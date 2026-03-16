Facts: Somerset’s captain and wicket-keeper, James Rew, is their leading batter with 145 runs in two innings.

George Balderson was the top wicket-taker for Lancashire in the County Championship this season with 31 wickets in 18 innings.

Somerset have a 4-0 record against Lancashire in the last five games of the tournament.

Somerset vs Lancashire Chances of Winning

Somerset are on a roll since the start of the One Day Cup as they took their second victory in a row against Durham last time out. The latter, having opted to bat first, posted a mediocre total of 255 runs on the board. The odds were in favor of the home side who did not have a particularly daunting target to chase down, and they finished with three overs to spare. Thomas Rew was the leading batter as he remained not out on 84 while skipper James Rew, opener Archie Vaughan and all-rounder Ben Green were next in line with 39, 37 and 34* runs, respectively. Although the Taunton-based team lost six wickets in the process, they made it over the line to bag a second win this season.

Lancashire, on the other hand, received the short end of the stick as their first match against Northamptonshire was abandoned due to unfavorable weather conditions. However, their form in the County Championship prior to this was not promising given that they had just two victories in 11 games. Moreover, they lost three times and were among the bottom teams in their division. Their top order is not on par with that of Somerset and their bowling attack is not nearly as powerful, putting them on the backfoot.

Somerset chance of winning - 68%

Lancashire chance of winning - 32%

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Somerset vs Lancashire Betting Tips

Somerset to score high before first dismissal

Somerset’s first wicket was struggling in the County Championship and their scores were quite underwhelming for a majority of their campaign. However, they have turned things around completely as Archie Vaughan and Tom Lammonby have secured impressive totals of 51 and 49 runs together in the last two games of the One Day Cup. Since there is a noticeable and sustained improvement, the openers are on course to put on another big partnership as they enter their third game of the season.

Match Prediction Best Odds Somerset Opening Partnership to be Over 26.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Lancashire Opening Partnership to be Under 19.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Somerset vs Lancashire Toss Prediction

Durham made the mistake of choosing to bat first at The Cooper Associates County Ground in the last game against Somerset when fielding is a clear and resolute advantage on this surface. In the 2024 season, four out of five matches were won by those chasing despite a rather competitive average first innings stand of 280. For the next game, the toss winner will favor fielding first.

Weather Report

A mild 15% likelihood of rain is forecast at Taunton and partially cloudy conditions will prevail. The temperature is set to reach 24 degrees Celsius.

Somerset Player List

James Rew (c), Andrew Umeed, Sean Dickson, Tom Abell, Tom Banton, Tom Lammonby, Will Smeed, Archie Vaughan, Craig Overton, Fin Hill, Josh Davey, Joshua Thomas, Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Goldsworthy, Lewis Gregory, Thomas Rew, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Alfie Ogborne, Jack Leach, Jake Ball, JT Langridge, Matt Henry, Migael Pretorius, Riley Meredith, Shoaib Bashir, Ben Green.

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Lammonby Batter Archie Vaughan All-rounder Lewis Goldsworthy All-rounder James Rew (C) Wicket-keeper Thomas Rew All-rounder Joshua Thomas Batter Fin Hill Bowler Ben Green All-rounder Kasey Aldridge All-rounder Alfie Ogborne Bowler Jake Ball Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset’s batting is unparalleled and despite having lost quite a few wickets in the previous game, they showcased depth in batting. They also have a solid bowling lineup as Alfie Ogborne and Ben Green are coming into their own.

Lancashire Player List

Arav Shetty, Ashton Turner, Harry Singh, Josh Bohannon, Keaton Jennings, Keshana Fonseka, Marcus Harris, Michael Jones, Rocky Flintoff, George Balderson, Liam Livingstone, Luke Wells, Tom Aspinwall, George Bell, Jos Buttler, Matthew Hurst, Phil Salt, Anderson Phillip, Charlie Barnard, Chris Green, Jack Blatherwick, James Anderson, Joshua Boyden, Luke Wood, Mitchell Stanley, Ollie Sutton, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Will Williams.

Predicted Playing XI

Luke Wells All-rounder Keaton Jennings Batter Josh Bohannon Batter Marcus Harris Batter Matthew Hurst Batter Phil Salt Wicket-keeper Chris Green All-rounder George Balderson All-rounder Jack Blatherwick Bowler Tom Hartley Bowler James Anderson Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire’s form in the present tournament remains suspect but if their performance in the County tournament was any indication, they are heavily disadvantaged in the next game.

Somerset vs Lancashire Head-to-Head

Somerset have a dominant record against Lancashire with four wins in the previous five head-to-head encounters.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Somerset - 4

Lancashire - 0

No Result - 1

Somerset vs Lancashire Betting Odds

Somerset to have a better opening partnership than Lancashire

Lancashire’s first game against Northamptonshire was abandoned and they have nothing to show for themselves in the tournament so far. In the County Championship, mainstay openers Luke Wells and Keaton Jennings were not putting in competitive performances which reflected in stands of 4, 5, 28, 8, 5 and 60 runs in the last three outings. Somerset, though, are absolutely on the money in terms of opening partnerships in the One Day Cup, considering Archie Vaughan and Tom Lammonby have added 51 and 49 runs to the first wicket. The latter are a dependable option and will be expected to outperform Lancashire’s opening wicket in the next game.

Somerset vs Lancashire List a The Cooper Associates County Ground, null Somerset Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.48 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.568 Bet Now! Lancashire Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.40 Bet Now!

Somerset vs Lancashire Best Batters

James Rew to be Somerset’s Best Batter

James Rew was the second leading batter for Somerset during the previous game against Durham where he scored 39 runs before his dismissal. Overall, though, he is the top run scorer for the team with 145 runs in two innings, including a 106*-run ton in the first match of the season. He is expected to be their standout batter in the upcoming game.

Keaton Jennings to be Lancashire’s Best Batter

During the County Championship this season, Keaton Jennings was the second highest run scorer for Lancashire with 876 runs in 21 innings, including two tons and four half-centuries. Moreover, his average of 43.80 was remarkable and he is anticipated to lead the charge in the upcoming encounter.

Somerset vs Lancashire Best Bowlers

Alfie Ogborne to be Somerset’s Best Bowler

In the previous outing versus Durham, Alfie Ogborne emerged as the top bowler for Somerset as he captured a fifer in his full quota of ten overs along with an impressive economy rate of 4.10. He has five wickets in two innings and a brilliant average of 16.00 which makes him the top contender for the next game against Lancashire.

Tom Hartley to be Lancashire’s Best Bowler

Tom Hartley was a reliable bowler for Lancashire during the County Championship this season, having claimed a total of 26 wickets in 11 innings. Further, his high average of 34.26 was not a detriment to his consistency, and he is on course to be Lancashire’s leading bowler in the next outing against Somerset.