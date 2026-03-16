Facts: Heather Knight is still injured and is unlikely to be available for Somerset in this game.

Essex Women have won only one out of eight matches so far in One-Day Cup this season.

Essex Women vs Somerset Women Chance of Winning

Essex Women have won only three out of eight matches in the One-Day Cup this season.Two of their wins have come at home this year and this game will also be played at their home ground. They will be hoping to put up a good show but to beat Somerset, Essex players will have to click as a unit.

Somerset have won six out of their eight matches in the ongoing One-Day Cup.They are in second place in the points table and also have a psychological advantage of having beaten Essex earlier this season. Somerset have a great chance to jump to the top position in the table with a win in this game.

Essex’s chances of winning - 25%

Somerset’s chances of winning - 75%

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Essex Women vs Somerset Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Ariana Dowse has played only two matches so far this season and has already impressed, scoring 87 runs with the best score of 44. She bats at number three and has the best chance to go big in One-Day matches. Dowse is only 24 years old with the youngster in good form at the moment. She can be backed to score at least 25 runs in this clash.

Rebecca Odgers opens the innings and has impressed in two matches played so far this season.She has scored 110 runs thus far with a half-century to her creditand has a chance to increase her confidence with yet another good show against a struggling Essex side. Odgers is expected to score at least 30 runs in this match irrespective of Somerset batting first or second.

Essex Women vs Somerset Women Match Toss Prediction

County Ground in Chelmsford has hosted four matches of One-Day Cup this season. 289 is the highest score batting first while two out of four games have been won by teams bowling first. Essex have won only one out of these four matches, beating Lancashire. The team winning the toss is likely to bowl first with a little weather around in Chelmsford.

Weather Report

The weather forecast in Chelmsford is for light rain during the match on July 24 (Thursday). There is 20-25% chance of rain from 9 AM local time to 4 PM local time. We might have multiple interruptions during the match but it won’t get abandoned. The temperature will hover around 19-20 Degrees Celsius with the match set to commence at 10 AM local time.

Essex Women News & Player List

Essex Women Player List

Grace Scrivens (C), Alice Macleod, Ariana Dowse, Sophia Smale, Joanne Gardner, Amara Carr, Maddie Blinkhorn-Jones, Eva Gray, Esmae MacGregor, Kate Coppack, Abtaha Maqsood, Cordelia Griffith, Jodi Grewcock, Florence Miller,

Predicted Playing XI

Grace Scrivens (C) All-Rounder Alice Macleod Batter Ariana Dowse Batter Sophia Smale All-Rounder Joanne Gardner Batter Amara Carr Wicketkeeper Maddie Blinkhorn-Jones Batter Eva Gray Bowler Esmae McGregor Bowler Kate Coppack Bowler Abtaha Maqsood Bowler

Essex Women Team Form

Essex Women are not in great form at the moment in the One-Day Cup. They are languishing at the bottom of the table with only one win in eight matches.

Somerset Women News & Player List

Somerset Women Player List

Rebecca Odgers, Emma Corney, Sophie Luff (C), Fran Wilson, Katie Jones, Alex Griffiths, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Chloe Skelton, Mollie Robbins, Olivia Barnes, Ellie Anderson, Charlie Dean, Laura Jackson

Predicted Playing XI

Rebecca Odgers Batter Emma Corney Batter Sophie Luff (C) Batter Fran Wilson Batter Katie Jones Wicketkeeper Alex Griffiths All-Rounder Amanda-Jade Wellington All-Rounder Chloe Skelton All-Rounder Mollie Robbins Bowler Olivia Barnes Bowler Ellie Anderson Bowler

Somerset Women Team Form

Somerset Women have won four out of eight matches this season in the One-Day Cup.

Essex Women vs Somerset Women Head to Head

Somerset Women defeated Essex Women earlier this season by five wickets, chasing down the target of 185 runs successfully.

Essex Women vs Somerset Women Betting Odds

Essex Women to have a better opening partnership than Somerset Women

Essex openers Grace Srivens and Alice Macleod have not been able to make an impact as an opening pair so far. Scrivens is in great form but her partner has not been able to score runs as expected. On the other hand,Rebecca Odgers has impressed in only two appearanceswhile Emma Corney has also batted decently so far. Hence, Somerset Women are expected to have a better opening partnership compared to Essex Women in this game.

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Essex Women vs Somerset Women Top Batters

Grace Scrivens to be Essex Women’s top batter

Grace Scrivens is the leading run-scorer for Essex this season.She has scored 392 runs in eight matches at an average of 56 with two centuries and a fifty to her name.She opens the innings and tends to hold on to one end to bat for the entire innings. Scrivens has to click for Essex to beat Somerset and for the same reason, she is expected to be the top batter for Essex Women.

Sophie Luff to be Somerset Women's top batter

Sophie Luff is the captain of Somerset Women and she has led from the front so far, scoring the most runs for her team.She has amassed 305 runs at an average of 50.83 with a century and two fiftiesto her name and has also smacked 37 fours and a six during her stay in the middle. She bats in the middle-order and more often than not, tends to finish the innings for Somerset.

Essex Women vs Somerset Women Top Bowlers

Eva Gray to be Essex Women’s top bowler

Essex’s bowlers have struggled through the tournament to make inroads into the opposition line-up.But Eva Gray has stood out for her side picking up 13 wickets so far in eight matches at an average of 26.53. Her economy of 4.94 is also among the best in her team as Gray’s spell might decide the outcome of the game. Eva Gray is expected to be the top bowler for Essex in this game.

Amanda-Jade Wellington to be Somerset Women's top bowler

Amanda-Jade Wellington is hands down the best bowler available for Somerset.She has so far picked 14 wickets in eight matches at an average of 25.42 and has conceded runs at an economy of 4.95. Her strike rate of 30.7 is also among the best in her team and Somerset would be banking on her pick wickets yet again in this game. Wellington’s ability to vary the pace of deliveries and keep the batters guessing make her a top candidate to become the best bowler for her team in this clash.