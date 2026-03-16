Somerset vs Gloucestershire Match Prediction
SOM
61%
Chance of Winning
GLO
39%
Parimatch
Batery
List a
The Cooper Associates County Ground
Facts:
- Opener Archie Vaughan stands as the leading run-getter for Somerset with 366 runs in eight innings.
- Gloucestershire’s James Bracey, their wicket-keeper batter, is the third leading batter of the One Day Cup with 572 runs in eight innings.
- Gloucestershire lead their head-to-head tally against Somerset with a 3-1 scoreline in the previous five games.
Somerset vs Gloucestershire Chances of Winning
Somerset retained second place in the standings as they overcame Northamptonshire with ease. The latter batted first and a fielding-friendly track, resulting in a total of 238 runs in 44 overs. The chase was an absolute breeze for the Taunton-based side as openers Archie Vaughan and Tom Lammonby kicked off the innings with a 168-run stand, and they posted individual totals of 109* and 83 runs, respectively. They set the team up for success and eventually, the team made it over the line with a whopping eight wickets in hand.
Gloucestershire were in a high-scoring outing with Hampshire, and the former scored a massive 313-run total. Wicket-keeper batter James Bracey and Ben Charlesworth were both centurions and tied for the top spot with 104 runs each. They were the only major contributors while miscellaneous scores from the others helped the team secure a competitive stand. Although the target was perfectly defensible, the bowlers faltered and allowed Hampshire to achieve victory by a margin of five wickets.
- Somerset chance of winning - 61%
- Gloucestershire chance of winning - 39%
Somerset vs Gloucestershire Betting Tips
Somerset to score high before first dismissal
Archie Vaughan and Tom Lammonby have opened for Somerset from the start of the season and their consistency is commendable. In the last five games, they added 168, 62, 0, 42 and 36 runs to the first wicket, and there was only one match where their partnership did not succeed. Both openers are in solid form at the moment and they will be expected to set up a strong stand in the next encounter as well.
Somerset vs Gloucestershire Toss Prediction
The Cooper Associates County Ground is evidently a chasing track considering all four games this season went in favor of those fielding first. The average first innings stand of 263 in the tournament so far is not a particularly daunting score, and the toss winners chose to field first on three occasions. Chasing is an obvious advantage at this venue.
Weather Report
A 25% likelihood of rainfall is predicted at Taunton with light rain and a maximum temperature of 19 degrees Celsius.
Somerset Player List
James Rew (c), Andrew Umeed, Sean Dickson, Tom Abell, Tom Banton, Tom Lammonby, Will Smeed, Archie Vaughan, Craig Overton, Fin Hill, Josh Davey, Joshua Thomas, Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Goldsworthy, Lewis Gregory, Thomas Rew, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Alfie Ogborne, Jack Leach, Jake Ball, JT Langridge, Matt Henry, Migael Pretorius, Riley Meredith, Shoaib Bashir, Ben Green, James Theedom.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tom Lammonby
|
Batter
|
Archie Vaughan
|
All-rounder
|
Lewis Goldsworthy
|
All-rounder
|
James Rew (C)
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Thomas Rew
|
All-rounder
|
Joshua Thomas
|
Batter
|
Fin Hill
|
Bowler
|
Ben Green
|
All-rounder
|
Jack Leach
|
Bowler
|
James Theedom
|
Bowler
|
Jake Ball
|
Bowler
Somerset Team Form
Somerset’s batting is rather impressive this season, and their top order is particularly remarkable. They also have greater depth in their batting lineup which gives them a strong choice to take the win in the next game.
Gloucestershire Player List
Jack Taylor (c), Ben Charlesworth, Joe Phillips, Luke Charlesworth, Miles Hammond, Tommy Boorman, Ahmed Syed, Cameron Green, D'Arcy Short, Ed Middleton, Graeme van Buuren, Oliver Price, Tom Price, Cameron Bancroft, Chris Dent, James Bracey, Ajeet Dale, Aman Rao, Archie Bailey, David Payne, Dominic Goodman, Josh Shaw, Marchant de Lange, Matt Taylor, Todd Murphy, Tom Smith, Zaman Akhter, Daaryoush Ahmed, Craig Miles.
Predicted Playing XI
|
James Bracey
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Cameron Bancroft
|
Batter
|
Oliver Price
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Charlesworth
|
Batter
|
Jack Taylor (C)
|
Batter
|
Graeme van Buuren
|
All-rounder
|
Tommy Boorman
|
Batter
|
Daaryoush Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Zaman Akhter
|
Bowler
|
Craig Miles
|
Bowler
|
Josh Shaw
|
Bowler
Gloucestershire Team Form
Gloucestershire were on a six-match winning streak from the start of their campaign before losing two games in a row prior to the quarter final.
Somerset vs Gloucestershire Head-to-Head
Gloucestershire lead their head-to-head tally against Somerset with three victories in the previous five encounters.
Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches
Somerset - 1
Gloucestershire - 3
No Result - 1
Somerset vs Gloucestershire Betting Odds
Somerset to have a better opening partnership than Gloucestershire
James Bracey and Cameron Bancroft’s partnership for Gloucestershire’s first wicket has regressed in the last three matches, and the drop-off is quite apparent considering they have secured totals of 1, 18 and 121 runs in the previous three matches. Somerset’s Archie Vaughan and Tom Lammonby, on the other hand, have improved with time which reflects in stands of 168, 62 and 0 runs in the last three outings. Their progress inspires confidence in their ability to put on another big first partnership in the upcoming fixture.
Somerset vs Gloucestershire
List a
The Cooper Associates County Ground, null
Somerset
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Gloucestershire
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
Somerset vs Gloucestershire Best Batters
Tom Lammonby to be Somerset’s Best Batter
Tom Lammonby made a slow start to the season but his form improved a great deal leading up to this game, and he was the second highest run scorer in the previous outing with an 83-run knock. He is also the second leading batter overall with 363 runs in eight innings, including two tons and a half-century. Averaging at 45.37, he is expected to lead the charge in the quarter final.
James Bracey to be Gloucestershire’s Best Batter
James Bracey was tied for the top spot in the previous game against Hampshire where he notched up a 104-run century. He extended his overall lead with 572 runs in eight innings, having scored two centuries and two half-centuries. His average of 71.50 is the best of the team and he is expected to come out on top in the upcoming fixture against Somerset.
Somerset vs Gloucestershire Best Bowlers
Jake Ball to be Somerset’s Best Bowler
Jake Ball’s nine-over spell in the last game against Northamptonshire yielded a single wicket, a maiden and an economy rate of 4.44. Although he was not the top bowler, he is the joint leading wicket-taker overall with 11 wickets in six innings and an exceptional average of 26.45 which makes him the favorite against Gloucestershire.
Matt Taylor to be Gloucestershire’s Best Bowler
In the previous encounter against Hampshire, Matt Taylor emerged as the leading bowler for Gloucestershire with a two-wicket haul in ten overs and an economy rate of 6.50. He has a total of 11 wickets this season in seven innings, and his average of 19.45 is the best of the low. He is anticipated to be their premier bowler once again in the next match.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Somerset
- Somerset to win @ 1.64 (Parimatch)
- Gloucestershire to win @ 2.04 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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