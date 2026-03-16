Facts: With 526 runs, Jake Libby was the leading run scorer for Worcestershire in the last campaign.

With 286 runs, Ben Brown was the leading run scorer for Hampshire last season.

Worcestershire vs Hampshire Chance of Winning

Worcestershire had a solid campaign last season as they made the playoffs and have made positive strides this season as they are unbeaten after two games. The opening game against Nottinghamshire was a tie but in the last game against Essex, they registered their first win of the season and are fourth on the table.

Hampshire have been pretty consistent in the group stages and once again they have got off to a brilliant start this season as they have two wins in two games and are currently second on the table. In the last game they beat Essex by five wickets. As per our calculations, Worcestershire are favourites in the upcoming game.

Worcestershire’ chances of winning - 55%

Hampshire’ chances of winning - 45%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Worcestershire vs Hampshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Ethan Brookes struggled to make an impact last season as he scored 113 runs in nine matches. Even though he scored a half century in the last game we believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Felix Organ had a decent outing last season as he scored 219 runs with an average of 31.28 last term. In the two games thus far he has scored 32* and 20* which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Worcestershire vs Hampshire Match Toss Prediction

The teams that have bowled first have had an upper hand in this fixture. The last five matches have been won by the team that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Leicester during the game with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.

Worcestershire News & Player List

Worcestershire Player List

Isaac Mohammed, Brett DOliveira, Rob Jones, Jake Libby (c), Kashif Ali, Ethan Brookes, Henry Cullen (wk), Matthew Waite, Adam Finch, Fateh Singh, Khurram Shahzad, Ben Allison, Tom Hinley, Jack Home

Predicted Playing XI

Isaac Mohammed Batter Brett DOliveira Batter Rob Jones Batter Jake Libby All-rounder Henry Cullen Wicket-keeper Kashif Ali All-rounder Ethan Brookes All-rounder Matthew Waite All-rounder Fateh Singh Bowler Jack Home Bowler Khurram Shahzad Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire were brilliant in the group stages last term and once again have made a decent start this season as they are unbeaten after two matches.

Hampshire News & Player List

Hampshire Player List

Nick Gubbins (c), Alistair Orr, Tilak Varma, Joe Weatherley, Tom Prest, Ben Mayes (wk), Felix Organ, Andrew John Neal, Dominic Kelly, Edward Jack, Jan Lumsden, Fletcha Middleton, Joseph Robert Eckland

Predicted Playing XI

Alistair Orr Batter Nick Gubbins Batter Tilak Varma Batter Joe Weatherley All-rounder Ben Mayes Wicket-keeper Tom Prest All-rounder Andrew John Neal All-rounder Felix Organ All-rounder Dominic Kelly Bowler Edward Jack Bowler Jan Lumsden Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire got off to a great start this season as they have registered back to back wins and are currently second on the table.

Worcestershire vs Hampshire Head to Head

Worcestershire have an upper hand in this fixture in the past against Hampshire 27-23.

Head to Head

Worcestershire: 27

Hampshire: 23

Worcestershire vs Hampshire Betting Odds

Hampshire to have a better opening partnership than Worcestershire

Worcestershire and Hampshire go head to head after both sides have made great starts to the campaign this season. Both sides made the playoffs last season and would be hoping to do the same this term. Hampshire head into this game after back to back wins and with two wins in two games, they are currently second on the table. Much like their opponents, Worcestershire are unbeaten after two games and in the last match they beat Essex by 60 runs. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in two games, Hampshire have managed an opening stand of 68 and 58 and in both games they had a better opening partnership which makes us believe Hampshire will end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Worcestershire vs Hampshire List a New Road, null Worcestershire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.58 Bet Now! Hampshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.14 Bet Now!

Worcestershire vs Hampshire Top Batters

Jake Libby to be Worcestershire’ top batter

Jake Libby has continued his form in the last game as he scored 70 off 63 balls against Essex. In the opening game he scored a brilliant century which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Nick Gubbins to be Hampshire’ top batter

Nick Gubbins had a decent campaign last season but has been the standout batter this season as he has scored 144* in the first game and in the last match he scored 40 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Worcestershire vs Hampshire Top Bowlers

Ethan Brookes to be Worcestershire’ top bowler

Ethan Brookes has got off to a great start this season as he has contributed with the bat and the ball. With six wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Edward Jack to be Hampshire’ top bowler

Edward Jack was expensive in the last game but still bagged two wickets against Essex. So far this season he has bagged four wickets in two matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.