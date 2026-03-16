Facts: Surrey have won the last four games the two sides have played.

Three of the last four matches that Essex and Surrey have played against each other have been played in Chelmsford with the Brown Caps coming out on top each time.

Surrey vs Essex Chance of Winning

Surrey would be on top of the moon right now, having ended their losing run by defeating the reigning ODI Cup champions Glamorgan. A rain-affected game helped them massively, but they played the hands they were dealt and got off the bottom spot with a surprise win. They will now travel to Chelmsford facing a team lower than them in the table.

Bottom of the table, Essex, have lost all of their three games so far this season in the ODI Cup. They started the season with a loss to Notts County in a rain-affected game before losing to Hampshire by 5 wickets. Their most recent game saw them fall short by 60 runs against Worcestershire and they find themselves last in Group A and staring at an early exit from the tournament.

Surrey Chance of Winning - 52%

Essex Chance of Winning - 48%

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Surrey vs Essex Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

There were four games played at the venue last season. Batsmen had a joyous time at Chelmsford, contributing with 11 fifties and 3 hundreds in that period as the teams averaged over 286 runs per inning. This season, too, the pitch supported the batters in the only game played so far at the County Ground in Chelmsford. 5 half-centuries were scored in the game with Worcestershire scoring 340 while Essex managed 280 runs.

In light of the pitch conditions and the historic record, we’re backing the top order batters to do well in the game. Tom Westley is expected to lead the runscoring for Essex. He has already scored a fifty in 3 matches played and the last time the two sides met, he scored 78 runs. For the Brown Caps, we’re backing opener Adam Thomas to go big. The 19-year-old led the charge for the team against Glamorgan, scoring a quick-fire 34 to keep the team in front from the start in the rain-affected game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Surrey batsmen to fail to cross 22.5 runs for the opening wicket 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Tom Westley to score over 26.5 runs in the match 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Essex to score more sixes in the match 1.95 Bet on Batery

Surrey vs Essex Match Toss Prediction

The County Club at Chelmsford has hosted one game so far this season where Worcestershire defeated Essex after opting to bat first. Last season, four games were played at the venue with two wins for teams that batted first and two successful chases. Captains opted to bowl first on three of the four occasions in the 2024 edition. Despite the result in the first game at Chelmsford this season, we feel the captains will want to bowl first considering the unpredictable weather in England.

Weather Report

There’s very little chance of rain as per the weather forecast, but with the number of games that have seen rain interruption this season, we might see some downpour. It is expected to be a windy day for the players while the temperature hovering between 18 and 28 degrees celsius throughout the day.

Surrey News & Player List

Surrey Player List

Rory Burns (c), Cameron Steel, Dominic Sibley, Jason Roy, Josh Blake, Kurtis Patterson, Laurie Evans, Ollie Pope, Ryan Patel, Dan Lawrence, Jamie Overton, Jordan Clark, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Ollie Sykes, Sam Curran, Thomas Lawes, Tom Curran, Tom Ealham, Will Jacks, Ben Foakes, Jamie Smith, Daniel Worrall, Gus Atkinson, James Taylor, Kemar Roach, Matt Dunn, Matthew Fisher, Nathan Barnwell, Reece Topley, Sai Kishore, Seb Stuart-Reckling, Yousef Majid, Nikhil Gorantla

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Thomas Batter Ben Foakes Batter Rory Burns Batter Nikhil Gorantla Batter Josh Blake Wicketkeeper Cameron Steel Allrounder Ollie Sykes Batter James Taylor Bowler Nathan Barnwell Bowler Yousef Majid Bowler Alex French Bowler

Surrey Team Form

Surrey broke their losing run in style, defeating the defending champions in a rain-affected game. While this was just their first win this season, it was the third win in their previous five games.

Essex News & Player List

Essex Player List

Tom Westley (c), Charlie Allison, Dean Elgar, Nick Browne, Noah Thain, Robin Das, Curtis Campher, Jamal Richards, Luc Benkenstein, Matt Critchley, Paul Walter, Shardul Thakur, Adam Rossington, Jordan Cox, Michael Pepper, Simon Fernandes, Charlie Bennett, Daniel Gladwell, Jamie Porter, Kasun Rajitha, Khaleel Ahmed, Mackenzie Jones, Sam Cook, Shane Snater, Simon Harmer

Predicted Playing XI

Robin Das Batter Matt Critchley Allrounder Tom Westley Batter Charlie Allison Batter Luc Benkenstein Allrounder Noah Thain Batter Simon Fernandes Wicketkeeper Jamal Richards Allrounder Shane Snater Bowler Nick Browne Batter Charlie Bennett Bowler

Essex Team Form

With three losses in as many games this edition, Essex have started the 2025 ODI Cup in horrible form. Last season, they had won just once in their first 6 games before ending their challenge with two wins.

Surrey vs Essex Head to Head

Surrey lead the head-to-head record over Essex with 37 wins against 30 losses. The gap was much closer till August of last year, but the Brown Caps have won the previous four games to extend their lead to 7 matches.

Head to Head

Surrey: 37

Essex: 30

No Result: 5

Abandoned: 3

Surrey vs Essex Betting Odds

Essex to have the better start to the innings

Despite Essex lying at the bottom of Group A, they have been more prolific with the bat at the top of the order than their opponents. In the three games they have played, they have lost just 2 wickets in the first 10 overs. In contrast, Surrey have lost 9 of their batters during the field restrictions in the first 10 overs in their three matches this season. Hence, we’re expecting not only the Essex openers to outperform their counterparts but also give their middle order a good platform to build on with a solid performance in the opening 10 overs.

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Surrey vs Essex Top Batters

Ollie Sykes to be Surrey’s top batsman

Ollie Sykes has scored two fifties in the three games he has played this season. While their most recent game saw him get out early, it was a match played in different conditions. We’re expecting the 20-year-old to return to form and be among the leading runscorers once again.

Tom Westley to be Essex’s top batsman

Essex captain Tom Westley was the second highest run scorer for the team last season with Robin Das, scoring 289 runs in 8 games including three fifties. The 36-year-old looks set to take that tally higher with his scores in the opening three games reading 43, 61, and 43. He has led from the front and been at his consistent best so far.

Surrey vs Essex Top Bowlers

James Taylor to be Surrey’s top bowler

Medium pacer James Taylor may have returned empty-handed against Leicestershire in the opening game, but he has been in great form in recent matches. The 24-year-old took 3 wickets vs Gloucestershire and backed that up with 2 more dismissals against the defending champions. We’re backing him to continue his form and help himself to two or more wickets once again.

Shane Snater to be Essex’s top bowler

After blanking in the first two matches, 29-year-old medium pacer looked at his impervious best in the return to Chelmsford, bowling two maidens and taking two wickets against Worcestershire. The 29-year-old was prolific last season, helping himself to 11 wickets in 6 matches and while his start this season may not have been the best, he has the talent to turn the tide in any game.