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Worcestershire vs Gloucestershire Match Prediction

WOR

55%

Chance of Winning

GLO

45%

Batery

1.90
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New Road

Worcestershire take on Gloucestershire in the fifth round of games of the 2025 One-Day Cup at New Road, Worcester. The game is scheduled to be played on Aug 17 at 03:30 PM IST.

Facts:

  • With 283 runs, Jake Libby is the leading run scorer for Worcestershire in this campaign.
  • With 237 runs, James Bracey is the leading run scorer for Gloucestershire this season.

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Worcestershire vs Gloucestershire Chance of Winning

Worcestershire were sensational last season as they ended up second in the group stages and once again this season, they have been dominant thus far as they are unbeaten after four games and are currently second on the table. In the last match they beat Derbyshire with four wickets to spare.

Gloucestershire have been one of the best teams this season as so far this season they have a perfect record and with four wins in four games, Gloucestershire are at the top of the table. In the last match, they beat Glamorgan. As per our calculations, Worcestershire are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Worcestershire’ chances of winning - 55%
  • Gloucestershire’ chances of winning - 45%

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Worcestershire vs Gloucestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Brett DOliveira heads into this game after a brilliant century in the last game against Derbyshire. So far he has scored 225 runs with an average of 56.25 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Cameron Bancroft has had a solid season so far as he has scored 202 runs in four matches with an average of 67.33. In the last game he scored 143* which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Worcestershire vs Gloucestershire Match Toss Prediction

The teams that have bowled first have had an upper hand in this fixture. The last five matches have been won by the team that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Leicester during the game with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.

Worcestershire News & Player List

Worcestershire Player List

Isaac Mohammed, Brett DOliveira, Rob Jones, Jake Libby (c), Kashif Ali, Ethan Brookes, Henry Cullen (wk), Matthew Waite, Adam Finch, Fateh Singh, Khurram Shahzad, Ben Allison, Tom Hinley, Jack Home

Predicted Playing XI

Isaac Mohammed

Batter

Brett DOliveira

Batter

Rob Jones

Batter

Jake Libby

All-rounder

Henry Cullen

Wicket-keeper

Kashif Ali

All-rounder

Ethan Brookes

All-rounder

Matthew Waite

All-rounder

Fateh Singh

Bowler

Jack Home

Bowler

Khurram Shahzad

Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire were brilliant in the group stages last term and once again have made a decent start this season as they are unbeaten after two matches.

Gloucestershire News & Player List

Gloucestershire Player List

James Bracey (wk), Cameron Bancroft, Oliver Price, Ben Charlesworth, Jack Taylor (c), Graeme van Buuren, Tommy Boorman, Zaman Akhter, Matt Taylor, Craig Miles, Josh Shaw, Daaryoush Ahmed, Ed Middleton, Joe Phillips

Predicted Playing XI

Cameron Bancroft

Batter

Oliver Price

Batter

Ben Charlesworth

Batter

Jack Taylor

All-rounder

James Bracey

Wicket-keeper

Graeme van Buuren

All-rounder

Tommy Boorman

All-rounder

Zaman Akhter

All-rounder

Matt Taylor

Bowler

Craig Miles

Bowler

Josh Shaw

Bowler

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire got off to a great start this season as they have registered back to back wins and are currently second on the table.

Worcestershire vs Gloucestershire Head to Head

Historically Worcestershire have had an upper hand in this fixture in the past against Gloucestershire 33-26.

Head to Head

Worcestershire: 33

Gloucestershire: 26

Worcestershire vs Gloucestershire Betting Odds

Gloucestershire to have a better opening partnership than Worcestershire

Worcestershire and Gloucestershire go head to head after both sides have been dominant in the group stages this season. Both sides are unbeaten after four games and would be hoping to continue their momentum in this fixture. Worcestershire drew the opening game against Nottinghamshire but since then they have won three games in a row and are currently second on the table. On the other hand, Gloucestershire have won all four games and are currently at the top of the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Worcestershire have conceded a bigger opening partnership in two of the last three matches which makes us believe Gloucestershire will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Worcestershire vs Gloucestershire

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New Road, null

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Worcestershire

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1.90
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Gloucestershire

Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

1.90

Worcestershire vs Gloucestershire Top Batters

Jake Libby to be Worcestershire’ top batter

Jake Libby was sensational in the last game as he scored 69 against Derbyshire. So far this season Libby has scored 283 runs and is the leading run scorer for Worcestershire which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

James Bracey to be Gloucestershire’ top batter

James Bracey has been one of the most consistent batters for Gloucestershire this season. In the last match he scored 34 and with 237 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Worcestershire vs Gloucestershire Top Bowlers

Ben Allison to be Worcestershire’ top bowler

Ben Allison has been the standout bowler for Worcestershire in this campaign. He bagged three wickets in the last game and with ten wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Josh Shaw to be Gloucestershire’ top bowler

Josh Shaw was expensive in the last game but still bagged three wickets against Essex. So far this season he has bagged nine wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Worcestershire

Worcestershire and Gloucestershire have been brilliant thus far. Worcestershire have once again been consistent in the group stages this season and have a better head to head record in this fixture. Considering the fact they are at home, we believe you should back Worcestershire as they will register an important win in the upcoming game.
  • Worcestershire to win - 1.90 (Batery)
  • Gloucestershire to win - 1.90 (Batery)
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