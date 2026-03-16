Facts: Tazeem Chaudry Ali has picked 10 wickets in three matches for Warwickshire in the Domestic One-Day Cup 2025

Somerset's Archie Vaughan scored 95 runs off 127 balls in his last match vs Yorkshire

Hamza Shaikh of Warwickshire played a fighting 42-run knock for his team vs Middlsex

Somerset vs Warwickshire Chance of Winning

Somerset, the second-ranked Group B team in the Domestic One-Day Cup 2025 have won three out of their four matches so far. They won their last match against Yorkshire by six wickets. They chased down a 248-run target with six wickets and five balls remaining. On the other hand, Warwickshire have won two and lost as many matches.They lost their last game against Middlesex by 28 runs.

Somerset will have a better chance of beating Warwickshire because the momentum is very much on their side. They have made three successful chases so far, and could prove to be too good for an inconsistent team like Warwickshire, who have suffered two massive batting collapses already.

Somerset chances of winning - 60%

Warwickshire chances of winning - 40%

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Somerset vs Warwickshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Somerset captain and wicketkeeper-batter James Rew smashed an unbeaten 53 runs off 62 balls in his last outing against Yorkshire. The innings consisted of three fours and a six. The 21-year-old left-hand batter has scored 202 runs in four matches at an average of 101. The youngster has shown that he means business, and could be amongst runs once again.

Eyes will also be on Warwickshire wicketkeeper-batter Kai Smith. The 20-year-old right-hand batter scored only 18 runs in the last match with the help of three boundaries. However, he is the second-leading run-scorer for his team currently. Smith has scored 137 runs in four matches at an average of 34.25. Chances of Kai Smith scoring high look good.

Somerset vs Warwickshire Toss Prediction

Two matches have been played at The Cooper Associates County Ground in the Domestic One-Day Cup 2025. In the first match at the venue, Durham opted to bat first but Somerset won by six wickets. In the second match, Lancashire opted to bowl and won by two wickets. Scoring hasn't been very easy at the venue, and teams would be comfortable chasing the target for that reason.

Weather Report

It's expected to be mostly sunny in Taunton on Sunday, August 17. With a humidity level of 65 percent, the temperature will hover around 25 degree celsius. The wind speed will go up to 16 km/h.

Somerset News & Player List

Somerset Player List

Tom Lammonby, Archie Vaughan, Lewis Goldsworthy, James Rew (c & wk), Thomas Rew, Joshua F Thomas, Ben Green, Finley James Hill, Kasey Aldridge, Alfie Ogborne, Jake Ball, Migael Pretorius, Jack Leach, Nikhil Gorantla, James Theedom, Kian Roberts

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Lammonby Batter Archie Vaughan Batter Lewis Goldsworthy Batter James Rew (c & wk) Wicketkeeper-batter Thomas Rew Wicketkeeper-batter Joshua F Thomas Allrounder Ben Green All-rounder Finley James Hill Bowler James Theedom Bowler Jack Leach Bowler Jake Ball Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset have won three of their four matches in the ongoing Domestic One-Day Cup 2025. They have also won each of their three matches while chasing so far. They have lost only to Lancashire, but that was also a narrow 2-wicket defeat.

Warwickshire News & Player List

Warwickshire Player List

Ed Barnard (c), Robert Yates, Hamza Shaikh, Alex Davies, Zen Malik, Vaansh Jani, Kai Smith (wk), Tazeem Chaudry Ali, Adam Sylvester, Jake Lintott, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Michael Booth, Ethan Bamber

Predicted Playing XI

Ed Barnard (c) All-rounder Robert Yates All-rounder Hamza Shaikh WK-Batter Alex Davies Batter Zen Malik Batter Vaansh Jani Allrounder Jake Lintott Bowler Finley James Hill Batter Kai Smith (wk) Wicketkeeper-batter Tazeem Chaudry Ali Bowler Adam Sylvester Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire are ranked fourth in the Group B table but they are looking inconsistent. They have been rolled over cheaply twice. Overall, they have lost and won two matches each.

Somerset vs Warwickshire Head to Head

Warwickshire have been the more dominant team over the course of the last five matches between the two teams. They have won three of their last four matches against Somerset.

Head to Head

Matches: 5

Somerset Won: 3

Warwickshire Won: 2

Somerset vs Warwickshire Betting Odds

Somerset to score over 20.5 ruins before fall of first wicket

Somerset openers Archie Vaughan and Tom Lammonby partnered for 36 runs in ther last outing against Yorkshire. After Lammonby was dismissed for 11, Vaughan went on to score 95 runs off 127 balls. Vaughan scored 59 in the second-last match but Lammonby could chip in with five runs only, as Somerset's opening wicket partnership accounted for five runs only. However, the duo forged a 51 runs stand in their third-last match against Durham. Somerset's opening stand in their season-opener was 49 runs. Vaughan and Lammonby have looked good, and chances of them scoring more than 20 runs together are good once again.

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Somerset vs Warwickshire Top Batters

Archie Vaughan to be Somerset' top batter

Archie Vaughan is the leading run for Somerset at the moment in Domestic One-Day Cup 2025. He has scored 209 runs in four matches at an average of 52.25. Two fifties have already come off the bat of the 19-year-old.

Alex Davies to be Warwickshire's top batter

Alex Davies was dismissed for three runs only in his last match versus Middlesex, however he still is the leading run-scorer for Warwickshire. He has scored 161 runs in four matches at an average of 40.25. The 30-year-old smashed a hundred against Northamptonshire in his third-last outing.

Somerset vs Warwickshire Top Bowlers

Jake Ball to be Somerset's top bowler

England international Jake Ball has done a good job for his team. The pacer is currently their leading wicket-taker, picking eight wickets in three matches at an average of 18.62, and an economy of 5.02.

Jake Lintott to be Warwickshire's top bowler

After going wicket-less in his first two outings of the Domestic One-Day Cup 2025, Jake Lintott picked a five-fer in his last outing against Middlesex, and is high on confidence now. Overall, he has featured in 29 List A matches and picked 44 wickets at an average of 28.93.