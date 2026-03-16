Facts: Surrey Women’s Alice Davidson-Richards is the third leading run scorer of the ECB Women's One-Day Cup with 553 runs in 12 innings.

Hampshire Women and Surrey Women have a 2-2 record in their head-to-head tally so far.

Hampshire Women vs Surrey Women Chances of Winning

Hampshire Women’s last two matches were abandoned due to unfavorable weather conditions, and their last completed game against Durham Women went swimmingly for the Southampton-based team. They chased down a 225-run target with a whopping nine wickets to spare. Further, they were the most dominant team during the group stage of the tournament where they faced a mere two defeats. They won nine times, and all of their victories were a result of how formidable their unit was in the competition.

Surrey Women made it into the playoffs by the skin of their teeth as they overcame Durham Women in the final group stage encounter. In a rain-affected game, Surrey Women scored a whopping 290 runs in 48 innings - Jemima Spence and Alice Davidson-Richards led the onslaught with 68 and 65* runs, respectively, while Emma Jones and Alice Monaghan were next in line with 47 and 45 runs each. The bowlers bundled out the opposition for a mere 138 in 23 overs, taking victory by a formidable 86-run margin via the DLS method.

Hampshire Women chance of winning - 62%

Surrey Women chance of winning - 38%

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Hampshire Women vs Surrey Women Betting Tips

Hampshire Women to score over 26.5 before first dismissal @ 1.83 (Parimatch)

Rhianna Southby and Maia Bouchier have been a solid opening pair for Hampshire Women this season, and despite the slight setback they faced for two games, they bounced back well. In the last five matches, they scored 152, 10, 20, 54 and 35 runs together before the first dismissal. The bookmakers are certain they will bring their A-game to the semi-final and put on a competitive stand.

Match Prediction Best Odds Hampshire Women Opening Partnership to be Over 26.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Surrey Women Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Hampshire Women vs Surrey Women Toss Prediction

Out of the five games slated to be played at The Rose Bowl this season, two matches were abandoned and the remaining three fixtures went in favor of the teams batting first. The average first innings score of 274 is safe and the toss winners chose to bat first on two occasions, making it the favored strategy once again.

Weather Report

A 35% likelihood of rainfall is predicted at Southampton, coupled with light rain and a maximum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius.

Hampshire Women Player List

Georgia Adams (c), Abi Norgrove, Daisy Mullan, Ella McCaughan, Maia Bouchier, Nancy Harman, Poppy Tulloch, Ava Lee, Charli Knott, Ellyse Perry, Freya Kemp, Naomi Dattani, Megan Sturge, Rhianna Southby, Daisy Gibb, Freya Davies, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Mary Taylor, Rebecca Tyson.

Predicted Playing XI

Rhianna Southby Wicket-keeper Maia Bouchier Batter Ellyse Perry All-rounder Georgia Adams (C) All-rounder Freya Kemp All-rounder Abi Norgrove Batter Nancy Harman Batter Naomi Dattani Bowler Freya Davies Bowler Daisy Gibb Bowler Rebecca Tyson Bowler

Hampshire Women Team Form

Hampshire Women were on a three-match winning streak prior to their two abandoned matches, and they are the team to beat this season.

Surrey Women Player List

Bryony Smith (c), Alice Davidson-Richards, Aylish Cranstone, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Paige Scholfield, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Bethan Miles, Emma Jones, Grace Harris, Phoebe Franklin, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Tash Farrant, Amy Hunter, Jemima Spence, Kira Chathli, Rachel King, Alexa Stonehouse, Alice Monaghan, Charlotte Lambert, Danielle Gregory, Kalea Moore, Priyanaz Chatterji, Tilly Corteen-Coleman.

Predicted Playing XI

Bryony Smith (C) Batter Alice Monaghan All-rounder Emma Jones Batter Alice Davidson-Richards All-rounder Kira Chathli Wicket-keeper Phoebe Franklin All-rounder Jemima Spence Batter Kalea Moore Bowler Alexa Stonehouse Bowler Tilly Corteen-Coleman All-rounder Danielle Gregory Bowler

Surrey Women Team Form

Surrey Women are a middling team this season and although they have shown strong batting performances, they are no match for Hampshire Women at the moment.

Hampshire Women vs Surrey Women Head-to-Head

Hampshire Women and Surrey Women are level pegging with two wins apiece in their head-to-head tally so far.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 4

Hampshire Women - 2

Surrey Women - 2

Hampshire Women vs Surrey Women Betting Odds

Hampshire Women to have a better opening partnership than Surrey Women @ 1.68 (Parimatch)

Surrey Women’s openers have been blowing hot and cold with their partnerships this season, and they have had varied sets of openers in the three matches leading up to this game. Bryony Smith is their mainstay, and she has secured totals of 55, 8 and 26 runs with her partners. Hampshire Women’s Rhianna Southby and Maia Bouchier are not particularly consistent either but their scores of 152, 10 and 20 runs in the last three matches have convinced the bookmakers that they will build on their form and outdo Surrey Women’s first wicket in the next match.

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Hampshire Women vs Surrey Women Best Batters

Maia Bouchier to be Hampshire Women’s Best Batter

Maia Bouchier was Hampshire Women’s top batter during their last completed game against Durham Women, having remained unbeaten on 93*. She is also the team’s leading run scorer in the tournament so far with 471 runs in 12 innings, including five half-centuries. Her average of 42.81 is impressive and she is expected to come out on top in the upcoming match.

Alice Davidson-Richards to be Surrey Women’s Best Batter

In the last outing versus Durham Women, Alice Davidson-Richards was the second leading batter for Surrey Women as she was not out on 65. This marks her third half-century of the season, and she leads their run charts overall with 553 runs in 12 innings. She also has two tons under her belt along with an average of 69.12, making her the favorite against Hampshire Women as well.

Hampshire Women vs Surrey Women Best Bowlers

Freya Davies to be Hampshire Women’s Best Bowler

Freya Davies was the second highest wicket-taker for Hampshire Women in the last game against Durham Women, and she was tied for the position as she claimed two wickets in ten overs, including two maidens and an economy rate of 3.00. She is their top bowler overall with 14 wickets in 12 innings, and despite an unimpressive average of 29.00, she is the top choice against Surrey Women.

Danielle Gregory to be Surrey Women’s Best Bowler

As predicted for the previous encounter, Danielle Gregory emerged as the leading bowler for Surrey Women against Durham Women where she bagged a three-wicket haul in four overs with an economy rate of 6.00. She is their top wicket-taker this season with 19 wickets in 12 innings and an average of 26.2, and she is anticipated to lead the charge in the next match, too.