Facts: Grace Scrivens leads Essex Women’s run charts with 413 runs in 11 innings so far.

The Blaze Women’s Kathryn Bryce is the third leading batter of the ECB Women's One-Day Cup with 508 runs in 13 innings.

The Blaze Women have a 1-0 lead over Essex Women in their head-to-head tally.

Essex Women vs The Blaze Women Chances of Winning

Essex Women’s previous game against Surrey Women was not off to a great start considering the latter were allowed to score 313 runs in a rain-affected 45-over innings. The Chelmsford-based side only managed to topple four wickets but they were ultimately saved by the bell since a downpour washed out the match. They are currently the worst-performing team in the tournament, and there is no redemption for them whatsoever this season.

The Blaze Women are on an entirely different plane at the moment since they are a top team this season, and they overcame Durham Women with ease in the last encounter. The latter scored 252 runs while batting first and the target did not put much pressure on The Blaze Women. Orla Prendergast and Kathryn Bryce led the onslaught together with 67 and 66 runs, respectively, and Georgia Elwiss’s 46 was also a valuable contribution. The rest of the batters did just enough to get the team over the line, giving them a four-wicket triumph.

Essex Women chance of winning - 27%

The Blaze Women chance of winning - 73%

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Essex Women vs The Blaze Women Betting Tips

Essex Women to score low before first dismissal

Grace Scrivens is the only recurring opener for Essex Women this season and she has had four different partners in the previous five matches. Ariana Dowse, Joanne Gardner, Sophia Smale and Alice Macleod opened for the team, and the openers secured totals of 67, 10, 10, 22 and 62 runs. Despite two instances where their partnerships were a success, the opening wicket is quite unstable which puts them on the backfoot for the next encounter.

Match Prediction Best Odds Essex Women Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch The Blaze Women Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Essex Women vs The Blaze Women Toss Prediction

County Ground in Chelmsford is a fielding friendly track, evidenced by the fact that the toss winners elected to chase in all five completed matches. Although the teams batting first have a 3-2 lead over those fielding first, the average first innings total of 211 is quite low and difficult to defend. This makes chasing the preferred strategy for the upcoming match as well.

Weather Report

There is a 25% likelihood of precipitation and the conditions at Chelmsford will be partially cloudy. The temperature is expected to go up to 18 degrees Celsius.

Essex Women Player List

Grace Scrivens (c), Alice Macleod, Cordelia Griffith, Florence Miller, Maddie Blinkhorn-Jones, May Louisa Drinkell, Bella Johnson, Joanne Gardner, Jodi Grewcock, Kelly Castle, Madeline Penna, Sophia Smale, Amara Carr, Ariana Dowse, Abtaha Maqsood, Esmae MacGregor, Eva Gray, Kate Coppack, Sophie Munro.

Predicted Playing XI

Grace Scrivens (C) Batter Ariana Dowse All-rounder Jodi Grewcock All-rounder Sophia Smale All-rounder Florence Miller Batter Joanne Gardner All-rounder Eva Gray Bowler Amara Carr Wicket-keeper Sophie Munro Bowler Esmae MacGregor Bowler Abtaha Maqsood Bowler

Essex Women Team Form

Essex Women have lost nine matches this season, and they are hapless given that their bowling attack was ineffective in the last game.

The Blaze Women Player List

Kirstie Gordon (c), Ella Claridge, Georgie Boyce, Maddy Green, Marie Kelly, Michaela Kirk, Tammy Beaumont, Georgia Elwiss, Heather Graham, Josie Groves, Kathryn Bryce, Lucy Higham, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Orla Prendergast, Amy Jones, Sarah Bryce, Amy Wheeler, Cassidy McCarthy, Charley Phillips, Grace Ballinger, Olivia Baker, Prisha Thanawala, Sarah Glenn.

Predicted Playing XI

Georgie Boyce Batter Sarah Bryce Wicket-keeper Kathryn Bryce All-rounder Orla Prendergast All-rounder Georgia Elwiss All-rounder Ella Claridge Batter Lucy Higham All-rounder Kirstie Gordon (C) Bowler Josie Groves All-rounder Grace Ballinger Bowler Cassidy McCarthy Bowler

The Blaze Women Team Form

The Blaze Women come into this fixture on the back of two successive victories and they have the firepower to overcome Essex Women.

Essex Women vs The Blaze Women Head-to-Head

The Blaze Women lead their head-to-head tally against Essex Women, having won by five wickets in their clash earlier in the tournament.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Essex Women - 0

The Blaze Women - 1

Essex Women vs The Blaze Women Betting Odds

The Blaze Women to have a better opening partnership than Essex Women

Essex Women’s first wicket showed a sudden improvement in the previous game but they had three different opening pairs in the last three matches. Grace Scrivens is the linchpin, and she secured totals of 67, 10 and 10 with her opening partners. However, The Blaze Women’s Georgie Boyce and Sarah Bryce are a recognised pair which has resulted in stands of 31, 76 and 9 in the previous three encounters. The latter are more dependable, making them the favorite opening duo for the next game.

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Essex Women vs The Blaze Women Best Batters

Grace Scrivens to be Essex Women’s Best Batter

Essex Women did not get to bat in the previous outing against Surrey Women and skipper Grace Scrivens retains her lead as the team’s top batter, having amassed 413 runs in 11 innings. She has two tons and a half-century under her belt, and her average of 41.30 is brilliant which makes her the leading contender against The Blaze Women.

Kathryn Bryce to be The Blaze Women’s Best Batter

Kathryn Bryce was one run short of the top spot in the previous game against Durham Women where she scored a 66-run half-century, marking her sixth one of the season. She has a massive lead over the others with 508 runs in 13 innings, and her impressive average of 83.27 makes her the favorite against Essex Women.

Essex Women vs The Blaze Women Best Bowlers

Esmae MacGregor to be Essex Women’s Best Bowler

Esmae MacGregor was the joint leading wicket-taker for Essex Women as she picked one wicket in eight overs against Surrey Women, and achieved a competitive economy rate of 7.50. She has a total of seven wickets in five innings, and her average of 27.28 is the best of the team. She continues to be the top choice for the upcoming game.

Kathryn Bryce to be The Blaze Women’s Best Bowler

Kathryn Bryce is an exceptional all-rounder considering she leads The Blaze Women’s bowling attack with 17 wickets in 11 innings so far. She was tied for the top spot in the previous outing against Durham Women where she claimed a two-wicket haul. Moreover, her average of 24.94 is superior to that of her contemporaries, making her the leading pick for the next encounter.