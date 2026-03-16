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Sussex vs Somerset Match Prediction

SUS

45%

Chance of Winning

SOM

55%

Batery

1.75
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

List a

County Ground

For the first time since the 2023 season, Sussex and Somerset are slated to go up against each other in the One-Day Cup on August 21, 2025. They will clash at County Ground, Hove, with a scheduled start time of 3:30 PM IST.
Sussex vs Somerset Match Prediction

Facts:

  • Tom Clark stands as the leading batter for Sussex with 220 runs in five innings.
  • James Rew, Somerset’s skipper, is the team’s top run scorer in the tournament so far with 283 runs in five innings.

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Sussex vs Somerset Chances of Winning

Sussex come into this match on the back of two successive victories, and their last one was against Northamptonshire. Despite the fact that the latter posted a massive total of 295 runs, Sussex were equipped to chase down the score. Opener Charlie Tear did more than half the work on his own as he scored 159 runs and he received major support from fellow opener Tom Haines who notched up a 79-run half-century. Tom Clark’s 36 was also a helpful knock and the team managed to make it over the line with seven wickets in hand.

Somerset, though, squandered the opportunity to take their fourth victory of the season in the previous match against Warwickshire. The former posted a competitive first innings stand of 309 runs with Tom Lammonby’s 100 as the top score. James Rew’s 81 was a close second while Thomas Rew and Alfie Ogborne contributed 41 and 30* runs, respectively, which allowed the team to have a defendable score. However, the bowlers were far too lax in their approach and despite toppling seven wickets, they ended up conceding defeat.

  • Sussex chance of winning - 45%
  • Somerset chance of winning - 55%

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Sussex vs Somerset Betting Tips

Somerset to score high before first dismissal

Archie Vaughan and Tom Lammonby have been the mainstay openers for Somerset from the beginning of the season and their consistency over the last five matches is commendable. They have set up partnerships of 42, 36, 5, 51 and 49 runs so far. Given their dependability as an opening duo, they are expected to take Sussex’s bowlers head-on in the upcoming fixture.

Sussex vs Somerset Toss Prediction

Sussex elected to field first in the previous game held at County Ground, Hove, against Lancashire and it paid off as they took victory. In the 2024 season, the chasing side had a 3-1 record and the average first innings stand of 251 was rather low. This makes fielding first the toss winner’s favored option in the next game, too.

Weather Report

Hove will be mostly cloudy on the day of the match with a slight 20% possibility of precipitation. The temperature is expected to go up to 21 degrees Celsius.

Sussex Player List

John Simpson (c), Jack Carson, Danial Ibrahim, Daniel Hughes, George Thomas, Harrison Ward, Nantes Oosthuizen, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Danny Lamb, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Henry Rogers, James Coles, Nathan McAndrew, Zach Lion-Cachet, Charlie Tear, Oliver Carter, Tom Alsop, Archie Lenham, Aristides Karvelas, Brad Currie, Gurinder Sandhu, Henry Crocombe, Jayden Seales, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Ollie Moore, Ollie Robinson, Sean Hunt, Troy Henry, Tymal Mills, Bertie Foreman.

Predicted Playing XI

Charlie Tear

Batter

Tom Haines

Batter

Tom Clark

Batter

Fynn Hudson-Prentice

All-rounder

John Simpson (C)

Wicket-keeper

Oliver Carter

Batter

Danny Lamb

All-rounder

Jack Carson

Bowler

Archie Lenham

Bowler

Bertie Foreman

Bowler

Henry Crocombe

Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex faltered in the beginning of their campaign but they have made steady improvements over the course of the season.

Somerset Player List

James Rew (c), Andrew Umeed, Sean Dickson, Tom Abell, Tom Banton, Tom Lammonby, Will Smeed, Archie Vaughan, Craig Overton, Fin Hill, Josh Davey, Joshua Thomas, Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Goldsworthy, Lewis Gregory, Thomas Rew, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Alfie Ogborne, Jack Leach, Jake Ball, JT Langridge, Matt Henry, Migael Pretorius, Riley Meredith, Shoaib Bashir, Ben Green.

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Lammonby

Batter

Archie Vaughan

All-rounder

Lewis Goldsworthy

All-rounder

James Rew (C)

Wicket-keeper

Thomas Rew

All-rounder

Joshua Thomas

Batter

Fin Hill

Bowler

Ben Green

All-rounder

Kasey Aldridge

All-rounder

Alfie Ogborne

Bowler

Jake Ball

Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset made a strong start and seem to be experiencing a slight downtrend in form. However, they have the potential to bounce back and return stronger, especially with such a powerful batting order.

Sussex vs Somerset Head-to-Head

Sussex have one additional victory over Somerset in the last five head-to-head encounters, having won three matches.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Sussex - 3

Somerset - 2

Sussex vs Somerset Betting Odds

Somerset to have a better opening partnership than Sussex

Sussex’s opening wicket saw a sudden upswing in performance in the last game where Charlie Tear and Tom Haines added a whopping 216 runs to the first wicket. However, their scores in the two games prior to that were far from impressive as they secured totals of 9 and 20 runs. Their lack of consistency makes them unpredictable while Somerset’s Archie Vaughan and Tom Lammonby posted stands of 42, 36 and 5 runs in the previous three encounters. The latter have been more stable and their ability to remain steady makes them the favorite opening pair for the upcoming match.

Sussex vs Somerset

List a

County Ground, null

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Sussex

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1.75
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Somerset

Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

2.10

Sussex vs Somerset Best Batters

Charlie Tear to be Sussex’s Best Batter

In the previous game versus Northamptonshire, Charlie Tear emerged as the leading run scorer for Sussex with a 159-run century. He is among the top batters for the team despite having participated in fewer innings, and he has amassed 176 runs in three innings. Averaging at 58.66, he is expected to be their standout batter in the upcoming fixture.

James Rew to be Somerset’s Best Batter

Skipper James Rew was the second highest run scorer in Somerset’s previous game against Warwickshire where he scored 81 runs before his dismissal. He remains the team’s top batter in the tournament with 283 runs in five innings, including one ton and two half-centuries. With an impressive average of 94.33, he is the top choice against Sussex.

Sussex vs Somerset Best Bowlers

Danny Lamb to be Sussex’s Best Bowler

Danny Lamb was Sussex’s top bowler in the previous outing against Northamptonshire where he delivered eight overs, bagged two wickets and achieved an economy rate of 5.37. He is the joint leading wicket-taker overall with seven wickets in five innings. Despite an unremarkable average of 33.71, he is expected to come out on top against Somerset as well.

Alfie Ogborne to be Somerset’s Best Bowler

Alfie Ogborne was Somerset’s second leading bowler against Warwickshire last time out where he picked two wickets in ten overs with an economy rate of 6.40. He is tied for the top spot with eight wickets in four innings but his average of 23.12 is among the best in the team, making him the favorite for the next fixture.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Somerset

Sussex are a middling side in the tournament so far as they occupy fifth place in the Group B standings with three wins and two defeats. However, their net run rate of -0.155 is not particularly favorable. Somerset are more competitive this season since they stand third on the points table with the same results as their upcoming rivals but their net run rate of 0.145 is significantly better. Although Sussex won two back-to-back games against Somerset leading up to this fixture, the latter’s consistency has been remarkable and they are favored to come out on top in this match-up.
  • Sussex to win @ 2.10 (Batery Bet)
  • Somerset to win @ 1.75 (Batery Bet)
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