Facts: Warwickshire’s Tazeem Chaudry Ali is the second leading bowler of the One Day Cup with ten wickets in two innings.

Middlesex’s Sam Robson is the third highest run scorer of the tournament with 276 runs in three innings.

In the last five head-to-head fixtures, Middlesex have a 2-1 scoreline against Warwickshire.

Warwickshire vs Middlesex Chances of Winning

Warwickshire dominated their previous outing against Kent where the former batted first to secure a brilliant 283-run stand. Openers Ed Barnard and Rob Yates led the pack with scores of 60 and 46 runs, respectively, while middle order batters made valuable contributions, including Kai Smith’s 58 and Vaansh Jani’s 42. The bowlers held up their end of the bargain as they curtailed Kent to 204 runs before bowling them out, giving the Birmingham-based team a solid 79-run triumph.

Middlesex made a solid comeback from their first defeat against Somerset, and they bagged their second victory in a row against Durham last time around. The latter were allowed to secure a massive total of 387 runs, and Middlesex’s batters certainly had their work cut out. However, Sam Robson anchored the innings as he remained not out on 169, followed by Joshua De Caires’ 63, Jack Davies’ 61 and Luke Hollman’s 47. They were able to surpass a nearly insurmountable target with five wickets to spare.

Warwickshire chance of winning - 60%

Middlesex chance of winning - 40%

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Warwickshire vs Middlesex Betting Tips

Warwickshire to score over 26.5 before first dismissal @ 1.83 (Parimatch)

Warwickshire’s Rob Yates and Ed Barnard made a poor start to their campaign as both openers struggled to hit the ground running in the first two matches of the tournament. After securing measly totals of 1 and 6 runs, they found their feet in the previous game against Kent where they added a whopping 97 runs to the first wicket. They are expected to build on this momentum and put on a competitive stand in the upcoming game against Middlesex.

Match Prediction Best Odds Warwickshire Opening Partnership to be Over 26.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Middlesex Opening Partnership to be Under 24.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Warwickshire vs Middlesex Toss Prediction

In both games held at Rugby School Ground this season, the teams batting first were dominant as they took both victories. The average first innings stand of 287 is quite competitive and the bowlers do not have trouble defending. Moreover, the toss winners elected to bat first in both matches which will make it the favored choice for the next game as well.

Weather Report

A negligible 5% possibility of a downpour is predicted at Warwickshire and partially cloudy skies will prevail with a maximum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius.

Warwickshire Player List

Ed Barnard (c), Hamza Shaikh, Jacob Bethell, Robert Yates, Sam Hain, Zen Malik, Beau Webster, Chris Woakes, Dan Mousley, Michael Booth, Moeen Ali, Vansh Jani, Alex Davies, Kai Smith, Tom Latham, Che Simmons, Chris Rushworth, Corey Rocchiccioli, Craig Miles, Danny Briggs, Ed Barnard, Ethan Bamber, Hasan Ali, Jake Lintott, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Tazeem Ali, Vishwa Fernando.

Predicted Playing XI

Rob Yates Batter Ed Barnard (C) All-rounder Zen Malik Batter Alex Davies Batter Hamza Shaikh Batter Kai Smith Wicket-keeper Vansh Jani Batter Jake Lintott Bowler Michael Booth Bowler Ethan Bamber Bowler Oliver Hannon-Dalby Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire’s batting displays are unparalleled and they have the upper hand in this aspect. Moreover, their bowlers are quite competent given that they are conservative with runs.

Middlesex Player List

Ben Geddes (c), Aaryan Sawant, Joshua De Caires, Kane Williamson, Leus du Plooy, Max Holden, Sam Robson, Luke Hollman, Nathan Fernandes, Ryan Higgins, Sebastian Morgan, Jack Davies, Joe Cracknell, Stephen Eskinazi, Blake Cullen, Dane Paterson, Henry Brookes, Ishaan Kaushal, Josh Little, Naavya Sharma, Noah Cornwell, Toby Roland-Jones, Tom Helm, Zafar Gohar.

Predicted Playing XI

Joe Cracknell Wicket-keeper Joshua De Caires Batter Sam Robson Batter Ben Geddes (C) Batter Jack Davies Batter Luke Hollman Bowler Nathan Fernandes All-rounder Toby Roland-Jones Bowler Henry Brookes Bowler Noah Cornwell Bowler Josh Little Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

There is room for improvement in Middlesex’s bowling attack since they conceded far too many runs in the previous game. Their middle order batting, though, is quite daunting.

Warwickshire vs Middlesex Head-to-Head

Middlesex have a slight edge over Warwickshire in the previous five head-to-head games with a 2-1 record.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Warwickshire - 1

Middlesex - 2

Abandoned - 1

No Result - 1

Warwickshire vs Middlesex Betting Odds

Warwickshire to have a better opening partnership than Middlesex @ 1.74 (Parimatch)

Middlesex’s first partnership has gradually regressed over the course of the season with scores of 63, 17 and 2 between Joe Cracknell and Joshua De Caires in the previous three matches. This is in stark contrast to Warwickshire’s Rob Yates and Ed Barnard who have seen an incremental improvement with totals of 97, 6 and 1 in the previous three games. It is quite clear that the latter are in better form at the moment and they will be endorsed to achieve a superior first wicket stand in the next encounter.

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Warwickshire vs Middlesex Best Batters

Alex Davies to be Warwickshire’s Best Batter

Alex Davies scored a mere 20 runs before losing his wicket in the previous game against Kent, and he was not the top scorer for the team. However, he remains Warwickshire’s leading run scorer with 158 runs in three innings and an average of 52.66. He is expected to come good against Middlesex in the next encounter.

Sam Robson to be Middlesex’s Best Batter

As predicted for the last game versus Durham, Sam Robson was the top run scorer for Middlesex as he remained unbeaten on 169. He is their leading batter overall with 276 runs in three innings, including a century and a half-century. With a brilliant average of 138.00, he is expected to come out on top once again in the next fixture as well.

Warwickshire vs Middlesex Best Bowlers

Tazeem Chaudry Ali to be Warwickshire’s Best Bowler

In the previous game against Kent, Tazeem Chaudry Ali emerged as the leading wicket-taker for Warwickshire with a fifer in 8.5 overs and an economy rate of 6.11. He leads their bowling attack overall with ten wickets in two innings and an absolutely phenomenal average of 9.70, making him the top choice for the upcoming fixture as well.

Toby Roland-Jones to be Middlesex’s Best Bowler

Toby Roland-Jones was tied as Middlesex’s second highest wicket-taker against Durham last time out as he captured one wicket in ten overs along with an excellent economy rate of 4.30. He is the second leading bowler for the team overall with three wickets in three innings, and despite a terribly high average of 44.66, he is the top pick to be their premier bowler against Warwickshire.