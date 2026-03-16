Facts: Yorkshire’s Imam-ul-Haq is the leading run-getter of the One Day Cup with 331 runs in three innings so far.

Alfie Ogborne leads Somerset’s bowling attack with six wickets in three innings thus far.

Somerset have a dominant 5-0 record against Yorkshire in the previous five head-to-head encounters in the tournament.

Yorkshire vs Somerset Chances of Winning

Yorkshire achieved a hat trick of victories with their previous win against Lancashire, and they chased down a huge score to take victory. The latter posted 294 runs on the board and Yorkshire started their chase on a strong note - opener Imam-ul-Haq notched up 117 runs and top-scored for the team while William Luxton’s 77 was the second highest score of the innings. James Wharton and Matthew Revis were tied with 41 runs apiece and both remained unbeaten, completing the hunt for Yorkshire with seven wickets in hand.

On the other hand, Somerset suffered their first defeat of the season where they took on Lancashire in the previous game and scored 250 runs while batting first. Lewis Goldsworthy and Archie Vaughan anchored the top order with scores of 63 and 59, respectively, while the rest of the top and middle order collapsed. Finley Hill in the lower order was the only other noteworthy contributor considering he scored 57 runs but the bowlers did not have enough leeway to defend the target. Even though they managed to topple eight wickets, they failed to keep Lancashire at bay.

Yorkshire chance of winning - 55%

Somerset chance of winning - 45%

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Yorkshire vs Somerset Betting Tips

Somerset to score high before first dismissal

Both Tom Lammonby and Archie Vaughan have been pulling their weight to ensure that Somerset have competitive opening partnerships in the tournament. With the exception of the last match against Lancashire where Lammonby’s early dismissal resulted in a mere five-run stand, they set up totals of 51 and 49 runs in the two matches prior to that. They certainly have the potential to return to form in the next game and give Yorkshire’s bowlers a run for their money.

Yorkshire vs Somerset Toss Prediction

The last match between Yorkshire and Lancashire was held at York Cricket Club where the latter elected to field first and chased down a 290+ target. In the previous season, the teams batting first won both games but the average first innings score of 256 is attainable, and fielding first will remain the toss winner’s top choice in the upcoming game as well.

Weather Report

A 25% chance of precipitation is predicted at York with partly cloudy skies and the temperature is expected to hover around 26 degrees Celsius.

Yorkshire Player List

Dom Bess (c), Abdullah Shafique, Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Imam-ul-Haq, James Wharton, Joe Root, Matthew Revis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, William Luxton, George Hill, Jawad Akhtar, Jordan Thompson, Will Sutherland, Yash Vagadia, Finlay Bean, Harry Duke, Jonathan Tattersall, Jonny Bairstow, Noah Kelly, Adil Rashid, Alexander Wade, Ben Coad, Ben Sears, Benjamin Cliff, Daniel Moriarty, Jack White, Jafer Chohan, Jordan Buckingham, Matt Milnes, Will O'Rourke.

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Lyth Batter Imam-ul-Haq Batter James Wharton Batter William Luxton Batter Matthew Revis All-rounder George Hill Bowler Harry Duke Wicket-keeper Dom Bess (C) Bowler Benjamin Cliff Bowler Daniel Moriarty Bowler Jack White Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire have a powerful top order, owing to the fact that Imam-ul-Haq is fired up at the moment. They also have a strong middle order which makes it easy for the batters to capitalize.

Somerset Player List

James Rew (c), Andrew Umeed, Sean Dickson, Tom Abell, Tom Banton, Tom Lammonby, Will Smeed, Archie Vaughan, Craig Overton, Fin Hill, Josh Davey, Joshua Thomas, Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Goldsworthy, Lewis Gregory, Thomas Rew, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Alfie Ogborne, Jack Leach, Jake Ball, JT Langridge, Matt Henry, Migael Pretorius, Riley Meredith, Shoaib Bashir, Ben Green.

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Lammonby Batter Archie Vaughan All-rounder Lewis Goldsworthy All-rounder James Rew (C) Wicket-keeper Thomas Rew All-rounder Joshua Thomas Batter Fin Hill Bowler Ben Green All-rounder Kasey Aldridge All-rounder Alfie Ogborne Bowler Jake Ball Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset’s batters faltered a tad in the last game against Lancashire but they have what it takes to bounce back and be more competitive going forward.

Yorkshire vs Somerset Head-to-Head

Somerset have a dominant record in their last five head-to-head games against Yorkshire, having taken a clean sweep.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Yorkshire - 0

Somerset - 5

Yorkshire vs Somerset Betting Odds

Somerset to have a better opening partnership than Yorkshire

Adam Lyth has been the weak link in Yorkshire’s first wicket considering he has scored single-digit totals in all three matches so far while fellow opener Imam-ul-Haq is in a league of his own. In the last three games, the pair added 16, 8 and 10 runs to the first wicket. Conversely, Somerset’s Tom Lammonby and Archie Vaughan have secured impressive opening stands of 5, 51 and 49 runs together in the previous three encounters, and they clearly have the firepower to outdo Yorkshire’s opening wicket in the upcoming fixture.

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Yorkshire vs Somerset Best Batters

Imam-ul-Haq to be Yorkshire’s Best Batter

The prediction for the previous match panned out as expected considering Imam-ul-Haq scored a 117-run ton, emerging as the top run scorer for Yorkshire against Lancashire. He stands as the leading batter for the team with 331 runs in three innings, including two centuries and a half-century. Moreover, his average of 110.33 makes him the favorite against Somerset as well.

James Rew to be Somerset’s Best Batter

James Rew did not make a major impact during the previous outing versus Lancashire, having scored just two runs before his dismissal. However, he remains Somerset’s top batter overall with 149 runs in three innings. With an average of 74.50, he is expected to be their standout batter against Yorkshire.

Yorkshire vs Somerset Best Bowlers

Benjamin Cliff to be Yorkshire’s Best Bowler

Benjamin Cliff did not participate in the previous game against Somerset but he continues to be their leading wicket-taker overall with seven wickets in two innings and a brilliant average of 10.85. That includes a fifer and he is expected to come out on top in the upcoming game.

Alfie Ogborne to be Somerset’s Best Bowler

Alfie Ogborne was tied for second place during the last match against Lancashire, having claimed a single wicket in ten overs, including a maiden and an excellent economy rate of 4.10. He has extended his lead at the top with six wickets in three innings and a stellar bowling average of 20.16 which makes him the top contender for the next fixture.