Facts: Oliver Carter is the top run scorer for Sussex with 135 runs in three innings so far.

George Balderson leads Lancashire’s run charts with 135 runs in two innings, including two half-centuries.

Sussex and Lancashire are tied with two wins apiece in their last five head-to-head games.

Sussex vs Lancashire Chances of Winning

Sussex lost yet again as they took on Middlesex in the previous game where the former posted 255 runs on the board. Jack Carson and Fynn Hudson-Prentice were the only major contributors with half-centuries, having scored 73 and 58 runs, respectively. However, the total was not quite enough to defend and Middlesex were able to get past the score with five wickets to spare.

Lancashire, on the other hand, ended up suffering their first defeat of the season against Yorkshire even though the former posted 294 runs. Opener Michael Jones was the leading run scorer with 102 runs while George Balderson was next in line with a 70-run half-century. The bowlers were unable to defend the target and the bowlers were only able to topple three wickets in the end, allowing Yorkshire to take a huge victory.

Sussex chance of winning - 39%

Lancashire chance of winning - 61%

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Sussex vs Lancashire Betting Tips

Sussex to score low before first dismissal

Danial Ibrahim and Tom Haines have been a mediocre opening pair in the tournament so far and their scores for Sussex’s first wicket have been off the mark. In the three matches they have played until now, they secured totals of 20, 0 and 9 runs. Moreover, Ibrahim and Haines have substandard averages of 4.66 and 10.33, respectively, which puts them on the backfoot for the next encounter.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sussex Opening Partnership to be Under 26.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Lancashire Opening Partnership to be Over 25.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Sussex vs Lancashire Toss Prediction

County Ground in Hove held four games in the last season where the teams fielding first won on three occasions. The average first innings score of 251 was quite attainable and the toss winners elected to field first twice, making chasing the preferred strategy for the next game as well.

Weather Report

The weather will be sunny and clear on match day at Hove with absolutely no prospects for rain. The temperature is expected to reach 26 degrees Celsius.

Sussex Player List

John Simpson (c), Jack Carson, Danial Ibrahim, Daniel Hughes, George Thomas, Harrison Ward, Nantes Oosthuizen, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Danny Lamb, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Henry Rogers, James Coles, Nathan McAndrew, Zach Lion-Cachet, Charlie Tear, Oliver Carter, Tom Alsop, Archie Lenham, Aristides Karvelas, Brad Currie, Gurinder Sandhu, Henry Crocombe, Jayden Seales, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Ollie Moore, Ollie Robinson, Sean Hunt, Troy Henry, Tymal Mills.

Predicted Playing XI

Danial Ibrahim Batter Tom Haines Batter Tom Clark Batter Fynn Hudson-Prentice All-rounder John Simpson (C) Wicket-keeper Oliver Carter Batter Danny Lamb All-rounder Jack Carson Bowler Archie Lenham Bowler Aristides Karvelas Bowler Henry Crocombe Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex have a strong batting order but their inconsistency is their biggest problem at the moment. Their bowling is powerful too, especially with Henry Crocombe, Aristides Karvelas and Danny Lamb in solid form.

Lancashire Player List

Marcus Harris (c), Arav Shetty, Ashton Turner, Harry Singh, Josh Bohannon, Keaton Jennings, Keshana Fonseka, Michael Jones, Rocky Flintoff, George Balderson, Liam Livingstone, Luke Wells, Tom Aspinwall, George Bell, Jos Buttler, Matthew Hurst, Phil Salt, Anderson Phillip, Charlie Barnard, Chris Green, Jack Blatherwick, James Anderson, Joshua Boyden, Luke Wood, Mitchell Stanley, Ollie Sutton, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Will Williams, Luke Hands.

Predicted Playing XI

Michael Jones All-rounder George Bell Wicket-keeper Josh Bohannon Batter Marcus Harris (C) Batter Harry Singh Batter George Balderson All-rounder Arav Shetty Batter Ollie Sutton Bowler Luke Hands Bowler Tom Bailey Bowler Charlie Barnard Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire are invincible with the bat, particularly because their top order batters are in form. However, their bowlers need to work on their approach since they conceded too many runs in the last game.

Sussex vs Lancashire Head-to-Head

Sussex and Lancashire are tied with two wins each in the last five head-to-head games in the tournament.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Sussex - 2

Lancashire - 2

Abandoned - 1

Sussex vs Lancashire Betting Odds

Lancashire to have a better opening partnership than Sussex

Sussex’s first wicket stands have improved a tad but they are not nearly powerful enough to give Lancashire a challenge. In the last three games, Danial Ibrahim and Tom Haines secured totals of 20, 0 and 9 runs together. On the other hand, Lancashire’s Michael Jones and George Bell have shown a drastic improvement in form with scores of 43 and 18 runs in the two matches they have played so far. The latter are clearly better in this regard and will be expected to achieve a better stand in the upcoming match.

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Sussex vs Lancashire Best Batters

John Simpson to be Sussex’s Best Batter

In the last game against Middlesex, skipper John Simpson was not among the top scorers considering he scored 22 runs before his dismissal. He now has 72 runs in two innings, including a 50-run half-century. He has an average of 36.00 and will be expected to come out on top in the upcoming fixture.

Marcus Harris to be Lancashire’s Best Batter

Skipper Marcus Harris was not the top contributor during the last game against Yorkshire where he scored 32 runs but he remains the second leading batter for Lancashire with 127 runs in two innings. That includes a high score of 95 runs, and his remarkable average of 63.50 makes him the top choice against Sussex.

Sussex vs Lancashire Best Bowlers

Aristides Karvelas to be Sussex’s Best Bowler

Aristides Karvelas was tied as Sussex’s second leading bowler during the last match versus Middlesex, having captured one wicket in his four-over spell along with an economy rate of 9.50. He is the joint highest wicket-taker for the team with five wickets in three innings and his average of 26.60 is among the best, making him the favorite for the next encounter against Lancashire.

Arav Shetty to be Lancashire’s Best Bowler

Arav Shetty was the joint leading wicket-taker for Lancashire against Yorkshire last time out where he bagged one wicket in six overs with an impressive economy rate of 5.83. He is, however, their top bowler overall with four wickets in two innings and a stellar average of 17.25. He is anticipated to be their premier bowler for the upcoming game as well.