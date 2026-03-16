Facts: Alex Davies leads Warwickshire’s run charts in the One Day Cup so far with 138 runs in two innings.

Jack Leaning stands as Kent’s top run scorer in the tournament with 105 runs in two innings.

Warwickshire have a 2-1 scoreline against Kent in the last five head-to-head matches in the competition.

Warwickshire vs Kent Chances of Winning

Warwickshire recovered from their first defeat at the hands of Yorkshire as they took on Northamptonshire in the last game. The former, having elected to bat first, scored 291 runs - Alex Davies in the middle order anchored the innings with 123 runs while wicket-keeper batter Kai Smith and Michael Booth made valuable contributions of 50 and 45* runs, respectively. Although they lost eight wickets while setting the target, Northamptonshire failed to chase it down and eventually lost by a massive 62-run margin.

Kent, on the other hand, lost two matches back-to-back and their previous game against Durham did not go to plan in the slightest. Kent batted first and secured a 238-run stand where Jack Leaning’s unbeaten 68 was the top score of the innings and opener Ben Compton was a close second with a 55-run half-century. Ekansh Singh’s 45 was a helpful knock, too, but the bowlers had a difficult time defending the target. They managed to topple just three wickets which allowed Durham to breeze past the total and register a comfortable victory.

Warwickshire chance of winning - 70%

Kent chance of winning - 30%

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Warwickshire vs Kent Betting Tips

Warwickshire to score low before first dismissal

Ed Barnard and Rob Yates are not able to hit the ground running in the tournament considering they have secured measly totals of 6 and 1 in the last two games that Warwickshire have played. Moreover, the openers have hapless averages of 10.00 and 0.50, respectively, in the tournament so far which puts them on the backfoot against Kent’s bowlers in the next game.

Warwickshire vs Kent Toss Prediction

The last game between Warwickshire and Northamptonshire was held at Rugby School Ground where the former elected to bat first and it paid off. However, the teams fielding first had a 2-1 record in the previous season and the toss winners favored chasing on all three occasions. Despite the anomaly of a result in the last game, the toss winning skipper will be inclined to field first in the next game.

Weather Report

There is a 15% chance of precipitation at Warwickshire and the conditions will be partially overcast. The temperature is expected to soar to 29 degrees Celsius on the day of the game.

Warwickshire Player List

Ed Barnard (c), Hamza Shaikh, Jacob Bethell, Robert Yates, Sam Hain, Zen Malik, Beau Webster, Chris Woakes, Dan Mousley, Michael Booth, Moeen Ali, Vansh Jani, Alex Davies, Kai Smith, Tom Latham, Che Simmons, Chris Rushworth, Corey Rocchiccioli, Craig Miles, Danny Briggs, Ed Barnard, Ethan Bamber, Hasan Ali, Jake Lintott, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Tazeem Ali, Vishwa Fernando.

Predicted Playing XI

Rob Yates Batter Ed Barnard (C) All-rounder Zen Malik Batter Alex Davies Batter Hamza Shaikh Batter Kai Smith Wicket-keeper Vansh Jani Batter Jake Lintott Bowler Michael Booth Bowler Ethan Bamber Bowler Oliver Hannon-Dalby Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire have a strong batting order, especially their middle order batters Alex Davies and Kai Smith who have found their feet in the competition so far.

Kent Player List

Harry Finch (c), Ben Compton, Ben Dawkins, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Ekansh Singh, Jaydn Denly, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, Corey Flintoff, Grant Stewart, Jack Leaning, Joey Evison, Marcus O'Riordan, Tom Rogers, Chris Benjamin, Sam Billings, Fred Klaassen, George Garrett, Jaskaran Singh, Kashif Ali, Keith Dudgeon, Matt Parkinson, Matt Quinn, Michael Cohen, Nathan Gilchrist, Wes Agar, Will Harby, Mohammed Rizvi.

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Compton Batter Jaydn Denly All-rounder Joey Evison All-rounder Chris Benjamin Batter Harry Finch (C) Wicket-keeper Ekansh Singh Batter Jack Leaning Batter Mohammed Rizvi Bowler Fred Klaassen Bowler Matt Parkinson Bowler Michael Cohen Bowler

Kent Team Form

Kent’s batting lineup is inconsistent and their batters are unpredictable at the moment. Their bowling unit is also unstable.

Warwickshire vs Kent Head-to-Head

Warwickshire lead their head-to-head tally against Kent with two wins in the last five matches while the latter have a single victory.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Warwickshire - 2

Kent - 1

Abandoned - 1

No Result - 1

Warwickshire vs Kent Betting Odds

Kent to have a better opening partnership than Warwickshire

Ed Barnard and Rob Yates have both been off their game since the start of the tournament which reflects in their totals of 6 and 1 in Warwickshire’s previous two matches. In a similar vein, Kent’s Jaydn Denly and Ben Compton are not much better at the moment, having scored 8 and 7 runs together in the last two games. However, Compton showed a drastic improvement in the second game and Denly has the potential to be on par with his opening partner, making them the favorite opening duo for the upcoming match.

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Warwickshire vs Kent Best Batters

Alex Davies to be Warwickshire’s Best Batter

Alex Davies was Warwickshire’s leading batter in the last game versus Northamptonshire, having notched up a century with 123 runs. He leads the team’s run charts overall with 138 runs in two innings and an average of 69.00, and he is anticipated to be their leading batter in the upcoming game against Kent.

Ben Compton to be Kent’s Best Batter

Ben Compton turned his form on its head after scoring a mere 11 runs in the first game, having scored a half-century in the second match with 55 runs. He has a total of 66 runs in two innings and is tied for third place among Kent’s batters. Averaging at 33.00, he is expected to come out on top in the upcoming fixture.

Warwickshire vs Kent Best Bowlers

Michael Booth to be Warwickshire’s Best Bowler

Michael Booth went wicketless during the last game against Northamptonshire where he delivered seven overs and achieved a remarkable economy rate of 3.71. He is the second leading bowler for Warwickshire in the tournament so far with three wickets in two innings and an average of 18.33, making him the favorite for the next encounter.

Matt Parkinson to be Kent’s Best Bowler

As predicted for the last game, Matt Parkinson emerged as the top bowler for Kent with two wickets in eight overs and an economy rate of 6.75. He came into his own after failing to take any wickets in the first game and will be expected to keep this momentum going into the next game against Warwickshire.