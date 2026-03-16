Facts: Henry Crocombe leads Sussex’s bowling attack in the competition with ten wickets in six innings.

Imam-ul-Haq is the top run-getter for Yorkshire so far with 407 runs in five innings.

Sussex and Yorkshire have a 3-2 record in the last five head-to-head matches.

Sussex vs Yorkshire Chances of Winning

Sussex’s mixture of results puts them in a precarious position ahead of their next outing, and they are all the more disadvantaged since they lost to Somerset last time around. The latter scored 243 runs to kick off the game and despite the low target, Sussex failed to complete the chase. Jack Carson’s 35 and Tom Clark’s 34 were the top scores of the innings and the other batters scored virtually nothing, especially since several faced dismissals on single-digit scores. In the end, the Hove-based side were bundled out for a measly 153 runs and conceded defeat by a margin of 90 runs.

Yorkshire continue to be a force to be reckoned with this season and their batters were phenomenal in the previous game. They posted a massive 354-run stand where Finlay Bean’s unbeaten 102 was the standout performance. James Wharton was next in line as he contributed 84 runs and William Luxton’s 46 was also a valuable addition. The bowlers took over and absolutely wreaked havoc on the opposition, restricting them to a minimal 142 runs by the end of 36 overs. The table toppers bagged a formidable 212-run triumph.

Sussex chance of winning - 34%

Yorkshire chance of winning - 66%

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Sussex vs Yorkshire Betting Tips

Yorkshire to score over 32.5 before first dismissal @ 1.83 (Parimatch)

Adam Lyth and Imam-ul-Haq’s partnership has been on a gradual upward trajectory this season and their progress inspires confidence. In the last five fixtures of the tournament, they have scored 47, 59, 22, 16 and 8 runs together. Their improvement makes it quite possible that they will continue to put on strong partnerships going forward.

Sussex vs Yorkshire Toss Prediction

County Ground, Hove, is known for a fielding friendly track and although the teams batting and fielding first have one victory each this season, the toss winners chose to chase in both matches thus far. Furthermore, an average first innings score of 291 is not entirely safe at this venue which makes fielding first the top choice once again.

Weather Report

Hove is expected to remain cloudy on the day of the game with a negligible 10% possibility of precipitation. The temperature is predicted to touch 20 degrees Celsius.

Sussex Player List

John Simpson (c), Jack Carson, Danial Ibrahim, Daniel Hughes, George Thomas, Harrison Ward, Nantes Oosthuizen, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Danny Lamb, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Henry Rogers, James Coles, Nathan McAndrew, Zach Lion-Cachet, Charlie Tear, Oliver Carter, Tom Alsop, Archie Lenham, Aristides Karvelas, Brad Currie, Gurinder Sandhu, Henry Crocombe, Jayden Seales, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Ollie Moore, Ollie Robinson, Sean Hunt, Troy Henry, Tymal Mills, Bertie Foreman.

Predicted Playing XI

Charlie Tear Batter Tom Haines Batter Tom Clark Batter Fynn Hudson-Prentice All-rounder John Simpson (C) Wicket-keeper Oliver Carter Batter Danny Lamb All-rounder Jack Carson Bowler Archie Lenham Bowler Sean Hunt Bowler Henry Crocombe Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex have three wins in the last five games but their batting performance against Somerset in the previous game was not up to the mark at all.

Yorkshire Player List

Dom Bess (c), Abdullah Shafique, Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Imam-ul-Haq, James Wharton, Joe Root, Matthew Revis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, William Luxton, George Hill, Jawad Akhtar, Jordan Thompson, Will Sutherland, Yash Vagadia, Finlay Bean, Harry Duke, Jonathan Tattersall, Jonny Bairstow, Noah Kelly, Adil Rashid, Alexander Wade, Ben Coad, Ben Sears, Benjamin Cliff, Daniel Moriarty, Jack White, Jafer Chohan, Jordan Buckingham, Matt Milnes, Will O'Rourke.

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Lyth Batter Imam-ul-Haq Batter James Wharton Batter William Luxton Batter George Hill Bowler Harry Duke Wicket-keeper Dom Bess (C) Bowler Matt Milnes Bowler Daniel Moriarty Bowler Ben Coad Bowler Jack White Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire are the most formidable team this season, and their batting and bowling displays alike are absolutely exceptional.

Sussex vs Yorkshire Head-to-Head

In the last five head-to-head games between Sussex and Yorkshire, the former have a slight edge with three wins.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Sussex - 3

Yorkshire - 2

Sussex vs Yorkshire Betting Odds

Yorkshire to have a better opening partnership than Sussex @ 1.63 (Parimatch)

Charlie Tear and Tom Haines’ collaborations for Sussex’s opening wicket are far too erratic this season, and their hit-or-miss scores have not sufficed for the team. In the previous three encounters, they notched up totals of 7, 216 and 9 runs together. Yorkshire’s first wicket is much more stable so far since Adam Lyth and Imam-ul-Haq have secured stands of 47, 59 and 22 runs in the last three outings. Their ability to remain consistent is commendable and that puts them at an advantage for the next game.

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Sussex vs Yorkshire Best Batters

Tom Clark to be Sussex’s Best Batter

Tom Clark missed out on the top spot by a single run in the previous game against Somerset as he notched up 34 runs. However, he is the leading run scorer overall for Sussex with 254 runs in six innings, including one century. Averaging at 42.33, he is the top choice against Yorkshire in the upcoming game.

Imam-ul-Haq to be Yorkshire’s Best Batter

Imam-ul-Haq was not the leading scorer for Yorkshire in the previous game as he was dismissed for a mere 22 runs, his lowest score of the season. Nevertheless, he is in a league of his own with 407 runs in five innings which includes two tons and two half-centuries, and his average of 101.75 is exceptional which makes him the favorite against Sussex.

Sussex vs Yorkshire Best Bowlers

Henry Crocombe to be Sussex’s Best Bowler

Henry Crocombe emerged as the leading wicket-taker for Sussex in the previous match against Somerset, having claimed three wickets in 7.3 overs with an impressive economy rate of 6.26. He is the leading bowler for the team overall with ten wickets under his belt in six innings. Despite a high average of 30.40, his wicket-taking prowess makes him the top pick against Yorkshire, too.

George Hill to be Yorkshire’s Best Bowler

In the last game versus Durham, George Hill delivered a two-over spell where he picked a single wicket and achieved an economy rate of 2.00. However, he continues to be Yorkshire’s leading bowler in the tournament, having bagged eight wickets in six innings so far along with an average of 20.62. He is expected to be their premier bowler in the next encounter.