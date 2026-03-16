Facts: Worcestershire are placed third in the points table with three wins.

Glamorgan have not won a single game after playing six matches and are languishing in ninth place in the table

Worcestershire vs Glamorgan Chance of Winning

Glamorgan’s poor form is turning from bad to worse in the ongoing One-Day Cup. They are yet to win a single game in six outings and are languishing in ninth place in the points table. In the previous game against Essex, they conceded 371 runs and then got bowled out for just 181 runs, losing the game by 190 runs. Worcestershire are another tough opponents for them and they will have to play their best cricket of the season to defeat the Rapids.

As for Worcestershire, they have been superb this season so far with three wins in five matches and are sitting in third place in the table. They have lost only one game with the other ending in a tie. Worcestershire might want to guard against complacency in the game against Glamorgan and make sure that they continue their good run, especially after losing their previous game to Gloucestershire.

Glamorgan’s chances of winning - 15%

Worcestershire’s chances of winning - 85%

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Worcestershire vs Glamorgan Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Asa Tribe is emerging as a decent all-rounder for Glamorgan in this season of One-Day Cup. In the previous game against Essex, the opening batter scored a sparkling 71 off 79 balls with eight fours and a six and also picked up two wickets during his seven-over spell. He will be key once again for Glamorgan with both bat and ball against Worcestershire. Tribe can be expected to score atleast 30 runs and also pick up at least one wicket in this game.

Khurram Shahzad was best bowler for Worcestershire in the previous game against Gloucestershire. He returned with brilliant figures of 2/27 in eight overs after taking up the new ball and also bowled a maiden. In the defence of the modest total of 237, his spell kept the batters quiet upfront but didn’t get good enough support from other bowlers. Given his experience, Shahzad can be expected to pick up two wickets at least in this game again.

Worcestershire vs Glamorgan Match Toss Prediction

County Ground in Worcester has hosted only two matches so far in the ongoing One-Day Cup. It has been a tough going for teams batting first with the average first innings score being only 215 this season. In both matches, targets were chased down and hence, it goes without saying that the team winning the toss will look to bowl first yet again.

Weather Report

The weather forecast in Worcester on Friday (August 22) is for partly cloudy skies right through. However, there is no chance of rain whatsoever for the entire duration of the clash. The temperature is expected to be around 22-23 Degrees Celsius even as sun will try to sneak through multiple times during the action in the middle.

Glamorgan News & Player List

Glamorgan Player List

Kiran Carlson (C), Henry Hurle, Billy Root, James Harris, Andy Gorvin, Ben Morris, Ned Leonard, Zain ul Hassan, Will Smale, Alex Horton, Asa Tribe, Romano Franco, Eddie Bryom, Sam Northeast, Dan Douthwaite, Henry Hurle, Billy Root

Predicted Playing XI

Eddie Byrom Batter Asa Tribe All-Rounder Henry Hurle Batter Kiran Carlson (C) All-Rounder Will Smale Wicketkeeper Zain ul Hassan All-Rounder Billy Root Batter Dan Douthwaite All-Rounder Andy Gorvin Bowler Ben Morris Bowler Romano Franco Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan have had a forgettable tournament so far with no wins in six outings as they have lost five matches and one game ended in no result.

Worcestershire News & Player List

Worcestershire Player List

Isaac Mohammed, Brett D’Oliviera, Kashif Ali, Jake Libby (C), Ethan Brookes, Henry Cullen (WK), Matthew Waite, Tom Taylor, Jack Home, Fateh Singh, Khurram Shahzad

Predicted Playing XI

Isaac Mohammed Batter Brett D’Oliviera Batter Kashif Ali Batter Jake Libby (C) Batter Ethan Brookes All-Rounder Henry Cullen Batter Matthew Waite All-Rounder Tom Taylor Wicketkeeper Jack Home Bowler Fateh Singh Bowler Khurram Shahzad Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire are sitting pretty in third place in the points table with three wins, one loss and a tie after five matches in One-Day Cup.

Worcestershire vs Glamorgan Head to Head

Glamorgan and Worcestershire have faced each other 36 times so far in List A cricket. It has been a close battle between them with Glamorgan winning 15 matches, while Worcestershire have emerged victorious in 18 of them and one match ended in no result.

Worcestershire vs Glamorgan Betting Odds

Glamorgan to have a better opening partnership than Worcestershire

Eddie Byrom and Asa Tribe have done well as openers so far for Glamorgan. Both are in decent form this season and have stitched useful partnerships at the top together. On the other hand, Isaac Mohammed and Brett D’Oliviera have not been that consistent in partnership and might struggle yet again. Hence, Glamorgan are expected to have a better opening partnership than their Worcestershire counterparts in this game.

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Worcestershire vs Glamorgan Top Batters

Kiran Carlson to be Glamorgan’s top batter

Kiran Carlson was back at his best in the previous game for Glamorgan. He batted at number four and scored 64 runs off just 36 balls with five fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 177.77. Overall, he has so far scored 250 runs at an average of 50 with a century and a fifty to his name. Carlson can be once again expected to step up for Glamorgan and become their best batter in this encounter.

Jake Libby to be Worcestershire's top batter

Jake Libby is the captain of Worcestershire and he has led from the front with the bat for his team so far. He is the leading run-getter of the team with 287 runs in five matches so far at an impeccable average of 71.75 and has notched up a century and two fifties this season. Libby scored only four runs in the previous outing but he will be keen on making amends against Glamorgan who have struggled to pick wickets this season. Hence, Libby can be backed to become the top batter for Worcestershire.

Worcestershire vs Glamorgan Top Bowlers

Zain-ul-Hassan to be Glamorgan’s top bowler

Zain-ul-Hassan is only one of the two specialist bowlers to have played all matches of the season for Glamorgan so far. He returned with three wickets in the previous game and was the best bowler for his side. Overall, he has accounted for five scalps at an average of 35.2 and an economy of 5.5 which is decent. Zain-ul-Hassan will have to lead the bowling attack once again and can be backed to become the top bowler of Glamorgan in this game.

Fateh Singh to be Worcestershire's top bowler

Fateh Singh has bowled decently so far for Worcestershire this season. He has accounted for six wickets in five matches at an average of 33.33 and an economy of 6.93 which is a tad on the higher side. Singh has a good chance to add more wickets to his tally against Glamorgan and can be backed to become the top bowler for his side.