Facts: Vansh Jani stands as the leading batter for Warwickshire with 82 runs in a single innings so far.

Liam Guthrie leads Northamptonshire’s bowling attack in the tournament with three wickets in one innings thus far.

Warwickshire have a 3-1 scoreline against Northamptonshire in the last five matches in the competition.

Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire Chances of Winning

Warwickshire faced an unseemly defeat at the hands of Yorkshire in the first outing of the One Day Cup where the latter elected to field first and it paid off. The Birmingham-based side were relegated to bat first and they found themselves bundled out for 137 runs; middle order batter Vaansh Jani was the only consequential player during the innings as he notched up 82 runs while the batters at the other end collapsed rather quickly. The bowlers did their best to defend the score, especially Michael Booth who bagged three wickets, but their effort went in vain as they ended up losing by five wickets.

After Northamptonshire’s first game against Lancashire was abandoned, they wound up losing to Yorkshire in the previous encounter. The latter, having batted first, posted a formidable total of 374 runs. Naturally, Northamptonshire had a tough time chasing it down and their batting order came crumbling down with virtually nothing on the board. There were no noteworthy contributors from the innings and the entire team was dismissed for 172. In the end, the Lewis McManus-led side conceded defeat by a massive margin of 202 runs.

Warwickshire chance of winning - 64%

Northamptonshire chance of winning - 36%

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Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire Betting Tips

Warwickshire to score high before first dismissal

Rob Yates opened alongside Alex Davies during the County Championship but their partnership was quite volatile. In the last three games of the tournament, they added 52, 0, 8, 79 and 22 runs to the first wicket. In the present tournament, Yates partnered up with skipper Ed Barnard and the pair secured a stand of one run in the previous match versus Yorkshire. However, the latter was the top scorer for the team during the County Championship and will be expected to come good in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Northamptonshire Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Warwickshire Opening Partnership to be Over 27.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire Toss Prediction

Rugby School Ground hosted three matches in the competition in the 2024 season where the teams fielding first took two victories. The average first innings stand of 245 is quite easily attainable and the toss winner elected to field first in all three matches. It will be the preferred strategy in the upcoming fixture as well.

Weather Report

Partly cloudy conditions are expected at Warwickshire and the chance of precipitation stands at 10%. The temperature is expected to touch 24 degrees Celsius on match day.

Warwickshire Player List

Ed Barnard (c), Hamza Shaikh, Jacob Bethell, Robert Yates, Sam Hain, Zen Malik, Beau Webster, Chris Woakes, Dan Mousley, Michael Booth, Moeen Ali, Vansh Jani, Alex Davies, Kai Smith, Tom Latham, Che Simmons, Chris Rushworth, Corey Rocchiccioli, Craig Miles, Danny Briggs, Ed Barnard, Ethan Bamber, Hasan Ali, Jake Lintott, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Tazeem Ali, Vishwa Fernando.

Predicted Playing XI

Rob Yates Batter Ed Barnard (C) All-rounder Zen Malik Batter Alex Davies Batter Hamza Shaikh Batter Kai Smith Wicket-keeper Vansh Jani Batter Jake Lintott Bowler Michael Booth Bowler Ethan Bamber Bowler Oliver Hannon-Dalby Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire’s batters had a bad day in office last time around but they have a competent batting lineup who have the potential to be better in the upcoming fixture.

Northamptonshire Player List

Lewis McManus (c), Arush Buchake, George Bartlett, James Sales, Matthew Breetzke, Tim Robinson, Aadi Sharma, David Willey, Gus Miller, Justin Broad, Luke Procter, Ravi Bopara, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Lewis McManus, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Ben Sanderson, Dominic Leech, Freddie Heldreich, George Scrimshaw, Harry Conway, Liam Guthrie, Lloyd Pope, Nirvan Ramesh, Raphael Weatherall, Tiaan Louw, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Predicted Playing XI

Ricardo Vasconcelos Batter Lewis McManus (C) Wicket-keeper Aadi Sharma Batter Tim Robinson Batter Justin Broad Bowler George Bartlett Batter Luke Procter Batter Rob Keogh All-rounder Dominic Leech Bowler Liam Guthrie Bowler Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire were entirely off the mark in the last game and they do not have the firepower to come back firing in the next game.

Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire Head-to-Head

Warwickshire have the upper hand over Northamptonshire in the last five head-to-head games with three victories.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Warwickshire - 3

Northamptonshire - 1

No Result - 1

Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire Betting Odds

Warwickshire to have a better opening partnership than Northamptonshire

Northamptonshire’s Ricardo Vasconcelos and Lewis McManus forged a 46-run stand in the last game against Yorkshire which was rather impressive but their ability to keep up the momentum is under fire. On the contrary, Rob Yates and Ed Barnard’s one-run partnership in the last game against Yorkshire was unimpressive. Despite that, Warwickshire’s openers are expected to return stronger in the next game against Northamptonshire and outperform the latter’s first wicket.

Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire List a Rugby School Ground, null Warwickshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.56 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.596 Bet Now! Northamptonshire Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.35 Bet Now!

Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire Best Batters

Ed Barnard to be Warwickshire’s Best Batter

Ed Barnard was not very impactful in the previous match against Yorkshire where he scored a mere five runs before losing his wicket. Nevertheless, he is the leading batter for the team in the County Championship this season with 815 runs in 19 innings, and he was rather consistent which makes him the top pick to come good in the next encounter.

Lewis McManus to be Northamptonshire’s Best Batter

Lewis McManus was the second leading batter for Northamptonshire with 25 runs in the last game against Yorkshire. He had 522 runs in 18 innings in the County Championship this season and achieved an average of 32.62. The skipper is expected to come back stronger in the next game against Warwickshire.

Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire Best Bowlers

Michael Booth to be Warwickshire’s Best Bowler

In the previous game versus Yorkshire, Michael Booth emerged as the leading bowler for Warwickshire as his 6.2-over spell yielded three wickets along with an excellent economy rate of 4.24. His bowling average of 9.66 in the tournament so far is remarkable and he is expected to be their premier bowler against Northamptonshire.

Liam Guthrie to be Northamptonshire’s Best Bowler

As predicted for the previous match against Yorkshire, Liam Guthrie was the top wicket-taker for Northamptonshire with a three-wicket haul in eight overs with an economy rate of 10.87. His average of 29.00 is the best of the team and he remains the top contender for the upcoming fixture as well.