Facts: Lancashire Women are in second place in points table with six wins in eight matches this season.

England’s national players are likely to be available for this match as their series against India ends on July 22.

Durham Women vs Lancashire Women Chance of Winning

Durham Women have won only three out of eight matches in the One-Day Cup this season.Two of their wins have come at home this year and this game will also be played at their home ground. They will be hoping to put up a good show but to beat Lancashire, Durham players will have to click as a unit.

Lancashire have won six out of their eight matches in the ongoing One-Day Cup.They are in second place in the points table and also have a psychological advantage of having beaten Durham earlier this season. Lancashire have a great chance to jump to the top position in the table with a win in this game.

Durham’s chances of winning - 40%

Lancashire’s chances of winning - 60%

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Durham Women vs Lancashire Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Mady Villiers picked up three wickets when Durham faced Lancashire earlier this season.She returned with figures of 3/39 in her 10 overs, keeping the run-scoring in check during her spell. Overall, she has accounted for eight scalps in as many matches at an average of 38.25 and her economy rate of 4.45 is also decent. Mady can be backed to pick up at least two wickets in this face-off against Lancashire.

Eve Jones is the second highest run-scorer for Lancashire this season, scoring 361 runs in seven matches at an average of 51.57 with a century and three fifties to her name.Her strike rate of 79.16 is questionable but she is one of the consistent batters, opening the innings for the team. Jones can be backed to score at least 30 runs in this match.

Durham Women vs Lancashire Women Match Toss Prediction

The surface at Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street hasn’t been a featherbed this season. 243 is the highest score batting first and all matches have been won by teams bowling first. This means, batting gets easier as the day progresses. The team winning the toss will most likely opt to bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast in Chester-le-Street is for light rain on Thursday. There is a 20% chance of rain from morning 10 AM local time to 4 PM local time. However, that is unlikely to worry either team and we should get to witness a full game apart from an odd interruption. The temperature is expected to be around 19 Degrees Celsius during the match.

Durham Women News & Player List

Durham Women Player List

Suzie Bates, Emma Marlow, Hollie Armitage (C), Mady Villiers, Mia Rogers, Bess Heath, Phoebe Turner, Grace Thompson, Kartherine Fraser, Sophia Turner, Katie Levick, Leah Dobson, Abigail Glen

Predicted Playing XI

Suzie Bates All-Rounder Emma Marlow Batter Hollie Armitage (C) Batter Mady Villiers All-Rounder Mia Rogers Batter Bess Heath Wicketkeeper Phoebe Turner All-Rounder Katherine Fraser Bowler Grace Thompson Bowler Sophia Turner Bowler Katie Levick Bowler

Durham Women Team Form

Durham Women are not in great form at the moment in the One-Day Cup. They have played eight matches and won only three out of them.

Lancashire Women News & Player List

Lancashire Women Player List

Eve Jones, Emma Lamb, Katie Mack, Seren Smale, Fi Morris, Alisa Lister, Eleanor Threlkeld (C & WK), Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Mahika Gaur, Grace Potts, Tilly Kesteven, Tara Norris

Predicted Playing XI

Eve Jones Batter Emma Lamb All-Rounder Katie Mack Batter Seren Smale Batter Fi Morris All-Rounder Ailsa Lister All-Rounder Eleanor Threlkeld (C) Wicketkeeper Sophie Ecclestone All-Rounder Kate Cross Bowler Mahika Gaur Bowler Grace Potts Bowler

Lancashire Women Team Form

Lancashire Women have won six out of eight matches this season in the One-Day Cup. Moreover, they are also on a four-match winning streak at the moment.

Durham Women vs Lancashire Women Head to Head

Lancashire Women defeated Durham Women earlier this season by 35 runs, defending 239 runs successfully.

Durham Women vs Lancashire Women Betting Odds

Durham Women to have a better opening partnership than Lancashire Women

It is tough to predict which opening duo will add more runs in this match. Durham have Suzie Bates as one of their openers but her partner Emma Marlow hasn’t been consistent enough. Meanwhile, Emma Lamb is the leading run-scorer this season but her opening partners too havent been great.Looking at Lancashire’s form this season, we are predicting their openers to do better than their Durham counterparts.

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Durham Women vs Lancashire Women Top Batters

Hollie Armitage to be Durham Women’s top batter

Hollie Armitage has led from the front with the bat for Durham so far.Batting at four, she has scored 366 runs at an average of 52.28 and a strike rate of almost 80. Armitage has also smacked three fifties so far this season and if Durham are to go past Lancashire, in this encounter, their skipper will have to become their top batter yet again.

Emma Lamb to be Lancashire Women's top batter

Emma Lamb is the best batter of the season by a long distance.She is the leading run-scorer of the tournament, having amassed 577 runs at an average of 82.42 and a strike rate of 88.36 with a century and five fifties in eight innings.Lamb has been in top form opening the innings and is likely to continue doing well in this match as well. Hence, the opening batter is expected to be the top batter for Lancashire Women in this game.

Durham Women vs Lancashire Women Top Bowlers

Phoebe Turner to be Durham Women’s top bowler

Phoebe Turner is the only consistent bowler for Durham who has impressed in every game.She has sent down 65 overs so far in eight innings and has accounted for 17 wickets this season at an impeccable average of 18.52 and her economy of 4.84 is among the best. Turner has also bowled three maiden overs this season which shows she has been able to keep the batters under the tenterhooks. For the same reason, Turner is expected to be Durham’s top bowler in this game.

Kate Cross to be Lancashire Women's top bowler

Kate Cross is among the most experienced bowlers in England.She has played eight matches in the tournament so far and has picked up nine wickets.She is the most economical bowler for Lancashire as well, delivering six maiden overs and has conceded runs at an economy of just 3.88. Cross opens the bowling attack for her team and tends to swing the new ball both ways. She can run through the opposition on her day and has all the ability to become the best for her side in this game. Hence, Cross is expected to be Lancashire’s top bowler for this encounter.