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Surrey vs Hampshire Match Prediction

SUR

22%

Chance of Winning

HAM

78%

Parimatch

1.28
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Melbet

1.37
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Batery

1.35
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

List a

Kennington Oval

Last season’s quarter-finalists, Hampshire, aim to heap further misery on Surrey, who sit second from bottom in Group A this season. The match is scheduled to be played at the Kennington Oval in London on 18th August from 3:30 PM IST.
Surrey vs Hampshire Match Prediction

Facts:

  • Surrey suffered their heaviest loss in List A cricket in their most previous game when they lost by 244 runs against Essex.
  • Hampshire’s openers Ali Orr and Nick Gubbins combined for a partnership of 202 in their previous game.

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Surrey vs Hampshire Chance of Winning

Surrey had the cricket experts in a dizzy after pulling off a surprise win over defending champions Glamorgan in their last game. They, however, were brought back to reality when lowly Essex hammered them in the second game. Their bowlers let Essex post their highest ever score (417) in List A cricket while their batsmen fell like a pack of cards to suffer their heaviest defeat in the tournament.

Hampshire have been very impressive in the 2025 One Day Cup so far with three wins in four games. Their most recent match saw the openers put together a stunning 202-run partnership to brush aside Leicestershire. Prior to that they had lost to Worcestershire but the first two games saw them defeat Essex and defending champions Glamorgan.

  • Surrey Chance of Winning - 22%
  • Hampshire Chance of Winning - 78%

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Surrey vs Hampshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Except for a rain-affected victory against Glamorgan, Surrey have had a tournament to forget so far. The rain gods were on their side versus the defending champions, but they’ve been second best in both departments in each of the other three matches. Hampshire have been largely carried by their batsmen, especially their opening pair, who we’re backing to shine once again.

We’re expecting Nick Gubbins to go big in the match. The 31-year-old has already gone past his score from the entirety of last season and barring one game where he scored 40, has scored more than 50 runs in each of the four matches so far. We are also backing his opening partner Ali Orr to trouble the Surrey bowlers. The 24-year-old comes into the game on the back of a 131-run knock against Leicestershire and will be licking his lips in anticipation of facing the off-colour Surrey bowlers.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Hampshire to score more fours in the match

1.43

Surrey to score under 28.5 runs in the first 6 overs

1.59

Hampshire to have the better opening partnership

1.56

Surrey vs Hampshire Match Toss Prediction

Surrey’s only win this season came when they chased the target down in a rain-interrupted game against Glamorgan. Hampshire, too, have had more joy while chasing, with two of their three wins so far coming when they bowled first. This is the second match to be played this season at the Kennington Oval, with the first game seeing the Brown Caps defeat the defending champions by 5 wickets. Hence, we’re backing the captain that wins the toss to bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for the match is similar to the only other game the venue has hosted where we saw rain interrupt the game, helping Surrey chase down a revised DLS score against Glamorgan. There is a 15-20% chance throughout the day with winds over 10 km per hour expected. The temperature is likely to hover between 17 and 22 degrees celsius.

Surrey News & Player List

Surrey Player List

Ben Foakes (c), Tom Ealham, Ollie Sykes, James Taylor, Nikhil Gorantla, Ryan Patel, Alexander French, Cameron Steel, Adam Thomas, Rory Burns, Josh Blake, Nathan Barnwell, Yousef Majid, James Philip Arthur Taylor

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Thomas

Batter

Ben Foakes

Batter

Rory Burns

Batter

Nikhil Gorantla

Batter

Josh Blake

Wicketkeeper

Cameron Steel

Allrounder

Ollie Sykes

Batter

James Taylor

Bowler

Nathan Barnwell

Bowler

Yousef Majid

Bowler

Alex French

Bowler

Surrey Team Form

A victory against Glamorgan didn’t turn out to be the pivotal moment their fans would be hoping for. They have lost three of the four games this season and look deflated.

Hampshire News & Player List

Hampshire Player List

Nick Gubbins (c), Dominic Kelly, Jan Lumsden, Ben Mayes, Joseph Robert Eckland, Joe Weatherley, Fletcha Middleton, Tilak Varma, Tom Prest, Alistair Orr, Felix Organ, Edward Jack, Andrew John Neal, Brandon McMullen, Kyle Abbott, Brad Wheal

Predicted Playing XI

Ali Orr

Batter

Nick Gubbins

Batter

Fletcha Middleton

Batter

Brandon McMullen

Allrounder

Tom Prest

Batter

Ben Mayes

Batter

Felix Organ

Allrounder

Andrew Neal

Bowler

Dominic Kelly

Bowler

Brad Wheal

Bowler

Eddie Jack

Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire have started the season well with three wins in four games to find themselves in third spot in Group A, the spot they finished in last season as well to qualify for the quarter-final.

Surrey vs Hampshire Head to Head

Hampshire have won four of the last five games they have played against Surrey to bring the deficit down to just 1 in the head-to-head record. The Brown Caps have registered 32 wins while the Royals now have 31 victories to their name.

Head to Head

Surrey: 32

Hampshire: 31

No Result: 2

Abandoned: 3

Tied: 1

Surrey vs Hampshire Betting Odds

Hampshire to put together a better opening partnership than Surrey

It would be borderline criminal to bet against a pair that posted a double century partnership in their most recent game. Hence, we’re backing Hampshire’s Ali Orr and Nick Gubbins to outscore their counterparts. Surrey’s openers have managed scores of 10, 22, 19, and 8 in the four games they have played. In contrast, the Royals have put together two 50-plus partnerships and a 202-run stand in the four matches.

Surrey vs Hampshire

List a

Kennington Oval, null

Icon

Surrey

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.28

Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

1.37
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Hampshire

Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

3.20

Surrey vs Hampshire Top Batters

Ollie Sykes to be Surrey’s top batsman

Surrey will need Ollie Sykes to regain the form he showed at the start of the season if they are to have any chance of avoiding another embarrassment. While the middle order batter failed to perform in the last two matches, he helped himself to two fifties at the start of the season.

Nick Gubbins to be Hampshire’s top batsman

Hampshire’s opening batsman Nick Gubbins has played like a man possessed this season. He started off with an unbeaten 144 before scoring 40 against Essex. The previous two games saw him score 60 and 81 as he finds himself second in the list of the top run scorers so far this season. We wouldn’t put it beyond him to go big once again.

Surrey vs Hampshire Top Bowlers

Alex French to be Surrey’s top bowler

Teenage sensation Alex French has been the best bowler for Surrey this season with 5 wickets in three games so far. The medium pacer returned with figures of 2/49 in the 9 overs he bowled at The Oval in the previous game. We’re backing the 18-year-old to make the most of the conditions and trouble the Hampshire batsmen in London.

Andrew Neal to be Hampshire’s top bowler

Spinner Andrew Neal is yet to return empty handed from the four games he has played this season. The 25-year-old is the leading wicket-taker for the team with 6 wickets so far. He has been quite economical with the ball, too, not conceding more than 45 runs in any of the games. With Kyle Abbott’s minutes being managed, the onus of taking the bulk of the team’s wickets falls on Neal.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Hampshire

Surrey have been largely unconvincing this season while Hampshire look set to match, if not build on, the quarter-final finish from the previous edition. The bookmakers are heavily backing the Royals in the game and we agree with the odds. Going by the form of the two teams, we’re expecting Hampshire to coast to an easy win in London.
  • Surrey to Win - 3.07 (Parimatch)
  • Hampshire to Win - 1.28 (Parimatch)
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