Lancashire Women vs Hampshire Women Match Prediction
HAM
58%
Chance of Winning
LAT
42%
Parimatch
Batery
List a
The Rose Bowl
Facts:
- Kate Cross leads Lancashire Women’s bowling attack with 15 wickets in 14 innings so far.
- Maia Bouchier is the leading run scorer for Hampshire Women with 473 runs in 13 innings.
- Hampshire Women have a 3-1 record against Lancashire Women in their head-to-head tally thus far.
Lancashire Women vs Hampshire Women Chances of Winning
Lancashire Women’s semi-final encounter against The Blaze Women was down to the wire as the former batted first and posted a mediocre total of 241 runs. After a majority of the top and middle order collapsed with virtually no contribution, Ailsa Lister and skipper Eleanor Threlkeld brought stability to their innings with scores of 96 and 92 runs, respectively. The bowlers, though, went above and beyond to get the team into the final as they managed to restrict a competitive opposition to 236 by the end of the innings, giving the Manchester-rooted team a five-run victory by the skin of their teeth.
Hampshire Women, on the other hand, were dominant in their semi-final clash against Surrey Women where the latter scored a competitive 287 runs in the first innings. The Southampton team were off to a poor start with both openers dismissed cheaply but skipper Georgia Adams went hammer and tongs as she remained not out on 107. Mary Taylor’s 60* and Freya Kemp’s 50 were also valuable contributions which allowed them to make it over the line with four wickets to spare.
- Lancashire Women chance of winning - 42%
- Hampshire Women chance of winning - 58%
Lancashire Women vs Hampshire Women Betting Tips
Lancashire Women to score under 25.5 before first dismissal @ 1.83 (Parimatch)
Lancashire Women have had several different opening combinations in the tournament so far and in the previous five encounters, they have had Alice Clarke, Gaby Lewis, Emma Lamb and Eve Jones. The openers have set up totals of 20, 13, 74, 13 and 162 runs before the first dismissal, and their inconsistency does not bode well for the team. For the next game as well, the first wicket is expected to be on the backfoot against Hampshire Women’s bowlers.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Hampshire Women Opening Partnership to be Over 26.5
Lancashire Women Opening Partnership to be Under 25.5
Lancashire Women vs Hampshire Women Toss Prediction
Batting first is an undisputed advantage at The Rose Bowl, evidenced by the fact that the teams setting the target have three wins in four completed matches this season. The toss winners, too, elected to bat first on three occasions and the average first innings total of 278 is competitive, making it the preferred strategy for the final, too.
Weather Report
Southampton will experience overcast conditions on match day with a slight 25% possibility of rainfall, and the temperature will peak at 14 degrees Celsius.
Lancashire Women Player List
Eleanor Threlkeld (c), Alice Clarke, Danielle Collins, Emma Lamb, Eve Jones, Katie Mack, Liberty Heap, Darcey Carter, Fi Morris, Grace Johnson, Sophie Ecclestone, Tilly Kesteven, Ailsa Lister, Seren Smale, Alana King, Grace Potts, Hannah Jones, Hannah Rainey, Kate Cross, Mahika Gaur, Olivia Bell, Phoebe Graham, Sophie Morris, Tara Norris, Gaby Lewis.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Emma Lamb
|
Batter
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Gaby Lewis
|
Batter
|
Seren Smale
|
Batter
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Fi Morris
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All-rounder
|
Eleanor Threlkeld (C)
|
Wicket-keeper
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Ailsa Lister
|
Batter
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Darcey Carter
|
Bowler
|
Kate Cross
|
Bowler
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Hannah Jones
|
Bowler
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Mahika Gaur
|
Bowler
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Grace Potts
|
Bowler
Lancashire Women Team Form
Lancashire Women were in a close match against The Blaze Women where their batting performance was substandard. Their bowlers brought it home with a stellar defense but it puts the team on the backfoot for the next game.
Hampshire Women Player List
Georgia Adams (c), Abi Norgrove, Daisy Mullan, Ella McCaughan, Maia Bouchier, Nancy Harman, Poppy Tulloch, Ava Lee, Charli Knott, Ellyse Perry, Freya Kemp, Naomi Dattani, Megan Sturge, Rhianna Southby, Daisy Gibb, Freya Davies, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Mary Taylor, Rebecca Tyson.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rhianna Southby
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Maia Bouchier
|
Batter
|
Georgia Adams (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Freya Kemp
|
All-rounder
|
Abi Norgrove
|
Batter
|
Nancy Harman
|
Batter
|
Naomi Dattani
|
Bowler
|
Mary Taylor
|
Bowler
|
Freya Davies
|
Bowler
|
Ava Lee
|
Bowler
|
Rebecca Tyson
|
Bowler
Hampshire Women Team Form
Hampshire Women did not have to break a sweat in the semi-final against Surrey Women and they are, overall, the top contenders for the championship.
Lancashire Women vs Hampshire Women Head-to-Head
In the last five head-to-head games between Lancashire Women and Hampshire Women, the latter have a dominant 3-1 record.
Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches
Lancashire Women - 1
Hampshire Women - 3
Abandoned - 1
Lancashire Women vs Hampshire Women Betting Odds
Hampshire Women to have a better opening partnership than Lancashire Women @ 1.77 (Parimatch)
Gaby Lewis is Lancashire Women’s mainstay on the opening front this season, having opened with Alice Clarke and Emma Lamb in the last three matches. They added 20, 13 and 74 runs to the first wicket, and their decline in performance does not inspire confidence. Hampshire Women’s Rhianna Southby and Maia Bouchier are not significantly better in this regard with scores of 21, 152 and 10 runs together in the last three games, but the bookmakers are certain the latter will bring the big guns to the final.
Lancashire Women vs Hampshire Women
List a
The Rose Bowl, null
Hampshire
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Lancashire Thunder
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
Lancashire Women vs Hampshire Women Best Batters
Emma Lamb to be Lancashire Women’s Best Batter
Emma Lamb did not participate in the previous game against The Blaze Women but she has an insurmountable lead over the others batters with 794 runs in 12 innings, including two tons and six half-centuries. Her average of 72.18 is the best of the team and she is expected to come out on top in the upcoming match.
Maia Bouchier to be Hampshire Women’s Best Batter
Maia Bouchier was not able to make much of an impact during the previous match against Surrey Women where she scored a mere two runs before her dismissal. Nevertheless, she leads Hampshire Women’s run charts with 473 runs in 13 innings and an average of 39.41. Despite her downtrend in the last encounter, she is expected to come good in the next match.
Lancashire Women vs Hampshire Women Best Bowlers
Grace Potts to be Lancashire Women’s Best Bowler
Grace Potts has taken part in fewer innings than the others but she is among the top bowlers for the team with 13 wickets in ten innings. Moreover, she was the joint leading wicket-taker during the previous match versus The Blaze Women where she bagged a three-wicket haul in eight overs. Her average of 26.30 is among the best of the lot and she is anticipated to be their premier bowler against Hampshire Women.
Freya Davies to be Hampshire Women’s Best Bowler
As predicted for the last game, Freya Davies emerged as the leading wicket-taker for Hampshire Women against Surrey Women with four wickets in 9.5 overs and an economy rate of 3.96. She has extended her lead overall with 18 wickets in 13 innings, and her average of 24.72 is impressive which makes her the favorite against Lancashire Women.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Hampshire Women
- Lancashire Women to win @ 2.00 (Parimatch)
- Hampshire Women to win @ 1.72 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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