Facts: Yorkshire’s Imam-ul-Haq is the third leading batter of the One Day Cup with 385 runs in four innings.

Durham’s Will Rhodes is the second highest run scorer of the tournament, having amassed 387 runs in six innings.

Yorkshire vs Durham Chances of Winning

Yorkshire’s previous game versus Middlesex was perhaps their easiest victory yet this season considering the latter were bundled out for 129 runs in 31 overs. This made life easy for Yorkshire who kicked off their innings with a 59-run opening stand between Adam Lyth and Imam-ul-Haq, and the latter went on to score a half-century as he remained not out on 54. Lyth’s 39 and Harry Duke’s unbeaten 28 were enough to help get the team over the line, and they did so with seven wickets in hand.

Durham have had their share of ups and downs this season, and their last match against Lancashire was rather impressive. The latter batted first and posted a monumental 320-run total which put pressure on Durham. However, the batters went hammer and tongs right from the start as openers Alex Lees and Emilio Gay scored 84 runs together, and the former secured a 64-run half-century. Moreover, skipper Ollie Robinson and Will Rhodes emerged as the top two batters of the innings with knocks of 80* and 75, respectively. In the end, Durham had four wickets to spare as they overcame the target.

Yorkshire chance of winning - 65%

Durham chance of winning - 35%

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Yorkshire vs Durham Betting Tips

Yorkshire to score high before first dismissal

Adam Lyth has been the weak link in Yorkshire’s first wicket this season considering his partner, Imam-ul-Haq, has scored either half-centuries or centuries in every innings he has played this season. In the last five games, they posted first partnerships of 59, 22, 16, 8 and 10 runs. However, their improvement is convincing and they are expected to set up another big stand in the upcoming fixture.

Match Prediction Best Odds Durham Opening Partnership to be Under 28.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Yorkshire Opening Partnership to be Over 33.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Yorkshire vs Durham Toss Prediction

North Marine Road Ground is, without a doubt, highly advantageous for those chasing. In the previous game between Yorkshire and Warwickshire held at the venue, the former won after electing to field first. Two matches were hosted here in the 2024 season where the teams fielding first took a 2-0 sweep and the toss winners chose to chase on both occasions. Moreover, the average first innings score of 240 in the last season was not safe which makes it quite obvious that the toss winning skipper will favor fielding first in the next game, too.

Weather Report

Scarborough will experience light rain with a 20% likelihood of rain, and the temperature is going to peak at 17 degrees Celsius.

Yorkshire Player List

Dom Bess (c), Abdullah Shafique, Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Imam-ul-Haq, James Wharton, Joe Root, Matthew Revis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, William Luxton, George Hill, Jawad Akhtar, Jordan Thompson, Will Sutherland, Yash Vagadia, Finlay Bean, Harry Duke, Jonathan Tattersall, Jonny Bairstow, Noah Kelly, Adil Rashid, Alexander Wade, Ben Coad, Ben Sears, Benjamin Cliff, Daniel Moriarty, Jack White, Jafer Chohan, Jordan Buckingham, Matt Milnes, Will O'Rourke.

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Lyth Batter Imam-ul-Haq Batter James Wharton Batter William Luxton Batter George Hill Bowler Harry Duke Wicket-keeper Dom Bess (C) Bowler Matt Milnes Bowler Daniel Moriarty Bowler Ben Coad Bowler Jack White Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire’s batting prowess is unmatched this season and their opener, Imam-ul-Haq, is in a league of his own.

Durham Player List

Alex Lees (c), Ollie Robinson, Ben McKinney, Emilio Gay, Graham Clark, Bas de Leede, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Colin Ackermann, James Neesham, Mitchell Killeen, Paul Coughlin, Scott Borthwick, Will Rhodes, Zakary Foulkes, David Bedingham, Brendan Doggett, Brydon Carse, Callum Parkinson, Codi Yusuf, Daniel Hogg, George Drissell, James Minto, Mark Wood, Matthew Potts, Nathan Sowter, Neil Wagner, Samuel Conners, Haydon Mustard, Luke Robinson, Archie Bailey.

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Lees (C) Batter Emilio Gay Batter Will Rhodes Batter David Bedingham Batter Colin Ackermann All-rounder Ollie Robinson Wicket-keeper Ben Raine Bowler George Drissell Bowler Codi Yusuf Bowler Luke Robinson All-rounder Archie Bailey Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham are a batting powerhouse but their inconsistency is a major problem. They need to work on banding together and maintaining stability.

Yorkshire vs Durham Head-to-Head

Yorkshire won three matches against Durhamin the last five outings while the latter have one victory.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Yorkshire - 3

Durham - 1

No Result - 1

Yorkshire vs Durham Betting Odds

Yorkshire to have a better opening partnership than Durham

Durham’s opening wicket saw a sudden upswing as Emilio Gay and Alex Lees secured an 84-run partnership in the last match but their ability to keep the momentum going is suspect, considering they posted measly totals of 4 and 1 in the two matches prior. However, Adam Lyth and Imam-ul-Haq’s sustained improvement is a lot more promising as they added 59, 22 and 16 runs to Yorkshire’s first wicket. It is quite clear that the latter are more reliable in this sphere, making them the favorite opening duo for the next game.

Yorkshire vs Durham List a North Marine Road Ground, null Yorkshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.53 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.614 Bet Now! Durham Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.23 Bet Now!

Yorkshire vs Durham Best Batters

Imam-ul-Haq to be Yorkshire’s Best Batter

Imam-ul-Haq scored his second half-century of the season in the previous outing against Middlesex where he notched up an unbeaten 54. He has furthered his lead at the top with 385 runs in four innings, including two tons as well. Moreover, the average of 128.33 is the best of the team and he remains the top contender once again for the next game.

Will Rhodes to be Durham’s Best Batter

Will Rhodes was the second leading batter for Durham, having scored 75 runs in the previous encounter against Lancashire. This marks his third half-century of the season and he leads their run charts so far with 387 runs in six innings with an impressive average of 64.50. He is expected to be their standout batter in the upcoming fixture against Yorkshire.

Yorkshire vs Durham Best Bowlers

George Hill to be Yorkshire’s Best Bowler

George Hill was among the leading bowlers for Yorkshire during the last outing against Middlesex where his five-over spell yielded two wickets and an economy rate of 6.60. He is tied for the top spot overall with seven wickets in five innings and an excellent average of 23.00, making him the favorite against Durham as well.

Will Rhodes to be Durham’s Best Bowler

Will Rhodes delivered six overs in the last outing where he captured two wickets and earned an economy rate of 6.66 against Lancashire. He extended his lead as their top bowler overall with 13 wickets in six innings. Further, his remarkable average of 22.07 is the best of the lot and he is the top choice for the next encounter, too.