Facts: Hampshire Women’s Maia Bouchier is the third leading batter of the ECB Women's One-Day Cup with 471 runs in 12 innings.

Somerset Women’s Amanda-Jade Wellington is the third highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 17 wickets in ten innings.

Hampshire Women lead their head-to-head tally against Somerset Women by a 3-0 scoreline thus far.

Hampshire Women vs Somerset Women Chances of Winning

Hampshire Women solidified their position as tournament’s top team by taking victory in the last game against Durham Women, and a dominant one at that. After restricting the latter to 224 runs, the Southampton side’s batters went hammer and tongs during their chase; openers Maia Bouchier and Rhianna Southby nearly finished the game on their own with scores of 93* and 58 runs, respectively, and in the end they lost a single wicket before making it over the line.

Somerset Women, though, are stuck at the bottom of the midfield and their defeat at the hands of The Blaze Women in the last match was a further detriment to their already dwindling campaign. Batting first, the latter scored 252 runs in 33 overs since the match was reduced due to unfavorable weather conditions. The Taunton-rooted team were unable to make any headway during their chase, and Amanda-Jade Wellington’s 53 was the top score. However, with inadequate support from her teammates, they were bundled out for a mere 169 runs. This allowed their rivals to bag a 44-run victory via the DLS method.

Hampshire Women chance of winning - 70%

Somerset Women chance of winning - 30%

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Hampshire Women vs Somerset Women Betting Tips

Hampshire Women to score over 27.5 before first dismissal @ 1.83 (Parimatch)

Rhianna Southby and Maia Bouchier are a solid opening duo for Hampshire Women and although they experienced a slight dip in performance, they bounced back during the last game against Durham Women. They added 152, 10, 20, 54 and 35 runs to the first wicket in the previous five games, and since they showed powerhitting potential again, they are backed to set up a strong partnership in the upcoming fixture.

Match Prediction Best Odds Hampshire Women Opening Partnership to be Over 27.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Somerset Women Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Hampshire Women vs Somerset Women Toss Prediction

The pitch at The Rose Bowl is better suited to those batting first who have taken all three victories so far. The toss winners chose to bat first on two occasions and the average first innings score of 274 is safe at this venue. For the upcoming game, too, the toss winning side will favor setting the target.

Weather Report

Southampton will experience light rain with a 45% threat of a washout on match day and a maximum temperature of 17 degrees Celsius.

Hampshire Women Player List

Georgia Adams (c), Abi Norgrove, Daisy Mullan, Ella McCaughan, Maia Bouchier, Nancy Harman, Poppy Tulloch, Ava Lee, Charli Knott, Ellyse Perry, Freya Kemp, Naomi Dattani, Megan Sturge, Rhianna Southby, Daisy Gibb, Freya Davies, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Mary Taylor, Rebecca Tyson.

Predicted Playing XI

Rhianna Southby Wicket-keeper Maia Bouchier Batter Ellyse Perry All-rounder Georgia Adams (C) All-rounder Freya Kemp All-rounder Abi Norgrove Batter Nancy Harman Batter Naomi Dattani Bowler Freya Davies Bowler Daisy Gibb Bowler Rebecca Tyson Bowler

Hampshire Women Team Form

Hampshire Women have only suffered two defeats this season and they are the most dominant team so far.

Somerset Women Player List

Sophie Luff (c), Emma Corney, Fran Wilson, Heather Knight, Rebecca Odgers, Alex Griffiths, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Danielle Gibson, Erin Vukusic, Niamh Holland, Amelie Munday, Jess Hazell, Katie Jones, Charlie Dean, Chloe Skelton, Ellie Anderson, Laura Jackson, Lola Harris, Mollie Robbins, Olivia Barnes.

Predicted Playing XI

Rebecca Odgers Batter Niamh Holland All-rounder Sophie Luff (C) Batter Fran Wilson Batter Jess Hazell Wicket-keeper Alex Griffiths All-rounder Amanda-Jade Wellington Bowler Chloe Skelton Bowler Ellie Anderson Bowler Mollie Robbins Bowler Olivia Barnes Bowler

Somerset Women Team Form

Somerset Women’s batting department is lacking this season and they do not have the firepower to take on Hampshire Women at this juncture.

Hampshire Women vs Somerset Women Head-to-Head

Hampshire Women have a formidable 3-0 record against Somerset Women in their head-to-head tally so far.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 3

Hampshire Women - 3

Somerset Women - 0

Hampshire Women vs Somerset Women Betting Odds

Hampshire Women to have a better opening partnership than Somerset Women @ 1.62 (Parimatch)

Rebecca Odgers and Niamh Holland’s partnership for Somerset Women has been rather erratic and tough to gauge in the last three matches where the pair secured totals of 5, 64 and 33 runs together. On the other hand, Hampshire Women’s opening wicket has seen a sudden upswing in momentum since Rhianna Southby and Maia Bouchier set up stands of 152, 10 and 20 runs in the previous three encounters. The bookmakers place their faith in the latter to establish a better first partnership in the next match-up.

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Hampshire Women vs Somerset Women Best Batters

Maia Bouchier to be Hampshire Women’s Best Batter

In the last game versus Durham Women, Maia Bouchier emerged as the top run scorer for Hampshire Women as she remained not out on 93. She narrowly missed out on her third ton of the season but extended her lead as their top batter, having amassed 471 runs in 12 innings. This includes six half-centuries and a brilliant average of 42.81, making her the top contender for the next match.

Sophie Luff to be Somerset Women’s Best Batter

Sophie Luff faced yet another early dismissal in the previous outing against The Blaze Women where she scored a single run. However, she retains her position as their top batter with 363 runs in 11 innings so far, and she has an average of 36.20 this season. She is due for a big score and will be expected to be their standout batter against Somerset Women.

Hampshire Women vs Somerset Women Best Bowlers

Freya Davies to be Hampshire Women’s Best Bowler

Freya Davies was tied for second place in the previous match against Durham Women where she captured two wickets in ten overs, bowled two maidens and earned an economy rate of 3.00. She is Hampshire Women’s leading bowler overall with 14 wickets in 12 innings and an average of 29.00, and she is expected to lead the charge in the next fixture.

Amanda-Jade Wellington to be Somerset Women’s Best Bowler

Amanda-Jade Wellington bagged a single wicket in her seven-over spell during the previous match versus The Blaze Women. Nevertheless, she is their top wicket-taker with 17 wickets in ten innings and an average of 24.41 which is the best of the team. She is anticipated to come good in the upcoming encounter.