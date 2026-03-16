Facts: The two teams haven’t faced each other in eight years with their last win coming back in 2017 when Jason Roy topscored for Surrey in a dominating 153-run victory.

17-year-old Ralphie Albert posted his highest ever List A score - 96 - in Surrey’s win over Nottinghamshire in the previous game.

Worcestershire vs Surrey Chance of Winning

Worcestershire come into the game having already secured qualification to the knockout stages. They, however, can still finish third if they lose and Hampshire win. On the other hand, the Rapids also have a chance of finishing top of the table if Gloucestershire slip up. They’ve won 5 games and played out a draw as well in the 7 games they’ve played so far and look in imperious form.

Surrey, despite failing to qualify for the knockout stage, have been the giant killers so far in the tournament. Their first win of the season came against defending champions Glamorgan, while they also ended Nottinghamshire’s chances of finishing in the top 3 in their most recent game. This will be the last game for the Brown Caps in this edition of the One-Day Cup and they’ll be keen on giving a good account of themselves.

Worcestershire Chance of Winning - 68%

Surrey Chance of Winning - 32%

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Worcestershire vs Surrey Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Only once in the last 9 games played at the County Ground on New Road in Worcester has seen teams manage to cross the 300-run mark. The average score in that period of 18 innings is 217. Batsmen generally struggle at the venue, but the previous two games have seen two hundreds and five fifties with the average score going up to 268. While we’re not expecting teams to cross 300, we could see an aggregate score over 500 runs.

To achieve that, we are expecting Worcestershire’s captain and star batsman Jake Libby to lead from the front. The 32-year-old has scored three half-centuries and a hundred in the 7 matches he has played and we wouldn’t be surprised if he goes big once again. We’re also expecting Surrey’s Ollie Sykes to give Libby a run for his money. The middle order batter is the team’s top scorer with 302 runs and will be keen on signing off on a high.

Match Prediction Best Odds Worcestershire to score over 19.5 runs in the first five overs 1.30 Bet on Batery Surrey’s openers to score fewer than 19.5 runs for the opening wicket 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Worcestershire to score more fours in the match 1.67 Bet on Batery

Worcestershire vs Surrey Match Toss Prediction

The three matches that the County Ground in Worcester have hosted this season have all been won by teams batting second. Hampshire opted to bat first in the first game at the venue this season and ended up on the losing side. The toss has seen teams opt to field first since then. We’re expecting the same trend to continue and are backing the captain that wins the toss to send the opposition to bat.

Weather Report

There is a good chance that the game will be interrupted by rain. While there is expected to be humidity of around 60%, heavy winds of 21 km per hour are likely to keep the players cool. The temperature during match hours is forecast to be in the late teens during the game.

Worcestershire News & Player List

Worcestershire Player List

Jake Libby (c), Rob Jones, Isaac Mohammed, Brett D’Oliveira, Henry Cullen, Matthew Waite, Fateh Singh, Jack Home, Kashif Ali, Tom Hinley, Ben Allison, Adam Finch, Khurram Shahzad, Ethan Brookes, Daniel Lategan, Ben Gibbon

Predicted Playing XI

Daniel Lategan Batter Brett D’Oliveira Allrounder Kashif Ali Batter Jake Libby Batter Rob Jones Batter Ethan Brookes Allrounder Henry Cullen Wicketkeeper Matthew Waite Allrounder Ben Allison Bowler Jack Home Bowler Ben Gibbon Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

The Worcs have lost just once in the tournament so far - a 6-wicket loss to the table toppers Gloucestershire. Their first game ended in a tie via the DLS method, but they’ve won all of their remaining games and qualified for the knockout stages.

Surrey News & Player List

Surrey Player List

Ben Foakes (c), Tom Ealham, Ollie Sykes, James Taylor, Nikhil Gorantla, Ryan Patel, Alexander French, Cameron Steel, Adam Thomas, Rory Burns, Josh Blake, Nathan Barnwell, Yousef Majid, James Philip Arthur Taylor, Oliver Hunt, Ralphie Albert, Aristides Karvelas

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Thomas Batter Ollie Sykes Batter Rory Burns Batter Nikhil Gorantla Batter Josh Blake Wicketkeeper Ben Foakes Batter Ralphie Albert Batter James Taylor Bowler Nathan Barnwell Bowler Yousef Majid Bowler Aristides Karvelas Bowler

Surrey Team Form

Surrey have registered back-to-back wins for the first time this season. They come into the game with three wins in their previous five matches.

Worcestershire vs Surrey Head to Head

Since 2010, Worcestershire and Surrey have faced each other just twice in List A cricket. Both of these games were won by the Brown Caps. The Rapids have won just once in the previous five games played between the two sides, but still lead the head-to-head record with 22 wins.

Head to Head

Worcestershire: 22

Surrey: 19

Tied: 1

No Result: 2

Worcestershire vs Surrey Betting Odds

Worcestershire to have a better opening partnership than Surrey

Surrey have had a very inconsistent tournament so far but one thing that has been consistent has been the failure of their openers. In seven games, their openers have managed an aggregate of just 134 runs for the first wicket. While the Worcs have been consistent as a team, their openers have blown hot or cold. They’ve provided their middle order with a good platform thrice in seven games with their opening partnership scores reading 11, 60, 16, 9, 41, 0, and 119. With a century-stand in their most recent game, their openers can be relied on more than the Brown Caps’ top order and we’re backing them to make the most of the home conditions to outscore the visitors.

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Worcestershire vs Surrey Top Batters

Jake Libby to be Worcestershire’s top batsman

The Rapids’ captain, Jake Libby, lies narrowly ahead of teammate Brett D’Oliviera in the top scorers list this season. With 372 runs in 7 games, the 32-year-old features in the Top 10 run scorers of the season so far. He scored 77 runs in the last game he played at home and could surpass that in the final group stage game.

Ollie Sykes to be Surrey’s top batsman

20-year-old Ollie Sykes is the only Surrey batter to have crossed the 300-run mark so far this season. Only two other batters have managed to score more than 200 while the rest of the batsmen haven’t scored more than 100 in the seven games they’ve played. Sykes averages over 43 and comes into the game having scored his career best List A score two games ago.

Worcestershire vs Surrey Top Bowlers

Ben Allison to be Worcestershire’s top bowler

With 15 wickets, Ben Allison is second in the table of the leading wicket-takers so far in the One-Day Cup despite playing just five games. The 25-year-old medium pacer has taken 8 wickets in 2 home matches, including a career-best 6/35 against Hampshire.

Aristides Karvelas to be Surrey’s top bowler

Greek Aristides Karvelas built on the initiation game with Surrey, returning with 2/27 to back up his 3-wicket return in the previous game. The medium pacer has taken 10 wickets in 5 games this season for Surrey and Sussex. A recent recruit, the 31-year-old will be looking to close the season with yet another prolific spell away from home.