gloucestershire lead their head-to-head tally against Somerset with three victories in the previous five encounters.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Somerset - 1

Gloucestershire - 3

No Result - 1

Somerset vs Gloucestershire Betting Odds

Somerset to have a better opening partnership than Gloucestershire

James Bracey and Cameron Bancroft’s partnership for Gloucestershire’s first wicket has regressed in the last three matches, and the drop-off is quite apparent considering they have secured totals of 1, 18 and 121 runs in the previous three matches. Somerset’s Archie Vaughan and Tom Lammonby, on the other hand, have improved with time which reflects in stands of 168, 62 and 0 runs in the last three outings. Their progress inspires confidence in their ability to put on another big first partnership in the upcoming fixture.

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Somerset vs Gloucestershire Best Batters

Tom Lammonby to be Somerset’s Best Batter

Tom Lammonby made a slow start to the season but his form improved a great deal leading up to this game, and he was the second highest run scorer in the previous outing with an 83-run knock. He is also the second leading batter overall with 363 runs in eight innings, including two tons and a half-century. Averaging at 45.37, he is expected to lead the charge in the quarter final.

James Bracey to be Gloucestershire’s Best Batter

James Bracey was tied for the top spot in the previous game against Hampshire where he notched up a 104-run century. He extended his overall lead with 572 runs in eight innings, having scored two centuries and two half-centuries. His average of 71.50 is the best of the team and he is expected to come out on top in the upcoming fixture against Somerset.

Somerset vs Gloucestershire Best Bowlers

Jake Ball to be Somerset’s Best Bowler

Jake Ball’s nine-over spell in the last game against Northamptonshire yielded a single wicket, a maiden and an economy rate of 4.44. Although he was not the top bowler, he is the joint leading wicket-taker overall with 11 wickets in six innings and an exceptional average of 26.45 which makes him the favorite against Gloucestershire.

Matt Taylor to be Gloucestershire’s Best Bowler

In the previous encounter against Hampshire, Matt Taylor emerged as the leading bowler for Gloucestershire with a two-wicket haul in ten overs and an economy rate of 6.50. He has a total of 11 wickets this season in seven innings, and his average of 19.45 is the best of the low. He is anticipated to be their premier bowler once again in the next match.