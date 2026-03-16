Facts: Skipper Grace Scrivens is Essex Women’s top run scorer with 394 runs in nine innings so far.

Maia Bouchier, Hampshire Women’s opener, is their leading batter with 347 runs in ten innings.

Hampshire Women have a 2-0 lead over Essex Women in the tournament thus far.

Essex Women vs Hampshire Women Chances of Winning

Essex Women have had an awful run in the tournament so far and they lost terribly at the hands of Lancashire Women last time out. The latter scored 304 runs which put immense pressure on Essex Women during the latter’s chase. Most of their batting lineup collapsed with Jodi Grewcock’s 52 and Sophia Smale’s 38 as the only noteworthy contributions from the team. In the end, Essex Women were bundled out for 168 runs which led to a 138-run defeat.

Hampshire Women are among the most competitive teams in the tournament and they beat The Blaze Women by a huge margin in the last game. The former, having batted first, scored 291 runs with the help of Freya Kemp’s 109, Nancy Harman’s 77 and skipper Georgia Adams’s 40. The bowlers defended it rather well as they dismissed The Blaze Women for 211 which gave the Southampton team victory by 80 runs.

Essex Women chance of winning - 28%

Hampshire Women chance of winning - 72%

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Essex Women vs Hampshire Women Betting Tips

Essex Women to score low before first dismissal

Grace Scrivens is Essex Women’s mainstay opener in the tournament this season and she led the innings with Alice Macleod for a majority of the season before the latter was replaced by Sophia Smale in the last game. The team’s opening totals have declined with scores of 10, 22, 62, 47 and 1 in the previous five matches. The bookmakers are not confident that they have what it takes to set up a competitive stand in the upcoming match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Essex Women Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Hampshire Women Opening Partnership to be Over 24.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Essex Women vs Hampshire Women Toss Prediction

A total of four completed matches have been played at County Ground in Chelmsford this season where the teams batting and fielding first share a 2-2 record. Despite that, the toss winners have preferred to field first, having elected to do so on all four occasions. Moreover, the average first innings total of 239 is quite easy to hunt down which makes chasing the top choice for the next game.

Weather Report

A 35% chance of precipitation is predicted at Chelmsford accompanied by light rain and a maximum temperature of 19 degrees Celsius.

Essex Women Player List

Grace Scrivens (c), Alice Macleod, Cordelia Griffith, Florence Miller, Maddie Blinkhorn-Jones, May Louisa Drinkell, Bella Johnson, Joanne Gardner, Jodi Grewcock, Kelly Castle, Madeline Penna, Sophia Smale, Amara Carr, Ariana Dowse, Abtaha Maqsood, Esmae MacGregor, Eva Gray, Kate Coppack, Sophie Munro.

Predicted Playing XI

Grace Scrivens (C) Batter Sophia Smale All-rounder Cordelia Griffith Batter Jodi Grewcock All-rounder Madeline Penna All-rounder Joanne Gardner All-rounder Eva Gray Bowler Amara Carr Wicket-keeper Kate Coppack Bowler Esmae MacGregor Bowler Abtaha Maqsood Bowler

Essex Women Team Form

Essex Women are the worst-performing team in the tournament at the moment and they do not stand a chance against Hampshire Women.

Hampshire Women Player List

Georgia Adams (c), Abi Norgrove, Daisy Mullan, Ella McCaughan, Maia Bouchier, Nancy Harman, Poppy Tulloch, Ava Lee, Charli Knott, Ellyse Perry, Freya Kemp, Naomi Dattani, Megan Sturge, Rhianna Southby, Daisy Gibb, Freya Davies, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Mary Taylor, Rebecca Tyson.

Predicted Playing XI

Rhianna Southby Wicket-keeper Maia Bouchier Batter Ellyse Perry All-rounder Georgia Adams (C) All-rounder Freya Kemp All-rounder Abi Norgrove Batter Nancy Harman Batter Linsey Smith Bowler Freya Davies Bowler Daisy Gibb Bowler Rebecca Tyson Bowler

Hampshire Women Team Form

Hampshire Women are the most daunting team so far with a balanced unit, and their batting is quite powerful.

Essex Women vs Hampshire Women Head-to-Head

Hampshire Women have a 2-0 clean sweep against Essex Women in their head-to-head tally in the tournament so far.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

Essex Women - 0

Hampshire Women - 2

Essex Women vs Hampshire Women Betting Odds

Hampshire Women to have a better opening partnership than Essex Women @ 1.77 (Parimatch)

Essex Women’s Grace Scrivens and Sophia Smale have opened for the team in the season but their partnership has steadily deteriorated over the course of the tournament. In the last three matches, they added 10, 22 and 62 runs to the first wicket. Hampshire Women are not significantly better in this aspect considering Rhianna Southby and Maia Bouchier secured stands of 20, 54 and 35 runs in the previous three matches. Nevertheless, the latter have the potential to put on a better total than their counterparts at Essex Women in the next game.

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Essex Women vs Hampshire Women Best Batters

Grace Scrivens to be Essex Women’s Best Batter

Grace Scrivens did not make a valuable contribution in the last match against Lancashire Women where she was dismissed for a mere two runs. However, she continues to be Essex Women’s top batter overall with 394 runs in nine innings, including two tons and a half-century. Averaging at 49.25, she is the top choice to be their standout batter in the next game.

Freya Kemp to be Hampshire Women’s Best Batter

Freya Kemp emerged as the leading run scorer for Hampshire Women in the last outing against The Blaze Women with a 109-run century. She has taken part in two innings so far, having amassed an impressive 167 runs along with an average of 83.50. Her consistency makes her the top pick for the next game against Essex Women.

Essex Women vs Hampshire Women Best Bowlers

Eva Gray to be Essex Women’s Best Bowler

Eva Gray stands as the leading wicket-taker for Essex Women with 14 wickets in ten innings. Although her previous spell against Lancashire Women was wicketless, she remains their most dependable bowler in the tournament along with an average of 31.71 which is the best of the lot. She remains the top contender against Hampshire Women.

Linsey Smith to be Hampshire Women’s Best Bowler

In the previous game against The Blaze Women, Linsey Smith was the second leading bowler for Hampshire Women with a two-wicket haul in 9.5 overs. She has extended her lead at the top with a total of 16 wickets in seven wickets and a brilliant average of 16.18. Her consistency makes her the leading choice for the upcoming fixture.