Facts: Warwickshire’s Tazeem Chaudry Ali is the second leading bowler of the One Day Cup with 16 wickets in six innings.

Oli Carter and Tom Clark are tied as the leading batters for Sussex with 254 runs in the tournament so far.

Warwickshire have a 5-0 clean sweep against Sussex in the last five encounters.

Warwickshire vs Sussex Chances of Winning

Warwickshire are riding a wave of success as they achieved a hat trick of victories leading up to this fixture. In the previous outing versus Durham, the latter posted a 300-run total but it did not deter the Birmingham-rooted team in the slightest. Opener and captain Ed Barnard led the innings with an unbeaten 141 while Hamza Shaikh’s 51 and Michael Booth’s 43* were helpful contributions. In the end, Warwickshire made it over the line with four wickets to spare.

Sussex enter this fixture on the back of two consecutive defeats and they were trounced by table toppers Yorkshire in the previous game. The former batted first and their innings was off to a rocky start since the top order were not very proactive. The middle order brought stability as Oli Carter, John Simpson and Danny Lamb salvaged their performance with scores of 94, 65 and 53 runs, respectively. They posted a total of 284 but it was not quite enough to keep their rivals at bay considering Yorkshire achieved victory by a solid margin of six wickets.

Warwickshire chance of winning - 63%

Sussex chance of winning - 37%

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Warwickshire vs Sussex Betting Tips

Sussex to score low before first dismissal

Sussex’s first wicket is not up to the mark at all, and their change in opening batters has not given them any respite so far. Charlie Tear replaced Danial Ibrahim to open alongside mainstay Tom Haines but it made no difference, having set up totals of 18, 7, 216, 9 and 20 runs in the previous five matches. Despite their one-off performance where they posted a massive stand, they are not expected to do well in the next encounter against Warwickshire.

Warwickshire vs Sussex Toss Prediction

Edgbaston has not hosted any games in the tournament this season but in the One Day International format, a total of 66 games have been held at the venue with a 28-31 record for those batting and fielding first. The average stand of 235 with the first bat is not impressive, and defending it is quite a task on this surface. This makes chasing the favored choice for the next game.

Weather Report

A strong 45% threat of rain is predicted at Birmingham, and light rain could disrupt the game with the temperature reaching 21 degrees Celsius.

Warwickshire Player List

Ed Barnard (c), Hamza Shaikh, Jacob Bethell, Robert Yates, Sam Hain, Zen Malik, Beau Webster, Chris Woakes, Dan Mousley, Michael Booth, Moeen Ali, Vansh Jani, Alex Davies, Kai Smith, Tom Latham, Che Simmons, Chris Rushworth, Corey Rocchiccioli, Craig Miles, Danny Briggs, Ed Barnard, Ethan Bamber, Hasan Ali, Jake Lintott, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Tazeem Ali, Vishwa Fernando.

Predicted Playing XI

Rob Yates Batter Ed Barnard (C) All-rounder Zen Malik Batter Alex Davies Batter Hamza Shaikh Batter Kai Smith Wicket-keeper Vansh Jani Batter Jake Lintott Bowler Michael Booth Bowler Ethan Bamber Bowler Oliver Hannon-Dalby Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire have four wins in the last five games and are, undoubtedly, a force to be reckoned with this season.

Sussex Player List

John Simpson (c), Jack Carson, Danial Ibrahim, Daniel Hughes, George Thomas, Harrison Ward, Nantes Oosthuizen, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Danny Lamb, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Henry Rogers, James Coles, Nathan McAndrew, Zach Lion-Cachet, Charlie Tear, Oliver Carter, Tom Alsop, Archie Lenham, Aristides Karvelas, Brad Currie, Gurinder Sandhu, Henry Crocombe, Jayden Seales, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Ollie Moore, Ollie Robinson, Sean Hunt, Troy Henry, Tymal Mills, Bertie Foreman.

Predicted Playing XI

Charlie Tear Batter Tom Haines Batter Tom Clark Batter Fynn Hudson-Prentice All-rounder John Simpson (C) Wicket-keeper Oliver Carter Batter Danny Lamb All-rounder Jack Carson Bowler Archie Lenham Bowler Sean Hunt Bowler Henry Crocombe Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex’s performances are erratic and unpredictable, and their campaign has been rather mediocre so far. They are inferior to Warwickshire in terms of batting prowess which puts them in a precarious position.

Warwickshire vs Sussex Head-to-Head

Warwickshire have a formidable lead over Sussex in their previous five head-to-head games, having won all five matches.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Warwickshire - 5

Sussex - 0

Warwickshire vs Sussex Betting Odds

Warwickshire to have a better opening partnership than Sussex

Sussex’s opening wicket is entirely unreliable this season which is evident in scores of 18, 7 and 216 runs between Charlie Tear and Tom Haines in the previous three games. Even though they managed to secure a 200+ partnership, their upswing in form was fleeting and their performance declined subsequently. Warwickshire’s Rob Yates and Ed Barnard, albeit not an explosive pair by any means, are much more consistent in the tournament with stands of 26, 44 and 36 runs in the last three matches. The latter are the favorite opening duo in the next encounter.

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Warwickshire vs Sussex Best Batters

Kai Smith to be Warwickshire’s Best Batter

Wicket-keeper batter Kai Smith stands as Warwickshire’s second leading batter in the tournament with 232 runs in seven innings. He has two half-centuries under his belt so far, and his average of 46.40 is impressive. Despite his downtrend in performance during the previous outing against Durham where he scored five runs before his dismissal, he is expected to come good against Sussex.

Oli Carter to be Sussex’s Best Batter

Oli Carter emerged as the top run scorer for Sussex in the last outing, having notched up 94 runs against Yorkshire. He is the joint leading batter for the team overall with 254 runs in six innings, including two half-centuries, and his average of 42.33 is brilliant. He is expected to lead the charge in the upcoming fixture as well.

Warwickshire vs Sussex Best Bowlers

Tazeem Chaudry Ali to be Warwickshire’s Best Bowler

Tazeem Chaudry Ali was tied for second place in the previous game against Durham where he picked a single wicket in a full quota of ten overs along with an economy rate of 7.30. He continues to be their top bowler by quite a margin, having bagged 16 wickets in six innings with a phenomenal average of 19.68, making him the top choice for the next encounter.

Henry Crocombe to be Sussex’s Best Bowler

In the last encounter against Yorkshire, Henry Crocombe went wicketless in his eight-over spell. Despite that, he retains his position as Sussex’s leading wicket-taker with ten wickets in seven innings. Even though his average of 34.90 is not particularly favorable, he is the top choice to be their premier bowler against Warwickshire.