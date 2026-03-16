Facts: Leicestershire won the One Day Cup in 2023, which was the first edition after the tournament was rebranded.

Leicestershire’s best ever 6th wicket partnership in one day cricket came against Surrey in 2023 when Wiaan Mulder and Louis Kimber put together 151 runs to help the team successfully chase down a target of 326 despite losing 5 wickets for 183 runs.

Surrey vs Leicestershire Chance of Winning

Surrey start their 2025 One-Day Cup challenge with one of the toughest matches that they could have got. The Brown Caps will rely heavily on Dom Sibley and Cameron Steel to carry their challenge this season. 29-year-old Sibley has started to show some form in white ball cricket while Steel had a stellar 2024 season, returning with 17 wickets. The duo, however, will need support if the team is to lift themselves from the abyss this season.

All eyes will be on the overseas players of the 2023 champions, Leicestershire. Pakistan’s 35-year-old Test captain Shan Masood has been roped in on a 2-year contract for all formats while last season’s top batsman, Aussie Peter Handscomb is expected to lead the runscoring once again for the team. Explosive opener Sol Budinger could also have a major say in Leicestershire’s chances of regaining their title from 2023.

Surrey Chance of Winning - 33%

Leicestershire Chance of Winning - 67%

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Surrey vs Leicestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

The Woodbridge Road in Guildford hasn’t hosted many cricket games, but the only one day game it saw last season was a high-scoring game. Nottinghamshire scored 378 runs in the first inning while Surrey were bowled out for 271 despite Dom Sibley’s fighting knock of 72 runs.

We’re expecting the pitch to support the batsmen once again and are backing Surrey’s Dom Sibley and Leicestershire’s Peter Handscomb to go big in the game. The two players were among the top scorers last season and will be eager to get going from the first game itself.

Match Prediction Best Odds Surrey to have the higher score for the opening wicket 1.92 Bet on Parimatch Leicestershire to hit more fours in the game 1.60 Bet on Batery Surrey to score 31 or fewer runs in the first 6 overs of their inning 1.59 Bet on Melbet

Surrey vs Leicestershire Match Toss Prediction

The Woodbridge Road is expected to be a batting-friendly wicket with little to offer for bowlers. With it being the first game for both teams, we are expecting the two captains to want to see how the pitch behaves and back their batsmen to chase the target down. Hence, we believe the team that wins the toss will want to field first.

Weather Report

There’s just a 10% chance of rain in Guildford with gentle winds blowing throughout the day. The temperature is expected to be in the teens with around 50% humidity.

Surrey News & Player List

Surrey Player List

Rory Burns (c), Cameron Steel, Dominic Sibley, Jason Roy, Josh Blake, Kurtis Patterson, Laurie Evans, Ollie Pope, Ryan Patel, Dan Lawrence, Jamie Overton, Jordan Clark, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Ollie Sykes, Sam Curran, Thomas Lawes, Tom Curran, Tom Ealham, Will Jacks, Ben Foakes, Jamie Smith, Daniel Worrall, Gus Atkinson, James Taylor, Kemar Roach, Matt Dunn, Matthew Fisher, Nathan Barnwell, Reece Topley, Sai Kishore, Seb Stuart-Reckling, Yousef Majid

Predicted Playing XI

Dominic Sibley Batter Ryan Patel Batter Rory Burns Batter Jason Roy Batter Josh Blake Wicketkeeper Cameron Steel Allrounder Ollie Sykes Allrounder Reece Topley Bowler Nathan Barnwell Bowler Yousef Majid Bowler Seb Stuart-Reckling Bowler

Surrey Team Form

If one looks at just recent history, they would be impressed with Surrey’s two wins in their last three games. A bird’s eye view, however, highlights that these were the only two wins they’ve managed in the last eight games, a period which saw them lose six times.

Leicestershire News & Player List

Leicestershire Player List

Peter Handscomb (c), Rishi Patel, Shan Masood, Sol Budinger, Ben Green, Ben Mike, Ian Holland, Logan van Beek, Louis Kimber, Tom Scriven, Ben Cox, Harry Swindells, Lewis Hill, Alex Green, Chris Wright, Josh Hull, Liam Trevaskis, Matt Salisbury, Rehan Ahmed, Roman Walker, Sam Wood

Predicted Playing XI

Shan Masood Batter Sol Budinger Batter Rishi Patel Batter Lewis Hill Batter Peter Handscomb Batter Ben Cox Wicketkeeper Lewis Kimber Allrounder Liam Trevaskis Bowler Tom Scriven Allrounder Roman Walker Bowler Chris Wright Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

The only loss that Leicestershire suffered in the previous five games was in the semi-final against Somerset in the semi-final. The team has won the previous four games and should come into the season full of confidence.

Surrey vs Leicestershire Head to Head

The Foxes lead the head to head record against the Brown caps with 29 wins against 23 losses with five matches not seeing a result. One of only two wins that Surrey registered last season came against Leicestershire. Prior to that they had lost three consecutive games to the Foxes.

Head to Head

Surrey: 23

Leicestershire: 29

No Result / Abandoned: 5

Surrey vs Leicestershire Betting Odds

The Brown Caps’ openers to outperform the Foxes

Surrey have a settled opening pair with Dominic Sibley and Ryan Patel batting at the top of the order. The duo were the top scorers for their team scoring 350 or more runs each and also put together a century and a half-century stand in the 8 matches they played last season. With the inclusion of Shan Masood, Leicestershire’s opening pair could see a change and we’re not expecting them to get going from the first game itself. We’re backing Surrey’s openers’ familiarity to outclass the Foxes’ talented top order.

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Surrey vs Leicestershire Top Batters

Dominic Sibley to be Surrey’s top batsman

Dominic Sibley was one of only two Surrey batsmen, alongside Ryan Patel, to score 350 or more runs last season. The 29-year-old opener scored two centuries last season along with a half century as well. Interestingly, one of his hundreds came against Leicestershire, a feat he’ll be keen on repeating this season, too.

Peter Handscomb to be Leicestershire’s top batsman

The leading run scorer from last season, Peter Handscomb is our pick to be the best batsman from the Foxes line-up in the game. The 34-year-old scored 50 or more runs in five of the nine innings he played last season and will be relied on by the team to score the bulk of their runs.

Surrey vs Leicestershire Top Bowlers

Cameron Steel to be Surrey’s top bowler

With 17 wickets in just 7 innings last season, Cameron Steel was phenomenal with the ball. The legspinner spun a web around the batsmen last season, especially the Foxes as he returned with figures of 3/48 in the only game the two teams played against each other. He’ll be a key weapon in the Brown Caps’ arsenal if they are to pull off a surprise win.

Tom Scriven to be Leicestershire’s top bowler

With three seasons under his belt with the Foxes, Tom Scriven has established himself as their leading bowler. The 26-year-old medium pacer emerged as the team’s leading wicket-taker last season with 18 wickets, just 1 shy of the most prolific bowlers in the tournament. He is expected to get the most purchase from the wicket and emerge as the team’s best bowler of the match.