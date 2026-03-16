Facts: Three players finished at the top of the bowling charts with 19 wickets each with two of them representing Glamorgan - Andy Gorvin and Dan Douthwaite.

Glamorgan have won the previous three ties against Surrey in List A cricket.

Surrey vs Glamorgan Chance of Winning

Surrey’s 2025 ODI Cup couldn’t have gotten off to a worse start with two losses in their opening two games. They lost against Leicestershire by 6 wickets in the first game before suffering an 85-run defeat against Gloucestershire in their most recent encounter. Their run gets its toughest challenge with the defending champions up next.

After a stellar tournament in the previous edition, Glamorgan started the season winless in two games. They suffered a surprise loss against Hampshire in the first game despite captain Kiran Carlson’s 135-run knock. The South Welsh side’s wait for a win got longer after their second game was washed out and they now travel to London looking for their first win of the season.

Surrey Chance of Winning - 28%

Glamorgan Chance of Winning - 72%

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Surrey vs Glamorgan Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Despite a small sample size so far, both teams have shown a similar run of form this season. They have had either one or two batsmen and one bowler do well for them while the others fail to provide any support. This has led to both of them being winless so far.

Ollie Sykes is the in-form batsman for Surrey scoring 147 runs in two games to keep their run rate respectable. For the defending champions, the captain Kiran Carlson led from the front in the first game with 135 runs at a strike rate of nearly 150. We’re backing both of them to go big in the match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Surrey to score under 29.5 runs in the first six overs 1.66 Bet on Melbet Glamorgan to score more fours in the match 1.68 Bet on Batery Ollie Sykes to score more than 24.5 runs in the match 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Surrey vs Glamorgan Match Toss Prediction

The Kennington Oval sports a good batting surface while it also provides bowlers with some bounce. The pitch should stay true to its nature throughout the game and the batsmen can make the most of the conditions under lights. We’re expecting the captains to back their batsmen to chase the target down and hence, are predicting them to field first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

Defending champions Glamorgan will be delighted to see the weather forecast for London for the game after seeing their previous match get abandoned. The temperature is expected to be in the mid twenties while gentle winds are likely to blow throughout the game. There’s very little chance of rain, which should see a full game be played out.

Surrey News & Player List

Surrey Player List

Rory Burns (c), Cameron Steel, Dominic Sibley, Jason Roy, Josh Blake, Kurtis Patterson, Laurie Evans, Ollie Pope, Ryan Patel, Dan Lawrence, Jamie Overton, Jordan Clark, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Ollie Sykes, Sam Curran, Thomas Lawes, Tom Curran, Tom Ealham, Will Jacks, Ben Foakes, Jamie Smith, Daniel Worrall, Gus Atkinson, James Taylor, Kemar Roach, Matt Dunn, Matthew Fisher, Nathan Barnwell, Reece Topley, Sai Kishore, Seb Stuart-Reckling, Yousef Majid, Nikhil Gorantla

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Thomas Batter Ryan Patel Batter Rory Burns Batter Nikhil Gorantla Batter Josh Blake Wicketkeeper Cameron Steel Allrounder Ollie Sykes Batter James Taylor Bowler Nathan Barnwell Bowler Yousef Majid Bowler Tom Ealham Allrounder

Surrey Team Form

Surrey come into the game on the back of three losses, two this season and one in their last group stage game from the 2024 edition. They have won just twice in the last ten games in List A cricket.

Glamorgan News & Player List

Glamorgan Player List

Kiran Carlson (c), Henry Hurle, Billy Root, Zain-ul-Hassan, Edward Byrom, William Smale, Alex Horton, Asa Tribe, James Harris, Andy Gorvin, Ben Morris, Ned Leonard, Romano Franco

Predicted Playing XI

Eddie Byrom Batter Asa Tribe Batter William Smale Batter Kiran Carlson Batter Billy Root Batter Zain-ul-Hassan Allrounder Alex Horton Wicketkeeper Andy Gorvon Bowler James Harris Allrounder Ned Leonard Allrounder Romano Franco Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan have lost just twice in the last twelve games, winning 8 games in that period while two matches were abandoned. They are looking for their first win of the season, having started with a loss before seeing their second game abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Surrey vs Glamorgan Head to Head

The Brown Caps hold a significant advantage over their opponents with 39 wins against 21 losses. Incidentally, Glamorgan have won the last three one-day games that the two have played.

Head to Head

Surrey: 39

Glamorgan: 21

No Result: 5

Abandoned: 3

Surrey vs Glamorgan Betting Odds

Glamorgan to have the better opening partnership

Surrey have been notoriously slow starters with the bat - losing 5 wickets in the first 10 overs in the first two games. Their opening partnership scores read 10 and 22 and they look out of form. While Glamorgan has played only one game, they managed to put together 38 runs against Hampshire before losing their first wicket. Despite Dan Douthwaite’s absence, Glamorgan possess a lot of firepower in their bowling line-up and should get early breakthroughs versus Surrey.

Surrey vs Glamorgan Match Prediction List a Kennington Oval, null Surrey Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.39 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.50 Bet Now! Glamorgan Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.60 Bet Now!

Surrey vs Glamorgan Top Batters

Ollie Sykes to be Surrey’s top batsman

Two fifties in two games to start the season have made Ollie Sykes the top run scorer for his team so far in the season. He scored a 64-ball-50 against Leicestershire to start the season before nearly reaching a century, losing his wicket on 97, against the Gloucs. He is the man in form for the Brown Caps and we’re backing him to do well once again.

Kiran Carlson to be Glamorgan’s top batsman

Glamorgan captain Kiran Carlson was the lone man standing for the team in the first game as none of his teammates managed to score over 35 runs. The 27-year-old smashed 10 sixes and 9 fours to give his team a chance against Hampshire, but couldn’t carry them over the line despite scoring 135 in just 92 balls. We’re expecting him to do well once again.

Surrey vs Glamorgan Top Bowlers

Cameron Steel to be Surrey’s top bowler

29-year-old allrounder Cameron Steel was a livewire with the ball against Gloucestershire, taking 3 wickets in his quota of 10 overs. The leg spinner is one of the most potent bowlers from the Surrey line-up, taking 17 wickets last season. With 4 dismissals in two games under his belt already, Steel has established himself as the team’s go-to bowler this season, too.

Andy Gorvin to be Glamorgan’s top bowler

Last season’s joint-highest wicket-taker is our pick to be the best bowler for Glamorgan in the game. Medium pacer Andy Gorvin took 19 wickets in the previous edition and while he went for 75 runs in the only game Glamorgan played, he did take a wicket. We’re expecting him to find his form sooner than later and the match against an out-of-touch Surrey seems like the ideal platform.