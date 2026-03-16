Facts: Akhil Scaria of Calicut Globstars has picked 25 wickets in KCL 2025 so far

Ahammed Imran of Thrissur is the second-highest run-scorer. He has scored 423 runs in nine matches

Calicut Globstars vs Thrissur Titans Chance of Winning

Calicut Globstars are ranked second in the six-team Kerala Cricket League 2025 points table, and have one leg already in the semi-finals. They have won five and lost four matches. Calicut face Thrissur Titans in their last league stage match. Third-placed Thrissur have also won five matches, and lost four games.

Calicut Globstars lost earlier in the KCL 2025 against Thrissur Titans, but this time around they have a good chance of beating them. It's expected to be a battle of batters between the two teams on Thursday, and Calicut is very likely to pip Thrissur in that aspect. After their first match, not even once had Calicut scored less than 170 runs in any match. On the other hand, Thrissur Titans have twice got out inside 150 runs in completed matches of 20-over each. The performances of their key batters have dipped since the last few games. In their second-last match, they completed their 129-run chase against Alleppey in 19.2 overs and after losing six wickets. The performance of Thrissur bowlers have also dipped in the last few games.

Calicut Globstars chances of winning - 55%

Thrissur Titans chances of winning - 45%

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Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Maruthungal Ajinas scored 22 runs off 30 balls in his last outing against Kochi Blue Tigers. He scored 46 runs off 28 balls in his second-last outing, and 51 runs in his third-last innings. Ajinas has scored a total of 267 runs in nine matches at an average of 29.67. He could be one of the safe bets to make on Thursday in the Calicut vs Thrissur match.

Thrissur Titans’ Shoun Roger has shown character since taking over the captaincy of the team. In his last outing, Roger scored 37 off 26 balls. The innings consisted of five fours and a six. The 22-year-old all-rounder scored unbeaten 49 in his second-last outing, and helped them chase a tricky 129-run total against Alleppey. The youngster has responded well under pressure, and is very likely to take the onus on him again in the high-stake match. Betting on him can reap rich dividends.

Match Prediction Best Odds Thrissur Titans to score over 22.5 runs before fall of first wicket 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Ahammed Imran o score over 25.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Calicut Globstars vs Thrissur Titans Chance of Winning Toss Prediction

Teams winning the toss have opted to bowl in all twenty eight matches of the Kerala Cricket League 2025 so far. The same is expected to continue on Thursday.

Weather Report

It might rain in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, September 4. However, any of the two matches of the KCL 2025 would not be impacted. The rain prediction has been made for the period between 9:00 AM and 12:00 PM. The weather will clear up later in the day. With a humidity level of 83 percent, the temperature will hover around 31 degree celsius. The wind speed at the venue will be close to 24 km/h.

Calicut Globstars News & Player List

Calicut Globstars Player List

Rohan Kunnummal(c), Salman Nizar, Akhil Scaria, Anfal Pallam, Ajnas M, S Midhun, Sachin Suresh, Manu Krishnan, Akhil Dev, Monu Krishna, Ibnul Afthab, Ajith Raj, Preethish Pavan, Krishna Devan, Harikrishnan MU, Shine John Jacob, Ameersha SN, Krishna Kumar TV

Predicted Playing XI

Suresh Sachin (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Rohan Kunnummal (CAP) Batter Akhil Scaria All-rounder Manu Krishnan Batter Salman Nizar Batter M Ajinas All-rounder Preethis Pawan All-rounder Krishna Devan Batter Monu Krishna Bowler Akhil Dev Bowler Ibnul Afthab Bowler

Calicut Globstars Form

Calicut Globstars lost their opening two matches of the Kerala Cricket League 2025 before winning three matches on the trot. They then suffered a 2-wicket defeat against Alleppey before winning two more games. Calicut suffered a three-wicket defeat against Kochi in their last match of the KCL 2025.

Thrissur Titans News & Player List

Thrissur Titans Player List

Sijomon Joseph (c), Shoun Roger, Anand Krishnan, Varun Nayanar, Ahamed MI, Nideesh MD, Vinod Kumar CV, Mohammed Ishaque, Akshay Manohar, Rohith K, Arun Poulose, Vishnu Menon, Adithya Vinod, Athif Bin Ashraf, Ajnas K, Anand Joseph, Amal Ramesh, Sibin Gireesh, Arjun AK, Aju Paulose

Predicted Playing XI

Anand Krishnan Wicket-keeper Ahammed Imran Batter Shoun Roger Batter Akshay Manohar Batter Mohammed Ishaque All-rounder Arjun WK (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Anand Joseph Batter Sijomon Joesph (CAP) Batter MD Nidheesh Bowler Sibin Gireesh Bowler Ajinas K All-rounder

Thrissur Titans Team Form

Thrissur Titans won their first two games, before losing to Kolam by eight wickets. They bounced back with two wins on the trot, but lost their sixth game of the KCL 2025 against Aries Kollam Sailors by three wickets (VJD Method). Kochi defeated them by six wickets in their third-last match before they bounced back with another four-wicket win over Alleppey Ripples on Monday. However, they again ended up losing against Trivandrum in their last match on Tuesday.

Calicut Globstars vs Thrissur Titan Chance of Winning Head to Head

Thrissur Titans and Calicut Globstars played two matches last year, and the latter emerged victorious on both the occasions. However, Thrissur defeated Calicut in their second match of the KCL 2025.

Head to Head

Matches: 3

Thrissur Titans Won: 1

Calicut Globstars Won: 2

Calicut Globstars vs Thrissur Titans Chance of Winning Betting Odds

Calicut Globstars to score over 19.5 runs before fall of first wicket

Calicut Globstars opening pair of Ameersha SN and Rohan Kunnummal scored 64 runs together in their last outing against Kochi. Kunnummal opened with S Midhun and could partner only for six runs in Calicut's second-last match against Aries Kollam Sailors. Preethish Pawan and Kunnummal opener together in the third-last match, and scored 12 runs together. Kunummal also had a different opening partner in his fourth-last outing. Suresh Sachin opened with Kunnummal, and the duo scored just two runs together. When Calicut faced Thrissur earlier this year, Kunnummal and Sachin forged a 22-run partnership. Even though Calicut Globstars have shown inconsistency, they should manage to score above 19 runs together. Thrissur bowlers have been taken to the cleaners in their recent few games. A bottom-ranked team like Trivandrum posted a 202-run target against them. Kollam batters chased down 139 against Thrissur in just 12.1 overs.

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Calicut Globstars vs Thrissur Titans Top Batters

Salman Nizar to be Calicut Globstars' top batter

Salman Nizar has not played in his side's last two matches against Aries Kollam Sailors, and Kochi Blue Tigers, but he is likely to turn up for his team's all-important high-stake match against Calicut. Nizar scored unbeaten 86 runs off just 26 balls in his last outing which came against Trivandrum. The innings did not consist of a single boundary, but the ball went flying over the boundary rope 12 times. Nizar is currently the third-highest run-scorer in the KCL 2025. He has scored 296 runs in six matches at an average of 193.46.

Ahammed Imran to be Thrissur Titans' top batter

After three low scores in a row, Ahammed Imran returned amongst runs by scoring 38 off 18 in his last outing against Trivandrum. The innings consisted of five fours and two sixes. The 19-year-old is currently the leading run-scorer in the Kerala Cricket League 2025. He has scored 423 runs in nine matches at an average of 47.

Calicut Globstars vs Thrissur Titans Top Bowlers

Akhil Scaria to be Calicut Globstars' top bowler

Akhil Scaria is on a roll, and has taken a handsome lead in the list of highest wicket-takers in the Kerala Cricket League 2025. He registered three scalps in his last outing to take his tally to 25 wickets in nine matches at an average of 12.04. The second-ranked bowler has picked 13 wickets.

Ajinas K to be Thrussur Titans' top bowler

Thrissur Titans’ left-arm spinner Ajinas K has played just six matches, but is the second-highest wicket-taker in the Kerala Cricket League 2025. The 30-year-old has picked 13 wickets at an average of 13.92. He picked the all-important wicket of Riya Basheer in his last match against Trivandrum. Ajinas can emerge as a major threat for Calicut on Thursday.