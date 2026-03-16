Facts: Maia Bouchier leads Hampshire Women’s run charts with 471 runs in 12 innings so far.

Lancashire Women’s Emma Lamb is the leading run scorer of the ECB Women's One-Day Cup with 794 runs in 12 innings.

Hampshire Women lead their head-to-head tally against Lancashire Women by a 3-1 scoreline.

Hampshire Women vs Lancashire Women Chances of Winning

Hampshire Women’s previous outing against Somerset Women was abandoned due to a washout but their dominance remains evident as they continue to be the top team in the competition. Their last completed match against Durham Women was absolutely dominant as they overcame a 224-run total with nine wickets in hand via the DLS method.

Lancashire Women, too, were exceptional against Warwickshire Women last time out where the latter posted a formidable score of 283 but the former chased it down with ease. Opener Gaby Lewis was the top scorer of the innings with 75 runs while Seren Smale was a close second with 47 runs. The target was revised due to the rain and the Manchester-based team took victory by a five-wicket margin.

Hampshire Women chance of winning - 57%

Lancashire Women chance of winning - 43%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Hampshire Women vs Lancashire Women Betting Tips

Lancashire Women to score over 31.5 before first dismissal @ 1.83 (Parimatch)

Lancashire Women’s opening wicket has been through quite a few changes in the tournament but Emma Lamb has remained their mainstay over the course of their campaign. She has partnered up with Gaby Lewis, Alice Clarke and Eve Jones in the previous five games to secure totals of 13, 74, 13, 162 and 24 runs. Although their form is a tad inconsistent, the bookmakers are confident that they will put on a big score in the next match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Hampshire Women Opening Partnership to be Under 27.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Lancashire Women Opening Partnership to be Over 31.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Hampshire Women vs Lancashire Women Toss Prediction

Although the toss winners chose to bat first in both matches held at Arundel Castle Cricket Club Ground, the chasing sides managed to emerge victorious on both occasions. The average first innings total of 217 is daunting but has not been safe at this venue, making fielding first the top choice in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

A 40% threat of rain is reported at Arundel along with light showers and a maximum temperature of 17 degrees Celsius.

Hampshire Women Player List

Georgia Adams (c), Abi Norgrove, Daisy Mullan, Ella McCaughan, Maia Bouchier, Nancy Harman, Poppy Tulloch, Ava Lee, Charli Knott, Ellyse Perry, Freya Kemp, Naomi Dattani, Megan Sturge, Rhianna Southby, Daisy Gibb, Freya Davies, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Mary Taylor, Rebecca Tyson.

Predicted Playing XI

Rhianna Southby Wicket-keeper Maia Bouchier Batter Ellyse Perry All-rounder Georgia Adams (C) All-rounder Freya Kemp All-rounder Abi Norgrove Batter Nancy Harman Batter Naomi Dattani Bowler Freya Davies Bowler Daisy Gibb Bowler Rebecca Tyson Bowler

Hampshire Women Team Form

Hampshire Women’s batting display was formidable in the previous game against Durham Women and they are expected to bring the same form into the next match.

Lancashire Women Player List

Eleanor Threlkeld (c), Alice Clarke, Danielle Collins, Emma Lamb, Eve Jones, Katie Mack, Liberty Heap, Darcey Carter, Fi Morris, Grace Johnson, Sophie Ecclestone, Tilly Kesteven, Ailsa Lister, Seren Smale, Alana King, Grace Potts, Hannah Jones, Hannah Rainey, Kate Cross, Mahika Gaur, Olivia Bell, Phoebe Graham, Sophie Morris, Tara Norris, Gaby Lewis.

Predicted Playing XI

Emma Lamb Batter Gaby Lewis Batter Seren Smale Batter Fi Morris All-rounder Eleanor Threlkeld (C) Wicket-keeper Ailsa Lister Batter Danielle Collins Bowler Kate Cross Bowler Hannah Jones Bowler Mahika Gaur Bowler Sophie Morris Bowler

Lancashire Women Team Form

Lancashire Women have three wins in the last five matches and they are a top contender for the title this season.

Hampshire Women vs Lancashire Women Head-to-Head

Hampshire Women have a 3-1 lead in their head-to-head tally against Lancashire Women in the tournament so far.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 4

Hampshire Women - 3

Lancashire Women - 1

Hampshire Women vs Lancashire Women Betting Odds

Lancashire Women to have a better opening partnership than Hampshire Women

Rhianna Southby and Maia Bouchier’s partnership in the tournament was mediocre until they saw a sudden upswing in Hampshire Women’s last match where they scored 152 runs together. In the two games prior to that, they added 10 and 20 runs to the first wicket. Lancashire Women’s Emma Lamb and Gaby Lewis have also had erratic stands with scores of 13, 74 and 13 runs in the last three encounters but they are expected to come into their own and outdo Hampshire Women’s openers in the next game.

Hampshire Women vs Lancashire Women List a Arundel Castle Cricket Club Ground, null Hampshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.779 Bet Now! Lancashire Thunder Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.90 Bet Now!

Hampshire Women vs Lancashire Women Best Batters

Maia Bouchier to be Hampshire Women’s Best Batter

Maia Bouchier emerged as the leading batter for Hampshire Women during their last completed match against Durham Women where she notched up 93* runs. Moreover, she built quite a gap over the other batters in the team with a total of 471 runs in 12 innings which included five half-centuries. With an average of 42.81, she is expected to come out on top in the next game.

Emma Lamb to be Lancashire Women’s Best Batter

Emma Lamb faced an uncharacteristic early dismissal in the last encounter versus Warwickshire Women where she scored a mere four runs. Nevertheless, her lead over the other batters is insurmountable as she has garnered 794 runs in 12 innings along with an average of 72.18. The opener has two tons and six half-centuries so far, making her the top contender against Hampshire Women.

Hampshire Women vs Lancashire Women Best Bowlers

Freya Davies to be Hampshire Women’s Best Bowler

Freya Davies was tied as the second leading bowler for Hampshire Women during the previous outing against Durham Women where her ten-over spell yielded two maidens, two wickets and an impressive economy rate of 3.00. She remains their top bowler overall with 14 wickets in 12 innings, and her average of 29.00 is among the best in the team. She is the top pick to be their premier bowler.

Hannah Jones to be Lancashire Women’s Best Bowler

The prediction for the previous game panned out as expected since Hannah Jones was Lancashire Women’s leading wicket-taker against Warwickshire Women with a two-wicket haul in nine overs, including a maiden and an economy rate of 5.11. She is the joint leading bowler overall with 13 wickets in eight innings and an average of 24.15, and she is anticipated to lead the charge in the upcoming fixture.