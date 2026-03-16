Facts: Skipper James Rew leads Somerset’s run charts with 328 runs in seven innings so far.

James Sales remains the leading run scorer for Northamptonshire with 223 runs in four innings.

Northamptonshire have a 4-1 record against Somerset in the previous five head-to-head games.

Somerset vs Northamptonshire Chances of Winning

Somerset come into this fixture on the back of two successive victories, and their performance against Kent was brilliant. The latter scored 269 while batting first and that was not a particularly impressive stand, allowing Somerset to breeze past. Opener Tom Lammonby led the onslaught with 102 runs and Lewis Goldsworthy was next in line, having notched up 43 runs. Their entire batting lineup pitched in to help the team overhaul the total, and they claimed a four-wicket triumph in the end.

Northamptonshire are on the other end of the spectrum and they are the worst-performing team in the tournament this season. In the last game against Middlesex, the Northampton-rooted team were bundled out for a mere 189 runs with Ricardo Vasconcelos’ 62 and Rob Keogh’s 60 as the top scores of the innings. The other batters did not contribute nearly enough, and they faced a four-wicket trounce.

Somerset chance of winning - 70%

Northamptonshire chance of winning - 30%

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Somerset vs Northamptonshire Betting Tips

Somerset to score high before first dismissal

Archie Vaughan and Tom Lammonby have had their ups and downs this season as Somerset’s opening duo, having opened for the team throughout their campaign. In the last five matches, they managed to secure stands of 62, 0, 42, 36 and 5 runs before the fall of the first wicket. Given that they built up momentum over the course of the season, they are expected to end their group stage run with a solid first partnership once more.

Somerset vs Northamptonshire Toss Prediction

The Cooper Associates County Ground is a fielding track through and through, and it is evident since those chasing have taken a 3-0 clean sweep in the tournament so far. Moreover, the toss winners elected to chase two out of three times and the average first innings total of 271 is not a daunting target at all. Fielding first will remain the favored strategy in the next game as well.

Weather Report

Partly cloudy skies are predicted at Taunton with a 25% chance of rain and a maximum temperature of 21 degrees Celsius.

Somerset Player List

James Rew (c), Andrew Umeed, Sean Dickson, Tom Abell, Tom Banton, Tom Lammonby, Will Smeed, Archie Vaughan, Craig Overton, Fin Hill, Josh Davey, Joshua Thomas, Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Goldsworthy, Lewis Gregory, Thomas Rew, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Alfie Ogborne, Jack Leach, Jake Ball, JT Langridge, Matt Henry, Migael Pretorius, Riley Meredith, Shoaib Bashir, Ben Green, James Theedom.

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Lammonby Batter Archie Vaughan All-rounder Lewis Goldsworthy All-rounder James Rew (C) Wicket-keeper Thomas Rew All-rounder Joshua Thomas Batter Fin Hill Bowler Ben Green All-rounder Jack Leach Bowler James Theedom Bowler Jake Ball Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset’s squad is balanced with a strong bowling attack and their batting lineup pulls their weight. They have the potential to advance to the playoffs, especially since they are vastly superior to Northamptonshire in all aspects at the moment.

Northamptonshire Player List

Lewis McManus (c), Arush Buchake, George Bartlett, James Sales, Matthew Breetzke, Tim Robinson, Aadi Sharma, David Willey, Gus Miller, Justin Broad, Luke Procter, Ravi Bopara, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Lewis McManus, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Ben Sanderson, Dominic Leech, Freddie Heldreich, George Scrimshaw, Harry Conway, Liam Guthrie, Lloyd Pope, Nirvan Ramesh, Raphael Weatherall, Tiaan Louw, Yuzvendra Chahal, Stuart van der Merwe, Aryaman Varma.

Predicted Playing XI

Ricardo Vasconcelos Batter Tim Robinson Batter James Sales Batter Rob Keogh Batter Justin Broad Bowler George Bartlett Batter Lewis McManus (C) Wicket-keeper Dominic Leech Bowler Aryaman Varma Bowler Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler Nirvan Ramesh Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire’s batting is not up to the mark and their inability to set a competitive target and curtail the opposition puts them on the backfoot for their group-stage match.

Somerset vs Northamptonshire Head-to-Head

Northamptonshire have a dominant 4-1 record against Somerset in the previous five head-to-head games in the tournament.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Somerset - 1

Northamptonshire - 4

Somerset vs Northamptonshire Betting Odds

Somerset to have a better opening partnership than Northamptonshire

Northamptonshire have had two entirely different opening pairs in the last three games which has contributed to their erratic form, evident in scores of 2, 20 and 73 runs before the first dismissal. Somerset are the opposite in this regard considering Archie Vaughan and Tom Lammonby have been their openers right from the start of their campaign. In the three matches leading up to this fixture, they added 62, 0 and 42 runs to the first wicket. Despite the downtrend in performance during a single game, they are expected to outclass Northamptonshire’s opening wicket in the upcoming match.

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Somerset vs Northamptonshire Best Batters

James Rew to be Somerset’s Best Batter

James Rew was not among the top scorers for Somerset in the previous game against Northamptonshire, having scored a mere 16 runs. However, he continues to be their top batter overall with 328 runs in seven innings and an average of 65.60, including one century and two half-centuries. The skipper remains the leading contender against Northamptonshire.

James Sales to be Northamptonshire’s Best Batter

James Sales faced an unfortunate 11-ball duck in the previous game against Middlesex but, nevertheless, he remains their leading run scorer in the tournament so far with 223 runs in four innings. He has one ton and a half-century until now along with an exceptional average of 55.75, and he is expected to come out on top against Somerset.

Somerset vs Northamptonshire Best Bowlers

Jake Ball to be Somerset’s Best Bowler

Jake Ball emerged as the joint leading bowler for Somerset during the last outing, having delivered ten overs against Kent, bowled one maiden, picked two wickets and achieved an economy rate of 5.10. He is their leading wicket-taker overall with ten wickets in five innings and an excellent average of 25.10, making him the favorite for the upcoming fixture.

Liam Guthrie to be Northamptonshire’s Best Bowler

Liam Guthrie was the top bowler for Northamptonshire in the previous encounter, having bagged a two-wicket haul against Middlesex in this ten-over spell. He has extended his lead at the top with a total of nine wickets in five innings, and despite his rather high average of 32.55, he is anticipated to be their top wicket-taker once again.