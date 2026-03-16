Facts: Yorkshire’s opener, Imam-ul-Haq, is the second highest run scorer of the One Day Cup so far with 214 runs in two innings.

Marcus Harris leads Lancashire’s run charts with 95 runs in a single innings so far.

Yorkshire and Lancashire are neck and neck with two wins apiece in the previous five head-to-head games.

Yorkshire vs Lancashire Chances of Winning

Yorkshire were unbelievably dominant in the previous game against Northamptonshire where they batted first and posted a mammoth total 374 runs. Opener Imam-ul-Haq did much of the destruction with a massive 159-run century while Matthew Revis and James Wharton were next in line with 69 and 66 runs, respectively. William Luxton’s 41 was also a helpful contribution and the team had a par score to defend. This made life easier for the bowlers who put the nail in the coffin for Northamptonshire by bowling them out for a measly score of 172. The Leeds-based side emerged victorious by a huge margin of 202 runs.

Lancashire made a strong start to their campaign after their first game against Northamptonshire was abandoned, having defeated Somerset with ease in the last game. The latter, having batted first, scored 250 and they could not defend the total. Lancashire’s skipper, Marcus Harris, top-scored with a 95-run knock and George Balderson was a close second with 65 runs. Even though Lancashire lost a lot of wickets in the process, they crossed the line with two wickets to spare.

Yorkshire chance of winning - 64%

Lancashire chance of winning - 36%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Yorkshire vs Lancashire Betting Tips

Yorkshire to score over 31.5 before first dismissal @ 1.83 (Parimatch)

Adam Lyth and Imam-ul-Haq are Yorkshire’s mainstay openers in the One Day Cup this season and the latter has been absolutely on the money, having scored a ton and a half-century so far. On the other hand, fellow opener Lyth has not been as prolific, having faced dismissals on single digit scores in both games. This has resulted in meager stands of 8 and 10 runs in the tournament but the team had a strong opening wicket during the County Championship, considering they secured totals of 46, 107, 15, 81 and 41* runs in the last three matches. They have the potential to bounce back against Lancashire’s bowlers.

Match Prediction Best Odds Yorkshire Opening Partnership to be Over 31.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Lancashire Opening Partnership to be Over 19.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Yorkshire vs Lancashire Toss Prediction

York Cricket Club hosted two games in the 2024 season of the One Day Cup where the teams batting first took victory on both occasions. The average first innings score of 256 is not necessarily the most competitive total in the format but remains safe on this surface, making batting first the top choice for the upcoming game as well.

Weather Report

York will be partly cloudy on match day and the likelihood of rain stands at a low 20%. The temperature is set to touch 28 degrees Celsius.

Yorkshire Player List

Dom Bess (c), Abdullah Shafique, Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Imam-ul-Haq, James Wharton, Joe Root, Matthew Revis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, William Luxton, George Hill, Jawad Akhtar, Jordan Thompson, Will Sutherland, Yash Vagadia, Finlay Bean, Harry Duke, Jonathan Tattersall, Jonny Bairstow, Noah Kelly, Adil Rashid, Alexander Wade, Ben Coad, Ben Sears, Benjamin Cliff, Daniel Moriarty, Jack White, Jafer Chohan, Jordan Buckingham, Matt Milnes, Will O'Rourke.

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Lyth Batter Imam-ul-Haq Batter James Wharton Batter William Luxton Batter Matthew Revis All-rounder George Hill Bowler Harry Duke Wicket-keeper Dom Bess (C) Bowler Benjamin Cliff Bowler Daniel Moriarty Bowler Jack White Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire have the most powerful batting lineup and they seem absolutely invincible at the moment. They also have a bowling attack which complements their batting prowess.

Lancashire Player List

Marcus Harris (c), Arav Shetty, Ashton Turner, Harry Singh, Josh Bohannon, Keaton Jennings, Keshana Fonseka, Michael Jones, Rocky Flintoff, George Balderson, Liam Livingstone, Luke Wells, Tom Aspinwall, George Bell, Jos Buttler, Matthew Hurst, Phil Salt, Anderson Phillip, Charlie Barnard, Chris Green, Jack Blatherwick, James Anderson, Joshua Boyden, Luke Wood, Mitchell Stanley, Ollie Sutton, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Will Williams, Luke Hands.

Predicted Playing XI

Michael Jones All-rounder George Bell Wicket-keeper Josh Bohannon Batter Marcus Harris (C) Batter Harry Singh Batter George Balderson All-rounder Arav Shetty Batter Ollie Sutton Bowler Luke Hands Bowler Tom Bailey Bowler Charlie Barnard Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire’s form is tough to gauge but their batting order lacked resolve in the last game since they collapsed rather easily.

Yorkshire vs Lancashire Head-to-Head

Yorkshire and Lancashire are tied with two victories each in the last five head-to-head matches.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Yorkshire - 2

Lancashire - 2

Abandoned - 1

Yorkshire vs Lancashire Betting Odds

Yorkshire to have a better opening partnership than Lancashire @ 1.49 (Parimatch)

Michael Jones and George Bell opened for Lancashire during Lancashire’s last game against Somerset where the pair scored 18 runs together before the first dismissal. Yorkshire’s Adam Lyth and Imam-ul-Haq have not been much better in this regard, having added 8 and 10 runs to the first wicket in the previous three games. Despite this, the bookmakers are certain that the latter will bounce back and return stronger in the upcoming match, especially since Lyth is due for a big score after two subpar showings in the previous two fixtures.

Yorkshire vs Lancashire List a York Cricket Club, null Yorkshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.56 Bet Now! Lancashire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.18 Bet Now!

Yorkshire vs Lancashire Best Batters

Imam-ul-Haq to be Yorkshire’s Best Batter

Imam-ul-Haq emerged as the top batter for Yorkshire in the last two matches, having scored 159 and 55 runs. He is their leading run scorer in the tournament, naturally, with 214 runs in two innings and a brilliant average of 107.00. The opener is expected to come out on top in the next game as well.

Marcus Harris to be Lancashire’s Best Batter

Marcus Harris was the leading batter in Lancashire’s last game against Somerset where he notched up 95 runs. He was also the team’s top run-getter during the County Championship this season with 945 runs in 17 innings and an average of 59.06. He is expected to be their standout batter against Yorkshire, too.

Yorkshire vs Lancashire Best Bowlers

Benjamin Cliff to be Yorkshire’s Best Bowler

Benjamin Cliff was the second leading bowler for Yorkshire during the previous match against Northamptonshire where he picked two wickets in 6.5 overs with an economy rate of 4.39. He is the leading wicket-taker overall with seven wickets in two inningsand an average of 10.85, making him the favorite for the upcoming fixture.

George Balderson to be Lancashire’s Best Bowler

In the last game against Somerset, George Balderson was the second leading wicket-taker for Lancashire as he captured two wickets in ten overs along with a maiden and an economy rate of 4.00. His average of 20.00 in the tournament makes him the top pick for the next encounter.