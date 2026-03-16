Yorkshire vs Durham Match Prediction
YOR
65%
Chance of Winning
DUR
35%
Parimatch
Melbet
Batery
List a
North Marine Road Ground
Facts:
- Yorkshire’s Imam-ul-Haq is the third leading batter of the One Day Cup with 385 runs in four innings.
- Durham’s Will Rhodes is the second highest run scorer of the tournament, having amassed 387 runs in six innings.
Yorkshire vs Durham Chances of Winning
Yorkshire’s previous game versus Middlesex was perhaps their easiest victory yet this season considering the latter were bundled out for 129 runs in 31 overs. This made life easy for Yorkshire who kicked off their innings with a 59-run opening stand between Adam Lyth and Imam-ul-Haq, and the latter went on to score a half-century as he remained not out on 54. Lyth’s 39 and Harry Duke’s unbeaten 28 were enough to help get the team over the line, and they did so with seven wickets in hand.
Durham have had their share of ups and downs this season, and their last match against Lancashire was rather impressive. The latter batted first and posted a monumental 320-run total which put pressure on Durham. However, the batters went hammer and tongs right from the start as openers Alex Lees and Emilio Gay scored 84 runs together, and the former secured a 64-run half-century. Moreover, skipper Ollie Robinson and Will Rhodes emerged as the top two batters of the innings with knocks of 80* and 75, respectively. In the end, Durham had four wickets to spare as they overcame the target.
- Yorkshire chance of winning - 65%
- Durham chance of winning - 35%
Yorkshire vs Durham Betting Tips
Yorkshire to score high before first dismissal
Adam Lyth has been the weak link in Yorkshire’s first wicket this season considering his partner, Imam-ul-Haq, has scored either half-centuries or centuries in every innings he has played this season. In the last five games, they posted first partnerships of 59, 22, 16, 8 and 10 runs. However, their improvement is convincing and they are expected to set up another big stand in the upcoming fixture.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Durham Opening Partnership to be Under 28.5
Yorkshire Opening Partnership to be Over 33.5
Yorkshire vs Durham Toss Prediction
North Marine Road Ground is, without a doubt, highly advantageous for those chasing. In the previous game between Yorkshire and Warwickshire held at the venue, the former won after electing to field first. Two matches were hosted here in the 2024 season where the teams fielding first took a 2-0 sweep and the toss winners chose to chase on both occasions. Moreover, the average first innings score of 240 in the last season was not safe which makes it quite obvious that the toss winning skipper will favor fielding first in the next game, too.
Weather Report
Scarborough will experience light rain with a 20% likelihood of rain, and the temperature is going to peak at 17 degrees Celsius.
Yorkshire Player List
Dom Bess (c), Abdullah Shafique, Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Imam-ul-Haq, James Wharton, Joe Root, Matthew Revis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, William Luxton, George Hill, Jawad Akhtar, Jordan Thompson, Will Sutherland, Yash Vagadia, Finlay Bean, Harry Duke, Jonathan Tattersall, Jonny Bairstow, Noah Kelly, Adil Rashid, Alexander Wade, Ben Coad, Ben Sears, Benjamin Cliff, Daniel Moriarty, Jack White, Jafer Chohan, Jordan Buckingham, Matt Milnes, Will O'Rourke.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Adam Lyth
|
Batter
|
Imam-ul-Haq
|
Batter
|
James Wharton
|
Batter
|
William Luxton
|
Batter
|
George Hill
|
Bowler
|
Harry Duke
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Dom Bess (C)
|
Bowler
|
Matt Milnes
|
Bowler
|
Daniel Moriarty
|
Bowler
|
Ben Coad
|
Bowler
|
Jack White
|
Bowler
Yorkshire Team Form
Yorkshire’s batting prowess is unmatched this season and their opener, Imam-ul-Haq, is in a league of his own.
Durham Player List
Alex Lees (c), Ollie Robinson, Ben McKinney, Emilio Gay, Graham Clark, Bas de Leede, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Colin Ackermann, James Neesham, Mitchell Killeen, Paul Coughlin, Scott Borthwick, Will Rhodes, Zakary Foulkes, David Bedingham, Brendan Doggett, Brydon Carse, Callum Parkinson, Codi Yusuf, Daniel Hogg, George Drissell, James Minto, Mark Wood, Matthew Potts, Nathan Sowter, Neil Wagner, Samuel Conners, Haydon Mustard, Luke Robinson, Archie Bailey.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Alex Lees (C)
|
Batter
|
Emilio Gay
|
Batter
|
Will Rhodes
|
Batter
|
David Bedingham
|
Batter
|
Colin Ackermann
|
All-rounder
|
Ollie Robinson
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ben Raine
|
Bowler
|
George Drissell
|
Bowler
|
Codi Yusuf
|
Bowler
|
Luke Robinson
|
All-rounder
|
Archie Bailey
|
Bowler
Durham Team Form
Durham are a batting powerhouse but their inconsistency is a major problem. They need to work on banding together and maintaining stability.
Yorkshire vs Durham Head-to-Head
Yorkshire won three matches against Durhamin the last five outings while the latter have one victory.
Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches
Yorkshire - 3
Durham - 1
No Result - 1
Yorkshire vs Durham Betting Odds
Yorkshire to have a better opening partnership than Durham
Durham’s opening wicket saw a sudden upswing as Emilio Gay and Alex Lees secured an 84-run partnership in the last match but their ability to keep the momentum going is suspect, considering they posted measly totals of 4 and 1 in the two matches prior. However, Adam Lyth and Imam-ul-Haq’s sustained improvement is a lot more promising as they added 59, 22 and 16 runs to Yorkshire’s first wicket. It is quite clear that the latter are more reliable in this sphere, making them the favorite opening duo for the next game.
Yorkshire vs Durham
List a
North Marine Road Ground, null
Yorkshire
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR
Durham
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
Yorkshire vs Durham Best Batters
Imam-ul-Haq to be Yorkshire’s Best Batter
Imam-ul-Haq scored his second half-century of the season in the previous outing against Middlesex where he notched up an unbeaten 54. He has furthered his lead at the top with 385 runs in four innings, including two tons as well. Moreover, the average of 128.33 is the best of the team and he remains the top contender once again for the next game.
Will Rhodes to be Durham’s Best Batter
Will Rhodes was the second leading batter for Durham, having scored 75 runs in the previous encounter against Lancashire. This marks his third half-century of the season and he leads their run charts so far with 387 runs in six innings with an impressive average of 64.50. He is expected to be their standout batter in the upcoming fixture against Yorkshire.
Yorkshire vs Durham Best Bowlers
George Hill to be Yorkshire’s Best Bowler
George Hill was among the leading bowlers for Yorkshire during the last outing against Middlesex where his five-over spell yielded two wickets and an economy rate of 6.60. He is tied for the top spot overall with seven wickets in five innings and an excellent average of 23.00, making him the favorite against Durham as well.
Will Rhodes to be Durham’s Best Bowler
Will Rhodes delivered six overs in the last outing where he captured two wickets and earned an economy rate of 6.66 against Lancashire. He extended his lead as their top bowler overall with 13 wickets in six innings. Further, his remarkable average of 22.07 is the best of the lot and he is the top choice for the next encounter, too.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Yorkshire
- Yorkshire to win @ 1.53 (Parimatch)
- Durham to win @ 2.23 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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