Facts: Durham Women’s Phoebe Turner is the leading wicket-taker of the ECB Women's One-Day Cup with 21 wickets in ten innings.

Maia Bouchier, Hampshire Women’s opener, leads their run charts with 378 runs in 11 innings.

Hampshire Women have a 1-0 lead in their head-to-head tally against Durham Women.

Durham Women vs Hampshire Women Chances of Winning

Durham Women’s previous game against Warwickshire Women was, unfortunately, abandoned but the former remain a strong midfield contender this season. Their last completed match against Somerset Women was formidable as the Chester-le-Street side posted 312 runs on the board; opener Suzie Bates absolutely knocked it out of the park with a 163-run stand and the others did just enough to put the team in a comfortable position. The bowlers had an easy task on their hands and they delivered considering they bundled out Somerset Women for a measly 210 runs. Durham Women managed to take home a commendable 105-run victory in the end.

Hampshire Women bested Essex Women last time around where the former scored 101 runs in a reduced 17-over game. Opener Maia Bouchier and Freya Kemp were the only consequential scorers as they notched up 31 runs each but the bowlers picked up where they left off. By the end of 17 overs, they were able to curtail Essex Women to 97 runs which gave the Southampton-based team a four-run win by the skin of their teeth.

Durham Women chance of winning - 36%

Hampshire Women chance of winning - 64%

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Durham Women vs Hampshire Women Betting Tips

Hampshire Women to score low before first dismissal

Maia Bouchier is the linchpin for Hampshire Women in the tournament, having led the innings with Rhianna Southby and Ella McCaughan in the last five games. However, their partnerships have been rather underwhelming as they have secured stands of 10, 20, 54, 35 and 23 runs. They are expected to remain on the backfoot in the next game, especially since their performance has seen a gradual decline over the course of the season.

Durham Women vs Hampshire Women Toss Prediction

The teams fielding first have dominated at Riverside Ground with four victories in the five games held here so far. Moreover, the toss winners elected to field first on three occasions and the average score of 219 with the first bat is not safe on this surface. This makes chasing the sought after option in the upcoming match as well.

Weather Report

Chester-le-Street will be cloudy on match day with a 25% possibility of rainfall, and the temperature is expected to touch 22 degrees Celsius.

Durham Women Player List

Hollie Armitage (c), Emily Windsor, Emma Marlow, Leah Dobson, Suzie Bates, Trudy Johnson, Abigail Glen, Katherine Fraser, Mady Villiers, Phoebe Turner, Bess Heath, Mia Rogers, Grace Thompson, Katie Levick, Lauren Filer, Lizzie Scott, Sophia Turner.

Predicted Playing XI

Suzie Bates Batter Emma Marlow Batter Hollie Armitage (C) Batter Mady Villiers All-rounder Emily Windsor Batter Bess Heath Wicket-keeper Phoebe Turner All-rounder Katherine Fraser All-rounder Sophia Turner Bowler Lizzie Scott Bowler Katie Levick Bowler

Durham Women Team Form

Durham Women’s form has improved with time, and they have three victories in the last five outings. Their batting and bowling units were both dominant in the previous game.

Hampshire Women Player List

Georgia Adams (c), Abi Norgrove, Daisy Mullan, Ella McCaughan, Maia Bouchier, Nancy Harman, Poppy Tulloch, Ava Lee, Charli Knott, Ellyse Perry, Freya Kemp, Naomi Dattani, Megan Sturge, Rhianna Southby, Daisy Gibb, Freya Davies, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Mary Taylor, Rebecca Tyson.

Predicted Playing XI

Rhianna Southby Wicket-keeper Maia Bouchier Batter Ellyse Perry All-rounder Georgia Adams (C) All-rounder Freya Kemp All-rounder Abi Norgrove Batter Nancy Harman Batter Naomi Dattani Bowler Freya Davies Bowler Daisy Gibb Bowler Rebecca Tyson Bowler

Hampshire Women Team Form

Hampshire Women are absolutely invincible this season so far, and they are the team to beat. They have the most daunting squad in the tournament at the moment.

Durham Women vs Hampshire Women Head-to-Head

Hampshire Women beat Durham Womenduring their sole encounter earlier in the season, winning by a margin of seven wickets.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Durham Women - 0

Hampshire Women - 1

Durham Women vs Hampshire Women Betting Odds

Durham Women to have a better opening partnership than Hampshire Women

Maia Bouchier and Rhianna Southby are the mainstay openers for Hampshire Women this season but their partnership has seen a steady decline with scores of 10, 20 and 54 runs in the last three matches. While their counterparts at Durham Women have not been significantly better, Suzie Bates and Emma Marlow are relatively stable with totals of 22, 24 and 0 runs in the previous three encounters. Both teams have their work cut out but Durham Women have a better chance of securing a superior first partnership in the next encounter.

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Durham Women vs Hampshire Women Best Batters

Hollie Armitage to be Durham Women’s Best Batter

In the last completed game against Somerset Women, Hollie Armitage was not among the top scorers considering she notched up 21 runs. Overall, she stands as the leading run scorer for Durham Women with 498 runs in ten innings, including one ton and three half-centuries. Averaging at 55.33, she is expected to come out on top in the next game.

Freya Kemp to be Hampshire Women’s Best Batter

Freya Kemp was the joint leading batter for Hampshire Women in the previous encounter against Essex Women, as predicted, as she scored 31 runs. After having taken part in three innings, she has 198 runs which includes a century and a half-century, and an exceptional average of 66.00. She is anticipated to be their standout batter in the upcoming fixture.

Durham Women vs Hampshire Women Best Bowlers

Phoebe Turner to be Durham Women’s Best Bowler

Phoebe Turner was the leading wicket-taker for Durham Women in the last game against Somerset Women, having captured three wickets in ten overs with an economy rate of 4.50. She also leads their bowling attack overall with 21 wickets in ten innings and an exceptional average of 18.95, making her the favorite against Durham Women.

Daisy Gibb to be Hampshire Women’s Best Bowler

Daisy Gibb was tied for second place in the previous game against Essex Women where she picked one wicket in two overs with a brilliant economy rate of 4.00. She has five wickets in five innings, and her average of 24.80 is the best of the team. She remains the top contender for the next encounter against Durham Women.