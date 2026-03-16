Facts: Gloucestershire’s Zaman Akhter bowled his career best List A figures against Derbyshire in the team’s first game of the 2025 One-Day Cup.

A century in the opening game of the season saw Oliver Price take his tally to three hundreds in List A cricket, a tally he has reached in just 28 games.

Surrey vs Gloucestershire Chance of Winning

Surrey’s hopes of reversing their fortunes in the 2025 One-Day Cup were dashed when they suffered a heavy defeat against Leicestershire in the season opener. The Brown Caps could only post 174 runs on a tricky wicket with the bowlers also failing with the ball. They were outdone by a collective batting effort by their opponents and will need to improve massively in both departments if they are to eke out a win.

Gloucestershire, on the other hand, posted a mammoth score of 341 runs against Derbyshire with Oliver Price leading the runscoring with a century. Medium pacer Zaman Akhter’s 4-wicket haul helped them complete a 59-run win to start their tournament on a positive note. They are expected to get their second win on the bounce when they face Surrey in Guildford.

Surrey Chance of Winning - 30%

Gloucestershire Chance of Winning - 70%

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Surrey vs Gloucestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

The Leicestershire pacers broke the Surrey backbone with Alex Green and Ian Holland combining to take 9 of the 10 wickets in a low-scoring game. The Woodbridge Road in Guildford hasn’t hosted many one-day games, but if the first match was any indicator, then it’ll be a tough pitch to bat on for the batsmen.

We’re expecting the quick bowlers to do well, especially in the powerplay overs. Both teams lost 2 wickets each in the first 10 overs in the previous game played at the venue and we feel we could see a repeat of the same. Hence, we’re not expecting the openers to go big in the match and would be betting against the Gloucs scoring over 32 and Surrey scoring over 26 for the first wicket. Parimatch is offering odds of 1.83 for anyone looking at putting their money where their mouth is.

Match Prediction Best Odds Gloucestershire to score more fours in the game 1.60 Bet on Batery Gloucestershire to score fewer than 32.5 runs for the first wicket 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Surrey to score fewer than 52.5 runs in the first 10 overs 1.45 Bet on Melbet

Surrey vs Gloucestershire Match Toss Prediction

The previous game saw the Foxes win the toss and bowl first before restricting Surrey to a sub-par score. While they, themselves, struggled with the bat, they had the psychological edge of chasing a sub-200 score. Hence, we feel that the captain that wins the toss will opt to field first and back his bowlers to wreak havoc at the start of the innings.

Weather Report

Players are in for a kind weather with winds around 10 to 13 km per hour blowing through throughout the day with the maximum temperature of 23 degrees celsius and a minimum of 12. There’s next to no chance of rain and we’re expecting a full game to be played out in Guildford.

Surrey News & Player List

Surrey Player List

Rory Burns (c), Cameron Steel, Dominic Sibley, Jason Roy, Josh Blake, Kurtis Patterson, Laurie Evans, Ollie Pope, Ryan Patel, Dan Lawrence, Jamie Overton, Jordan Clark, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Ollie Sykes, Sam Curran, Thomas Lawes, Tom Curran, Tom Ealham, Will Jacks, Ben Foakes, Jamie Smith, Daniel Worrall, Gus Atkinson, James Taylor, Kemar Roach, Matt Dunn, Matthew Fisher, Nathan Barnwell, Reece Topley, Sai Kishore, Seb Stuart-Reckling, Yousef Majid

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Thomas Batter Ryan Patel Batter Rory Burns Batter Ben Foakes Wicketkeeper Josh Blake Batter Cameron Steel Allrounder Ollie Sykes Batter James Taylor Bowler Nathan Barnwell Bowler Yousef Majid Bowler Alex French Bowler

Surrey Team Form

Surrey started the season the same way they had lost the previous one - with a loss. If last season is any indicator, it will be a while till they get off the mark. They have lost three of the previous five one-day games they have played.

Gloucestershire News & Player List

Gloucestershire Player List

Jack Taylor (c), Tommy Boorman, Joe Phillips, Oliver Price, Graeme van Buuren, Ben Charlesworth, Craig Miles, Cameron Bancroft, James Bracey, Matt Taylor, Zaman Akhter, Josh Shaw, Ed Middleton

Predicted Playing XI

James Bracey Wicketkeeper Cameron Bancroft Batter Oliver Price Allrounder Ben Charlesworth Allrounder Jack Taylor Allrounder Graeme van Buuren Allrounder Tommy Boorman Batter Zaman Akhter Bowler Craig Miles Allrounder Josh Shaw Bowler Matt Taylor Bowler

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire started the 2025 season with a win, but they suffered a heart-breaking loss in the game prior to that. A loss to Leicestershire in the group stage extinguished their hopes for a knockout spot. In the last five games, they have three wins and two losses.

Surrey vs Gloucestershire Head to Head

The Gloucs won their previous two games against Surrey, which took their tally to 34 wins in 62 games. They have lost 28 matches while five games were abandoned.

Head to Head

Surrey: 28

Gloucestershire: 34

Abandoned: 5

Surrey vs Gloucestershire Betting Odds

Expect early wickets to fall in the match

The pitch at the Woodridge Road in Guildford favoured the quick bowlers in the first game with 10 of the 14 wickets going their way with just 4 for the slow bowlers. The first powerplay overs saw 2 wickets fall in each inning and we’re expecting a repeat of the same. Hence, we feel the two teams won’t be able to go out all guns blazing in the first 10 overs. In light of that, we’re tempted by Melbet’s odds of 1.45 and 1.43 for Surrey and Gloucestershire to score fewer than 53 and 54 runs respectively in the opening 10 overs.

Surrey vs Gloucestershire List a Woodbridge Road, null Surrey Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.42 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.47 Bet Now! Gloucestershire Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.70 Bet Now!

Surrey vs Gloucestershire Top Batters

Ryan Patel to be Surrey’s top batsman

One of only two Surrey batters to cross the 350-run mark last season, Ryan Patel began the 2025 edition of the One-Day Cup in style. The southpaw led from the front and scored a fifty on a relatively tough Woodbridge Road pitch. He emerged as the highest scorer in the game and we wouldn’t bet against him replicating that feat once again, this time against the Gloucs.

Ben Charlesworth to be Gloucestershire’s top batsman

24-year-old Ben Charlesworth scored a half-century at nearly a run-a-ball strike rate. The middle order batsman played his role to perfection as Oliver Price and captain Jack Taylor wreaked havoc on the Derbyshire bowlers. Charlesworth, however, is quite flexible with his style of batting and can turn it up a notch when required. We are expecting him to continue his good form in the second game of the 2025 season.

Surrey vs Gloucestershire Top Bowlers

Cameron Steel to be Surrey’s top bowler

Allrounder Cameron Steel took one of the four wickets that Surrey took against Leicestershire. The leg spinner was the most economical bowler for the side, but they had a mammoth task at hand with their batsmen managing just 174 runs. The 29-year-old took 17 wickets in 7 innings last season and we are expecting him to build on the solitary wicket he took in the first game when he takes to the field vs the Gloucs.

Zaman Akhter to be Gloucestershire’s top bowler

A four-wicket haul for medium pacer Zaman Akhter immediately puts him in the players to watch out for in the series. The 26-year-old will be licking his lips after seeing how the pitch behaved in the first game and will already have crafted his strategy to get rid off the Surrey batsmen. With his best ever List A inning behind him, we’re expecting him to bowl with confidence and trouble the opposition.