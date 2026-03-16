Facts: Durham Women’s Hollie Armitage is the second highest run scorer of the ECB Women's One-Day Cup with 597 runs in 12 innings.

Alice Davidson-Richards is the leading batter for Surrey Women this season with 488 runs in 11 innings.

Surrey Women have a 1-0 lead over Durham Women in their head-to-head tally in the tournament.

Durham Women vs Surrey Women Chances of Winning

Durham Women were bested by The Blaze Women in the previous encounter where the former chose to bat first and posted 252 runs on the board. During the innings, Mady Villiers and Emily Windsor top-scored with 79 and 54 runs, respectively, but the rest of the batting lineup did not quite contribute enough which hung the bowlers out to dry. Naturally, they found it rather difficult to defend the total and eventually allowed The Blaze Women to surpass it with four wickets to spare.

Surrey Women were on the path to victory in the last outing versus Essex Women but found themselves thwarted by poor weather conditions. The game was reduced to 45 overs and the former’s batters went absolutely hammer and tongs; Emma Jones and Alice Davidson-Richards were rather instrumental in the team’s success as they scored 141 and 107 runs, respectively. Wicket-keeper batter Kira Chathli was next in line with 34 runs and the team had a perfectly defensible target. However, the rain put paid to the match at this juncture and the sides had to settle without a result.

Durham Women chance of winning - 36%

Surrey Women chance of winning - 64%

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Durham Women vs Surrey Women Betting Tips

Surrey Women to score low before first dismissal

For a major part of Surrey Women’s campaign, Bryony Smith led the innings with wicket-keeper batter Kira Chathli before the latter was dropped down the order in favor of Alice Monaghan in the last match. However, there was no improvement or progress in their opening scores throughout the season as they set up stands of 8, 26, 2, 2 and 2 runs in the last five matches. This puts them at a disadvantage in the upcoming game against Durham Women’s bowlers.

Match Prediction Best Odds Durham Women Opening Partnership to be Over 14.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Surrey Women Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Durham Women vs Surrey Women Toss Prediction

Riverside Ground has hosted six matches this season where the vote is split 3-3 between the toss winners electing to bat and field first. However, the chasing sides have a massive advantage with five victories and a low average first innings score of 220. Based on these outcomes, the toss winning skipper will favor fielding first in the upcoming fixture as well.

Weather Report

The weather forecast suggests light rain with a 35% possibility of rainfall, and the temperature is set to hover around 15 degrees Celsius.

Durham Women Player List

Hollie Armitage (c), Emily Windsor, Emma Marlow, Leah Dobson, Suzie Bates, Trudy Johnson, Abigail Glen, Katherine Fraser, Mady Villiers, Phoebe Turner, Bess Heath, Mia Rogers, Grace Thompson, Katie Levick, Lauren Filer, Lizzie Scott, Sophia Turner.

Predicted Playing XI

Mia Rogers Batter Emma Marlow Batter Hollie Armitage (C) Batter Mady Villiers All-rounder Emily Windsor Batter Bess Heath Wicket-keeper Phoebe Turner All-rounder Katherine Fraser All-rounder Sophia Turner Bowler Lizzie Scott Bowler Katie Levick Bowler

Durham Women Team Form

Durham Women come into this game on the back of two successive defeats, and their batting was severely lackluster in the previous match.

Surrey Women Player List

Bryony Smith (c), Alice Davidson-Richards, Aylish Cranstone, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Paige Scholfield, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Bethan Miles, Emma Jones, Grace Harris, Phoebe Franklin, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Tash Farrant, Amy Hunter, Jemima Spence, Kira Chathli, Rachel King, Alexa Stonehouse, Alice Monaghan, Charlotte Lambert, Danielle Gregory, Kalea Moore, Priyanaz Chatterji, Tilly Corteen-Coleman.

Predicted Playing XI

Bryony Smith (C) Batter Alice Monaghan All-rounder Emma Jones Batter Alice Davidson-Richards All-rounder Kira Chathli Wicket-keeper Phoebe Franklin All-rounder Jemima Spence Batter Kalea Moore Bowler Alexa Stonehouse Bowler Tilly Corteen-Coleman All-rounder Danielle Gregory Bowler

Surrey Women Team Form

Surrey Women have had their ups and downs this season but their batting display in the last match was rather promising.

Durham Women vs Surrey Women Head-to-Head

Surrey Women overhauled Durham Women by 104 runs in their sole head-to-head encounter earlier this season.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Durham Women - 0

Surrey Women - 1

Durham Women vs Surrey Women Betting Odds

Durham Women to have a better opening partnership than Surrey Women

Surrey Women’s Bryony Smith is their mainstay opener in the tournament, having opened alongside Alice Monaghan and Kira Chathli in the previous three matches. Together, the openers secured subpar scores of 8, 26 and 2 runs before the first dismissal. Durham Women’s Mia Rogers and Emma Marlow are not significantly better in this regard, having added 5, 15 and 22 runs to the first wicket in the last three matches, but the bookmakers are certain the latter are more stable and will be expected to outperform Surrey Women’s first wicket.

Durham Women vs Surrey Women List a Riverside Ground, null Durham Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.56 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.749 Bet Now! Surrey Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.10 Bet Now!

Durham Women vs Surrey Women Best Batters

Hollie Armitage to be Durham Women’s Best Batter

Hollie Armitage scored a mere 11 runs before losing her wicket in the previous game against The Blaze Women, but it does not affect her position as Durham Women’s top batter with 597 runs in 12 innings. That includes a ton and four half-centuries, and her average of 54.27 is the best of the team which makes her the favorite for the upcoming game.

Alice Davidson-Richards to be Surrey Women’s Best Batter

Alice Davidson-Richards emerged as the second leading batter in Surrey Women’s previous game against Essex Women, having scored a 107-run century. She claimed the top spot among the team’s run scorers with 488 runs in 12 innings, including two tons and two half-centuries. Averaging at 61.00, she is the top pick to be their standout batter for the next encounter.

Durham Women vs Surrey Women Best Bowlers

Phoebe Turner to be Durham Women’s Best Bowler

In the previous game against The Blaze Women, Phoebe Turner delivered six overs and bagged one wicket with an economy rate of 7.00. She continues to be the leading wicket-taker for Durham Women with 22 wickets in 12 innings. Her bowling average of 21.45 is impressive and she is expected to come out on top against Surrey Women.

Danielle Gregory to be Surrey Women’s Best Bowler

Danielle Gregory did not get a chance to deliver a spell in the previous game against Essex Women but she remains Surrey Women’s leading bowler with 16 wickets in 11 innings. Although her average of 29.62 is not particularly convincing, she is anticipated to lead the charge in the upcoming fixture against Durham Women.