Facts: Skipper Jake Libby leads Worcestershire’s run charts with 425 runs in eight innings in the tournament so far.

James Rew, Somerset’s captain and wicket-keeper batter, is their leading run scorer with 391 runs in nine innings.

Worcestershire vs Somerset Chances of Winning

Worcestershire had a dominant run during the group stage of the tournament, and their last match was against Surrey. In a 49-over game, the latter posted 266 runs on the board and Worcestershire did not have a tough time during their chase. Openers Daniel Lategan and Brett D'Oliveira set the team up for success with scores of 54 and 45, respectively, while Kashif Ali’s 80 and Jake Libby’s unbeaten 53 were valuable contributions. Owing to their efforts, the team secured their spot in the semi-final after taking a six-wicket victory.

Somerset’s quarter-final fight with Gloucestershire went swimmingly for the Taunton-based side who restricted the latter to a mere 155 runs in this crucial outing. Even though their opening wicket was not entirely effective, skipper James Rew and Thomas Rew brought stability to their innings with scores of 46 and 40* runs, respectively. They did not have to break a sweat and they were through to the semi-final with a six-wicket triumph.

Worcestershire chance of winning - 37%

Somerset chance of winning - 63%

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Worcestershire vs Somerset Betting Tips

Worcestershire to score high before first dismissal

Brett D'Oliveira has been Worcestershire’s mainstay opener throughout their campaign, having opened two of the previous five games with Isaac Mohammed. Together, they added 9 and 41 runs to the first wicket before the latter was replaced by Daniel Lategan in the previous three matches. Although they faltered the first time with no runs on the board, they secured first partnerships of 119 and 83 runs in the following two matches. Based on their upswing in momentum, they are expected to put on a big score in the next game as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds Worcestershire Opening Partnership to be Over 24.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Somerset Opening Partnership to be Over 28.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Worcestershire vs Somerset Toss Prediction

County Ground in New Road has hosted four matches in the tournament so far, and all four of them went in favor of those chasing. The toss winners, too, elected to field first in three matches and the average first innings stand of 249 is not a daunting score to chase down. This makes chasing the favored choice in the upcoming match, too.

Weather Report

A strong 50% possibility of precipitation is predicted at Worcester with light rain expected to accompany. The temperature will reach 19 degrees Celsius.

Worcestershire Player List

Jake Libby (c), Adam Hose, Daniel Lategan, Ed Pollock, Henry Nicholls, Isaac Mohammed, Kashif Ali, Olly Cox, Rehaan Edavalath, Rob Jones, Brett D'Oliveira, Ethan Brookes, Harry Darley, Jack Home, Matthew Waite, Gareth Roderick, Henry Cullen, Adam Finch, Ben Allison, Ben Gibbon, Fateh Singh, Jacob Duffy, Khurram Shahzad, Tom Hinley, Tom Taylor, Yadvinder Singh.

Predicted Playing XI

Daniel Lategan Batter Brett D'Oliveira All-rounder Kashif Ali Batter Jake Libby (C) Batter Rob Jones Batter Henry Cullen Wicket-keeper Tom Taylor Bowler Ben Allison Bowler Ben Gibbon Bowler Adam Finch Bowler Khurram Shahzad Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire come into this encounter on the back of a three-match winning streak and they were the most formidable team in their division.

Somerset Player List

James Rew (c), Andrew Umeed, Sean Dickson, Tom Abell, Tom Banton, Tom Lammonby, Will Smeed, Archie Vaughan, Craig Overton, Fin Hill, Josh Davey, Joshua Thomas, Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Goldsworthy, Lewis Gregory, Thomas Rew, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Alfie Ogborne, Jack Leach, Jake Ball, JT Langridge, Matt Henry, Migael Pretorius, Riley Meredith, Shoaib Bashir, Ben Green, James Theedom.

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Lammonby Batter Archie Vaughan All-rounder Lewis Goldsworthy All-rounder James Rew (C) Wicket-keeper Thomas Rew All-rounder Joshua Thomas Batter Fin Hill Bowler Ben Green All-rounder Jack Leach Bowler James Theedom Bowler Jake Ball Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset’s bowling attack was on the money in the last match but their batting was a tad off the mark considering they lost four wickets in a simple chase.

Worcestershire vs Somerset Head-to-Head

Somerset have a dominant 9-1 record against Worcestershire in their head-to-head tally in the tournament so far.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 10

Worcestershire - 1

Somerset - 9

Worcestershire vs Somerset Betting Odds

Worcestershire to have a better opening partnership than Somerset

Archie Vaughan and Tom Lammonby are a powerful pair for Somerset’s opening wicket in the tournament, having secured totals of 21, 168 and 62 runs in the last three matches. Although their consistency is quite commendable, their counterparts at Worcestershire are in a different league at the moment. Daniel Lategan and Brett D'Oliveira have both been absolutely prolific in the competition so far with scores of 83, 119 and 0 runs in the previous three encounters. Despite their downtrend in one game, they are expected to bring their A-game to the semi-final in the upcoming game in order to outclass Somerset’s first wicket.

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Worcestershire vs Somerset Best Batters

Jake Libby to be Worcestershire’s Best Batter

Jake Libby notched up his fourth half-century of the season during the last match against Surrey, having remained unbeaten on 53. The skipper is also their top run scorer overall with 425 runs in eight innings, and his average of 70.83 is rather impressive. He is expected to be their standout batter in the semi-final as well.

James Rew to be Somerset’s Best Batter

James Rew emerged as the top run-getter for Somerset in the quarter-final versus Gloucestershire where he was dismissed for 46, missing out on his third half-century of the season. He leads their run charts overall with 391 runs in nine innings and an average of 65.16, making the skipper the top contender for the upcoming fixture, too.

Worcestershire vs Somerset Best Bowlers

Ben Allison to be Worcestershire’s Best Bowler

Ben Allison stands as the leading wicket-taker for Worcestershire in the tournament so far, having claimed 15 wickets in five innings. He did not take part in their previous outing against Surrey but nevertheless, he is expected to return to the squad in the semi-final and lead the charge against Somerset.

Jake Ball to be Somerset’s Best Bowler

As predicted for the last encounter against Gloucestershire, Jake Ball emerged as the top bowler for Somerset and he was tied for the position as he bagged three wickets in 7.5 overs, bowled a maiden and achieved an excellent economy rate of 3.82. He is also the joint leading wicket-taker for the team with 14 wickets in seven innings and an average of 22.92, and he is the favorite to be their premier bowler once again.