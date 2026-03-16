Worcestershire vs Gloucestershire Match Prediction
WOR
55%
Chance of Winning
GLO
45%
Batery
List a
New Road
Facts:
- With 283 runs, Jake Libby is the leading run scorer for Worcestershire in this campaign.
- With 237 runs, James Bracey is the leading run scorer for Gloucestershire this season.
Worcestershire vs Gloucestershire Chance of Winning
Worcestershire were sensational last season as they ended up second in the group stages and once again this season, they have been dominant thus far as they are unbeaten after four games and are currently second on the table. In the last match they beat Derbyshire with four wickets to spare.
Gloucestershire have been one of the best teams this season as so far this season they have a perfect record and with four wins in four games, Gloucestershire are at the top of the table. In the last match, they beat Glamorgan. As per our calculations, Worcestershire are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Worcestershire’ chances of winning - 55%
- Gloucestershire’ chances of winning - 45%
Worcestershire vs Gloucestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Brett DOliveira heads into this game after a brilliant century in the last game against Derbyshire. So far he has scored 225 runs with an average of 56.25 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Cameron Bancroft has had a solid season so far as he has scored 202 runs in four matches with an average of 67.33. In the last game he scored 143* which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Worcestershire vs Gloucestershire Match Toss Prediction
The teams that have bowled first have had an upper hand in this fixture. The last five matches have been won by the team that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear weather in Leicester during the game with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.
Worcestershire News & Player List
Worcestershire Player List
Isaac Mohammed, Brett DOliveira, Rob Jones, Jake Libby (c), Kashif Ali, Ethan Brookes, Henry Cullen (wk), Matthew Waite, Adam Finch, Fateh Singh, Khurram Shahzad, Ben Allison, Tom Hinley, Jack Home
Predicted Playing XI
|
Isaac Mohammed
|
Batter
|
Brett DOliveira
|
Batter
|
Rob Jones
|
Batter
|
Jake Libby
|
All-rounder
|
Henry Cullen
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Kashif Ali
|
All-rounder
|
Ethan Brookes
|
All-rounder
|
Matthew Waite
|
All-rounder
|
Fateh Singh
|
Bowler
|
Jack Home
|
Bowler
|
Khurram Shahzad
|
Bowler
Worcestershire Team Form
Worcestershire were brilliant in the group stages last term and once again have made a decent start this season as they are unbeaten after two matches.
Gloucestershire News & Player List
Gloucestershire Player List
James Bracey (wk), Cameron Bancroft, Oliver Price, Ben Charlesworth, Jack Taylor (c), Graeme van Buuren, Tommy Boorman, Zaman Akhter, Matt Taylor, Craig Miles, Josh Shaw, Daaryoush Ahmed, Ed Middleton, Joe Phillips
Predicted Playing XI
|
Cameron Bancroft
|
Batter
|
Oliver Price
|
Batter
|
Ben Charlesworth
|
Batter
|
Jack Taylor
|
All-rounder
|
James Bracey
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Graeme van Buuren
|
All-rounder
|
Tommy Boorman
|
All-rounder
|
Zaman Akhter
|
All-rounder
|
Matt Taylor
|
Bowler
|
Craig Miles
|
Bowler
|
Josh Shaw
|
Bowler
Gloucestershire Team Form
Gloucestershire got off to a great start this season as they have registered back to back wins and are currently second on the table.
Worcestershire vs Gloucestershire Head to Head
Historically Worcestershire have had an upper hand in this fixture in the past against Gloucestershire 33-26.
Head to Head
Worcestershire: 33
Gloucestershire: 26
Worcestershire vs Gloucestershire Betting Odds
Gloucestershire to have a better opening partnership than Worcestershire
Worcestershire and Gloucestershire go head to head after both sides have been dominant in the group stages this season. Both sides are unbeaten after four games and would be hoping to continue their momentum in this fixture. Worcestershire drew the opening game against Nottinghamshire but since then they have won three games in a row and are currently second on the table. On the other hand, Gloucestershire have won all four games and are currently at the top of the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Worcestershire have conceded a bigger opening partnership in two of the last three matches which makes us believe Gloucestershire will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Worcestershire vs Gloucestershire
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Worcestershire
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
Gloucestershire
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
Worcestershire vs Gloucestershire Top Batters
Jake Libby to be Worcestershire’ top batter
Jake Libby was sensational in the last game as he scored 69 against Derbyshire. So far this season Libby has scored 283 runs and is the leading run scorer for Worcestershire which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
James Bracey to be Gloucestershire’ top batter
James Bracey has been one of the most consistent batters for Gloucestershire this season. In the last match he scored 34 and with 237 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Worcestershire vs Gloucestershire Top Bowlers
Ben Allison to be Worcestershire’ top bowler
Ben Allison has been the standout bowler for Worcestershire in this campaign. He bagged three wickets in the last game and with ten wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Josh Shaw to be Gloucestershire’ top bowler
Josh Shaw was expensive in the last game but still bagged three wickets against Essex. So far this season he has bagged nine wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Worcestershire
- Worcestershire to win - 1.90 (Batery)
- Gloucestershire to win - 1.90 (Batery)
Batery
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