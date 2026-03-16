Facts: Lancashire are in third place in the points table with six wins in nine matches so far.

Essex’s only win this season came against Lancashire when they chased down 231 runs easily.

Lancashire Women vs Essex Women Chance of Winning

Lancashire Women are coming into this game after losing to Durham in their previous encounter.Nevertheless, they are still sitting pretty in the third place in the One-Day Cup points table with six wins and three losses in nine matches so far. Lancashire couldn’t chase down the target of 258 runs in the previous outing and will be aiming to put up a better show in this encounter.

Essex have won only one game in nine appearances this season so far and are languishing in the eighth place in the table at the moment.Their previous outing against Somerset ended in a no result, as rain prevented the Essex batting innings from taking place. They had already conceded 312 runs in 49.2 overs and will be keen on putting up a better show with the ball in this encounter.

Lancashire’s chances of winning - 70%

Essex’s chances of winning - 30%

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Lancashire Women vs Essex Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Kate Cross was unlucky not to pick up a wicket in the last game. She opened the bowling and swung the ball both ways and was extremely economical during her spell.She also delivered a maiden over while going for only 40 runs in 10 overs.Cross is expected to pick at least two wickets in this game.

Abtaha Maqsood bowled with immense control in the previous game. Even as Somerset posted 312 runs,Maqsood did well to concede at an economy of only six, conceding only 48 runs in her eight-over spell.She also picked up a wicket during her spell and is expected to come up with an even better show. Maqsood is likely to pick at least two wickets in this match.

Lancashire Women vs Essex Women Match Toss Prediction

The Cricket Field in Sedbergh is hosting a One-Day Cup game for the first time this season. There is no idea how the pitch will behave and both teams will be keen on bowling first after winning the toss. A score around 270-280 is always good in a One-Day game and one can expect a decent surface in that regard.

Weather Report

The weather in Sedbergh is not great on Wednesday (July 30). There is rain in the forecast right through the match time. However, there is only a 20-25% chance of rain. Light rain is expected during the match, despite the temperature being expected to be around 15-16 Degrees Celsius.

Lancashire Women News & Player List

Lancashire Women Player List

Eve Jones, Emma Lamb, Katie Mack, Seren Smale, Fi Morris, Alisa Lister, Eleanor Threlkeld (C & WK), Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Mahika Gaur, Grace Potts, Tilly Kesteven, Tara Norris

Predicted Playing XI

Eve Jones Batter Emma Lamb All-Rounder Tilly Kesteven Batter Seren Smale Batter Eleanor Threlkeld (C) Wicketkeeper Ailsa Lister All-Rounder Alana King Bowler Sophie Morris Bowler Kate Cross Bowler Mahika Gaur Bowler Tara Norris Bowler

Lancashire Women Team Form

Lancashire Women have lost only three out of nine matches so far this season in the One-Day Cup. However, they are coming into this game after losing to Durham in their previous encounter.

Essex Women News & Player List

Essex Women Player List

Grace Scrivens (C), Alice Macleod, Ariana Dowse, Sophia Smale, Joanne Gardner, Amara Carr, Maddie Blinkhorn-Jones, Eva Gray, Esmae MacGregor, Kate Coppack, Abtaha Maqsood, Cordelia Griffith, Jodi Grewcock, Florence Miller,

Predicted Playing XI

Grace Scrivens (C) All-Rounder Alice Macleod Batter Cordelia Griffith Batter Madeline Penna All-Rounder Jodi Grewcock Batter Joanne Gardner All-Rounder Sophia Smale Batter Amara Carr Wicketkeeper Eva Gray Bowler Kate Coppack Bowler Abtaha Maqsood Bowler

Essex Women Team Form

Essex Women are only in great form in the ongoing season of the One-Day Cup. They have won only one out of nine matches so far and are languishing in the ninth place in the points table.

Lancashire Women vs Essex Women Head to Head

Essex Women defeated Lancashire Women earlier this season comfortably in Chelmsford. They chased down the target of 231 runs with 16 balls and five wickets in hand.

Lancashire Women vs Essex Women Betting Odds

Lancashire Women to have a better opening partnership than Essex Women

Essex openers Grace Scrivens and Alice Macleod will open the innings after a long gap in the One-Day Cup. Essex’s last match also got washed out and the duo couldn’t bat together. On the contrary, Lancashire openers Eve Jones and Emma Lamb added 24 runs together and will be keen on putting up an improved show in this game.On that note, Lancashire Women are expected to have a better opening stand compared to that of the Essex Women in this clash to be played in Sedbergh.

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Lancashire Women vs Essex Women Top Batters

Emma Lamb to be Lancashire Women’s top batter

Emma Lamb is the leading run-getter this season in the One-Day Cup. She has displayed immense form in the tournament andhas so far amassed a staggering 589 runs in nine innings at an average of 73.62 with a century and as many as five fifties to her name.Lamb will open the innings yet again and is expected to become the top batter for Lancashire.

Grace Scrivens to be Essex Women's top batter

Grace Scrivens is the leading run-scorer for Essex this season.She has so far scored 392 runs in eight innings at an impeccable average of 56 with two tons and a fifty to her credit.She is one of the best openers this season in the tournament and will have to click for Essex to register their only second win of the ongoing One-Day Cup. Hence, Scrivens is likely to become the top batter for Essex Women in this game.

Lancashire Women vs Essex Women Top Bowlers

Alana King to be Lancashire Women’s top bowler

Alana King played her first game of the season for Lancashire, against Durham and she looked in great form.The leggie from Australia picked up three wickets and conceded only 31 runs in her 10 overs.King is once again likely to step up and fox the batters of the opposition with her variations. Alana King is expected to become the top bowler for Lancashire in this game against Essex.

Alana King to be Essex Women's top bowler

Eva Gray has been the best bowler hands down for Essex Women in this season of One-Day Cup. She returned with the figures of 1/54 in her 10 overs in the previous game but is expected to put up an even better effort in this encounter. Overall,in the ongoing season, Gray has picked up 14 wickets at an average of 28.5 and also has picked up two five-wicket hauls so far.For Essex to do well in this game, Gray is expected to be the top bowler for her side.