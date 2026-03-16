Facts: Yorkshire’s Imam-ul-Haq is the second leading batter of the One Day Cup with 583 runs in seven innings.

Hampshire’s Nick Gubbins is the top run scorer of the competition with 665 runs in nine innings.

Yorkshire vs Hampshire Chances of Winning

Yorkshire were a force to be reckoned with in the group stage of the competition where they faced a vulnerable Kent in the last game. The former, having chosen to bat first, posted a solid 301-run stand with top scores from James Wharton and Imam-ul-Haq who scored 118 and 70 runs, respectively. The others contributed just enough to help secure a competitive total and the bowlers did their job well - they managed to limit Kent to 225 in 45 overs, giving the Leeds-rooted team a dominant 76-run victory.

Hampshire faced Middlesex during their quarter-final encounter and the former made a rather poor start to the game, considering they scored a measly 229 runs in a crucial fixture. Opener Ali Orr’s 108 was a commendable knock while James Fuller was next in line with 42 runs. It was their bowlers who came in clutch, keeping Middlesex down to 187 which handed Hampshire victory by 42 runs and a spot in the semi-final.

Yorkshire chance of winning - 41%

Hampshire chance of winning - 59%

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Yorkshire vs Hampshire Betting Tips

Hampshire to score high before first dismissal

Hampshire’s first wicket has maintained immaculate consistency throughout the season with both Ali Orr and Nick Gubbins pulling their weight. In the five games leading up to this game, they posted commendable first partnerships of 45, 112, 55, 57 and 54 runs. It is quite obvious that they are a difficult duo to break up and they are poised to mount another massive total before the first dismissal in the next game.

Yorkshire vs Hampshire Toss Prediction

The pitch at North Marine Road Ground is primarily a fielding friendly one and in the two matches held here in the tournament so far, the toss winners favored chasing. Although those batting and fielding first share the spoils with a 1-1 record, the average first innings score of 246 is too low to defend. For the next match, too, chasing will be the sought after strategy.

Weather Report

Light showers are predicted at Scarborough with a 25% chance of rain, and the temperature is set to hover around 21 degrees Celsius.

Yorkshire Player List

Dom Bess (c), Abdullah Shafique, Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Imam-ul-Haq, James Wharton, Joe Root, Matthew Revis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, William Luxton, George Hill, Jawad Akhtar, Jordan Thompson, Will Sutherland, Yash Vagadia, Finlay Bean, Harry Duke, Jonathan Tattersall, Jonny Bairstow, Noah Kelly, Adil Rashid, Alexander Wade, Ben Coad, Ben Sears, Benjamin Cliff, Daniel Moriarty, Jack White, Jafer Chohan, Jordan Buckingham, Matt Milnes, Will O'Rourke, Will Bennison, Matthew Firbank.

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Lyth Batter Imam-ul-Haq Batter James Wharton Batter Will Bennison Batter Finlay Bean Batter George Hill Bowler Harry Duke Wicket-keeper Dom Bess (C) Bowler Daniel Moriarty Bowler Benjamin Cliff Bowler Matthew Firbank Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire are a well balanced unit with the batters and bowlers pulling their weight. Moreover, their batting has depth which gives them a slight advantage over Hampshire.

Hampshire Player List

Nick Gubbins (c), Ali Orr, Dewald Brevis, Fletcha Middleton, Hilton Cartwright, James Vince, Joe Weatherley, Mark Stoneman, Tilak Varma, Tom Prest, Benny Howell, Brandon McMullen, Brett Hampton, Felix Organ, James Fuller, Keith Barker, Liam Dawson, Ben Brown, Ben Mayes, Joseph Eckland, Toby Albert, Andrew Neal, Brad Wheal, Chris Wood, Dominic Kelly, Eddie Jack, John Turner, Kyle Abbott, Manny Lumsden, Scott Currie, Sonny Baker.

Predicted Playing XI

Ali Orr Batter Nick Gubbins (C) Batter Fletcha Middleton Batter Ben Brown Wicket-keeper Liam Dawson All-rounder Ben Mayes Batter James Fuller All-rounder Andrew Neal Bowler Kyle Abbott Bowler Brad Wheal Bowler Eddie Jack Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire’s opening wicket is difficult to topple but the rest of their batters do not match their strength.

Yorkshire vs Hampshire Head-to-Head

Hampshire have a slight lead over Yorkshire in the tournament so far with a 6-4 scoreline in their head-to-head tally.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 10

Yorkshire - 4

Hampshire - 6

Yorkshire vs Hampshire Betting Odds

Hampshire to have a better opening partnership than Yorkshire

Adam Lyth and Imam-ul-Haq are, undoubtedly, a powerful opening wicket for Yorkshire but the former’s inconsistency makes them a tad unreliable. In the last three matches, they set up stands of 71, 11 and 47 runs, and even though they are quite impressive together, Hampshire’s stability in this regard is otherworldly. In the previous three encounters, Ali Orr and Nick Gubbins posted totals of 45, 112 and 55 runs together. This makes the latter the favorite opening pair for the upcoming fixture.

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Yorkshire vs Hampshire Best Batters

Imam-ul-Haq to be Yorkshire’s Best Batter

Imam-ul-Haq was the second leading batter for Yorkshire in the previous match against Kent where he scored a 70-run half-century. He has extended his lead at the top with 583 runs in seven innings, including three tons and three half-centuries. Averaging at 97.16, he is expected to be their standout batter once again in the upcoming fixture.

Nick Gubbins to be Hampshire’s Best Batter

Nick Gubbins was not among the top run scorers in the previous game against Middlesex where he was dismissed for a mere seven runs. However, he remains completely out of reach at the top with 665 runs in nine innings which includes two tons and four half-centuries. He has an exceptional average of 110.83 which makes him the favorite for the next game.

Yorkshire vs Hampshire Best Bowlers

Dom Bess to be Yorkshire’s Best Bowler

In the previous game against Kent, Dom Bess emerged as the top bowler for Yorkshire with a four-wicket haul in nine overs along with an economy rate of 4.77. He is the second leading wicket-taker for the team with ten wickets in six innings and an average of 23.60. Based on his performance in the quarter-final, he is expected to come out on top in the next encounter.

Liam Dawson to be Hampshire’s Best Bowler

Liam Dawson took part in his first game of the tournament this season in the last outing against Middlesex where he was the leading wicket-taker with four wickets in 9.3 overs, one maiden and a brilliant economy rate of 3.47. He has an outstanding average of 8.25 in the competition so far which makes him the top contender against Yorkshire in the semi-final.