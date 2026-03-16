Facts: Hampshire Women are in good form with six wins in nine matches and are in second place in the table.

The Blaze won the previous face-off against the Hampshire Women earlier this season.

Hampshire Women vs The Blaze Chance of Winning

Hampshire Women are coming into this game after losing to Surrey in their previous encounter. But they have been in great form, winning six out of nine matches played so far. Interestingly, the last game that they lost was only their second loss this season. Hampshire will be keen on returning to winning ways soon and reclaiming the top spot in the points table.

The Blaze have been playing some brilliant cricket this season. They are currently on the top of the table with 29 points to show for their efforts. With six wins so far this season, The Blaze have shown that they are in great form. Moreover, they are coming into this clash after beating Warwickshire Women comfortably, defending 218 runs in a 39 overs per side encounter. They would be hopeful of retaining their top spot in the table.

Hampshire Women chances of winning - 37%

The Blaze’s chances of winning - 63%

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Hampshire Women vs The Blaze Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Freya Kemp was the top scorer for Hampshire Women in the previous game. She batted at five and scored 58 runs off 49 balls with five fours and two sixes to her credit. Kemp is an aggressive batter who can change the complexion of the game with her strokeplay. For the same reason, Kemp is expected to play yet another cameo and score at least 30 runs in this game.

Georgia Elwiss likes to contribute with both bat and ball for the team. She bats at four but more importantly, can roll the arm for her side and picked three wickets in the last game for just 26 runs in 7.3 overs. Elwiss is once again expected to strike and can be backed to account for at least two wickets in this encounter.

Hampshire Women vs The Blaze Match Toss Prediction

The Rose Bowl in Southampton has hosted two matches so far and Hampshire, the hosts, have won both games at this venue, batting first. They have successfully defended scores of 259 and 273, proving that batting first is the best option at this venue. The team winning the toss is likely to opt to bat after looking at recent results.

Weather Report

The weather in Southampton on Wednesday (July 30) is expected to be decent. There is a forecast for dark clouds to gather over the stadium but there is little to no chance of rain disrupting the proceedings in the middle. The temperature is expected to be around 24-25 Degrees Celsius during the match.

Hampshire Women News & Player List

Hampshire Women Player List

Ella McCaughan, Maia Bouchier, Charli Knott, Georgia Adams (C), Rhianna Southby, Abi Norgrove, Nancy Harman, Freya Davies, Bex Tyson, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Mary Taylor, Ava Lee, Daisy Gibb, Ellyse Perry

Predicted Playing XI

Rhianna Southby Wicketkeeper Maia Bouchier Batter Ellyse Perry All-Rounder Georgia Adams (C) All-Rounder Freya Kemp Batter Abi Norgrove All-Rounder Nancy Harman Bowler Freya Davies All-Rounder Bex Tyson Bowler Daisy Gibb Bowler Ava Lee Bowler

Hampshire Women Team Form

Hampshire Women are in second place in the points table at the moment with six wins and two losses so far this season.

The Blaze News & Player List

The Blaze Player List

Georgia Boyce, Maddy Green, Kathryn Bryce, Sarah Bryce, Georgia Elwiss, Ella Claridge, Michaela Kirk, Kirstie Gordon (C), Josie Groves, Grace Ballinger, Cassidy McCarthy, Amy Jones, Tammy Beaumont, Marie Kelly

Predicted Playing XI

Georgia Boyce Batter Marie Kelly Batter Kathryn Bryce All-Rounder Sarah Bryce Wicketkeeper Georgia Elwiss Batter Heather Graham Batter Ella Claridge Batter Kirstie Gordon (C) All-Rounder Sarah Glenn Bowler Lucy Higham Bowler Grace Ballinger Bowler

The Blaze Team Form

The Blaze have been in great form in the ongoing One-Day Cup season. They are sitting pretty at the top of the points table with 29 points to show for their efforts.

Hampshire Women vs The Blaze Head to Head

The Blaze defeated Hampshire Women earlier this season comfortably by seven wickets, chasing down the target of 190 runs.

Hampshire Women vs The Blaze Betting Odds

Hampshire Women to have a better opening partnership than The Blaze

The Blaze openers Georgia Boyce and Marie Kelly batted superbly in the previous game, adding 106 runs for the opening wicket. They looked in good touch and the coordination between them was also great during the partnership. On the other hand, Hampshire openers Rhianna Southby and Maia Bouchier also did well to add 54 runs together. It is tough to pick the winner between these two pairs. However, only based on recent form, The Blaze are expected to have better opening partnership than Hampshire Women.

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Hampshire Women vs The Blaze Top Batters

Ellyse Perry to be Hampshire Women’s top batter

Ellyse Perry is a legendary Australian all-rounder and she played her first game of the One-Day Cup this season for Hampshire in the previous outing. She didn’t have a great time with the bat, scoring only 11 runs off 20 deliveries. However, she bats at three and is a champion player and is likely to make amends for a poor outing. Perry is expected to make an impact and become the top batter for her side.

Georgia Elwiss to be The Blaze's top batter

Georgia Elwiss bats at number four for the Blaze and on her day, she can turn the game on its head with her batting. She scored only 19 runs in the previous game but overall, Elwiss has tallied 330 runs in eight innings at an average of 55 with three fifties to her credit. Thanks to her ability to play a big knock, she can be expected to become the top batter for The Blaze.

Hampshire Women vs The Blaze Top Bowlers

Ellyse Perry to be Hampshire Women’s top bowler

Ellyse Perry is an all-rounder and like she does with the bat, she is also in impact player with the ball. She can run through the opposition lineups on her day. She did well with the ball in her first game for Hampshire, picking up two wickets in seven overs for just 32 runs. Perry is expected to add more wickets to her tally in this game to become Hampshire’s top bowler.

Kathryn Bryce to be The Blaze's top bowler

Kathryn Bryce is already the leading wicket-taker for The Blaze this season in the One-Day Cup. She backed it up with a three-wicket haul in the previous game, much to the delight of her team. Overall, she has accounted for 14 wickets so far in this tournament in nine matches and has also bowled six maiden overs. For the same reason, Bryce can be expected to do well and become the top bowler for he Blaze yet again.