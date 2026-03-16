Facts: Yorkshire’s Adam Lyth is the third leading batter of the County Championship Division One this season with 1023 runs in 20 innings.

Ed Barnard is the leading run scorer for Warwickshire in the County Championship with 815 runs in 19 innings.

Warwickshire and Yorkshire are tied 2-2 in their previous five head-to-head games in the One Day Cup.

Yorkshire vs Warwickshire Chances of Winning

Yorkshire enter the One Day Cup on the back of a victory in their last County game against Sussex where the latter were restricted to 222 while batting first. Yorkshire’s batters made the most of the opening provided by their bowlers to post a whopping 545 runs on the board; Matthew Revis remained not out on 152 which was the leading score of the innings while opener Adam Lyth scored a ton of his own with a 115-run knock. James Wharton’s 85 and George Hill’s 75 were also extremely helpful which put Yorkshire in a position of advantage. Their bowlers delivered once again and bundled out Sussex for a mere 195, giving Yorkshire a solid innings-and-128-run victory.

Warwickshire, on the other hand, were in a high scoring draw with Essex in the previous County Championship encounter where the latter scored 602 runs to start the game. The Edgbaston-based team posted 485 runs as their response with Ed Barnard and Ethan Bamber leading the innings, having scored 108* and 107 runs, respectively. Dan Mousley and Alex Davies were also fruitful with scores of 75 and 58 runs, respectively, and Essex were 96/1 by the end of day four which resulted in a deadlock between the sides.

Yorkshire chance of winning - 39%

Warwickshire chance of winning - 61%

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Yorkshire vs Warwickshire Betting Tips

Yorkshire to score over 29.5 before first dismissal @ 1.83 (Parimatch)

Yorkshire had a powerful opening wicket and their stands improved as the County season progressed. In the last five games of the competition, Adam Lyth and Finlay Bean were their linchpins who scored 46, 107, 15, 81, 41*, 0, 2 and 40 runs. Their upswing in momentum and the fact that they were able to keep it up puts them in an advantageous position for the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Yorkshire Opening Partnership to be Over 29.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Warwickshire Opening Partnership to be Under 27.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Yorkshire vs Warwickshire Toss Prediction

Out of the five One Day International games held at North Marine Road Ground, the teams batting first have a slight edge with three wins while those chasing won the remaining two matches. However, the average stand of 196 while batting first is rather low and difficult to defend, making fielding first the top choice for the next encounter.

Weather Report

The forecast suggests mostly sunny skies at Scarborough with a minimal 20% possibility of precipitation. The temperature is expected to go up to 19 degrees Celsius.

Yorkshire Player List

Abdullah Shafique, Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Imam-ul-Haq, James Wharton, Joe Root, Matthew Revis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, William Luxton, George Hill, Jawad Akhtar, Jordan Thompson, Will Sutherland, Yash Vagadia, Finlay Bean, Harry Duke, Jonathan Tattersall, Jonny Bairstow, Noah Kelly, Adil Rashid, Alexander Wade, Ben Coad, Ben Sears, Benjamin Cliff, Daniel Moriarty, Dom Bess, Jack White, Jafer Chohan, Jordan Buckingham, Matt Milnes, Will O'Rourke.

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Lyth Batter Finlay Bean Batter James Wharton Batter William Luxton Batter Jonny Bairstow Wicket-keeper Matthew Revis All-rounder Will Sutherland Bowler Dom Bess Bowler Jordan Thompson All-rounder Ben Coad Bowler Jack White Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire are a powerhouse with the bat but their inability to stay consistent puts them on the backfoot.

Warwickshire Player List

Hamza Shaikh, Jacob Bethell, Robert Yates, Sam Hain, Zen Malik, Beau Webster, Chris Woakes, Dan Mousley, Michael Booth, Moeen Ali, Vansh Jani, Alex Davies, Kai Smith, Tom Latham, Che Simmons, Chris Rushworth, Corey Rocchiccioli, Craig Miles, Danny Briggs, Ed Barnard, Ethan Bamber, Hasan Ali, Jake Lintott, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Tazeem Ali, Vishwa Fernando.

Predicted Playing XI

Rob Yates Batter Alex Davies Batter Dan Mousley Batter Zen Malik Batter Beau Webster All-rounder Ed Barnard All-rounder Kai Smith Wicket-keeper Corey Rocchiccioli Bowler Ethan Bamber Bowler Tazeem Chaudry Ali Bowler Oliver Hannon-Dalby Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire have the upper hand in terms of batting form but their top order needs to improve ahead of the upcoming tournament.

Yorkshire vs Warwickshire Head-to-Head

Yorkshire and Warwickshire are level pegging with two wins apiece in the last five head-to-head matches in the tournament.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Yorkshire - 2

Warwickshire - 2

Tie - 1

Yorkshire vs Warwickshire Betting Odds

Yorkshire to have a better opening partnership than Warwickshire @ 1.75 (Parimatch)

Both sides have had competitive opening wickets in the County Championship this season but Yorkshire are more prolific and consistent in this regard. In the last three games of the tournament, Adam Lyth and Finlay Bean scored 46, 107, 15, 81 and 41* runs together. Although Warwickshire’s Rob Yates and Alex Davies have also had big totals, their consistency is not nearly as impressive as their counterparts at Yorkshire, having added 52, 0, 8, 79 and 22 runs to the first wicket in the last three matches. Needless to say, Yorkshire’s openers are favored to establish a better stand in the next match.

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Yorkshire vs Warwickshire Best Batters

Adam Lyth to be Yorkshire’s Best Batter

Adam Lyth emerged as the second leading batter for Yorkshire in the last game against Sussex in the County Championship, having scored 115 runs in their solitary innings. He extended his lead at the top with 1023 runs in 20 innings, and his average of 53.84 is excellent which makes him the top contender against Warwickshire.

Ed Barnard to be Warwickshire’s Best Batter

Ed Barnard was Warwickshire’s top scorer in the previous match against Essex during the County games where he remained unbeaten on 108. He is their top batter overall with 815 runs in 19 innings and an average of 58.21. His consistency makes him the favorite for the next match as well.

Yorkshire vs Warwickshire Best Bowlers

George Hill to be Yorkshire’s Best Bowler

George Hill is the leading wicket-taker for Yorkshire in the County Championship with 39 wickets in 17 innings, and that includes a whopping three fifers. He also has an exceptional bowling average of 17.33 in the tournament which puts him in the running for the top spot once again in the upcoming fixture.

Beau Webster to be Warwickshire’s Best Bowler

Beau Webster was the joint leading bowler for Warwickshire in their last County game against Essex where he picked two wickets in the first innings and went wicketless in the following innings. He has 26 wickets in 11 innings and his average of 26.56 is among the best of the team and he remains the top choice against Yorkshire, too.