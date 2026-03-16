Facts: Lancashire Women’s Emma Lamb is the leading run scorer of the ECB Women's One-Day Cup with 731 runs in ten innings.

Sophie Luff, Somerset Women’s skipper, is their top run-getter with 351 runs in nine innings so far.

Lancashire Women lead their head-to-head tally against Somerset Women with a 2-0 scoreline.

Lancashire Women vs Somerset Women Chances of Winning

Lancashire Women took a landslide victory during the previous game against Essex Women where the former posted 306 runs on the board. It was the openers who did much of the scoring as Emma Lamb and Eve Jones notched up totals of 142 and 71 runs, respectively. They had a competitive score to defend but the bowlers went above and beyond as they bundled out the opposition for a mere 168, handing the Manchester-rooted team a huge 138-run victory.

Somerset Women, on the contrary, have had a rough campaign and it reflects in their defeat at the hands of Durham Women in the last match. After allowing the latter to score 315 runs, Somerset Women faltered during their chase; wicket-keeper batter Jess Hazell and opener Rebecca Odgers were the only contributors with scores of 50 and 47 runs, respectively. The others were not of much help and the team were eventually all out for 210 runs which resulted in an awful 105-run defeat for the Taunton-based side.

Lancashire Women chance of winning - 69%

Somerset Women chance of winning - 31%

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Lancashire Women vs Somerset Women Betting Tips

Lancashire Women to score high before first dismissal

Emma Lamb and Eve Jones make for a solid opening pair and they have opened together all season long. Lancashire Women’s first wicket is thriving with totals of 162, 24, 72, 3 and 88 runs in the last five matches of the tournament. Given the fact that they are consistent and have the ability to score big, they are endorsed to put on another massive stand in the upcoming game as well.

Lancashire Women vs Somerset Women Toss Prediction

In the sole match held at Old Trafford this season, Lancashire Women elected to field first against The Blaze Women and took victory. Moreover, the venue has hosted 59 ODIs where the teams fielding first have a slight advantage with a 30-28 scoreline. The average first innings score of 225 is attainable and that makes chasing the go-to strategy in the next match.

Weather Report

Light showers are forecast at Manchester with a 45% possibility of a downpour. The temperature is expected to touch 15 degrees Celsius.

Lancashire Women Player List

Eleanor Threlkeld (c), Alice Clarke, Danielle Collins, Emma Lamb, Eve Jones, Katie Mack, Liberty Heap, Darcey Carter, Fi Morris, Grace Johnson, Sophie Ecclestone, Tilly Kesteven, Ailsa Lister, Seren Smale, Alana King, Grace Potts, Hannah Jones, Hannah Rainey, Kate Cross, Mahika Gaur, Olivia Bell, Phoebe Graham, Sophie Morris, Tara Norris.

Predicted Playing XI

Eve Jones Batter Emma Lamb Batter Seren Smale Batter Fi Morris All-rounder Eleanor Threlkeld (C) Wicket-keeper Ailsa Lister Batter Alana King Bowler Kate Cross Bowler Grace Potts Bowler Mahika Gaur Bowler Sophie Morris Bowler

Lancashire Women Team Form

Lancashire Women have four wins in the last five matches and they have a formidable batting lineup in the tournament.

Somerset Women Player List

Sophie Luff (c), Emma Corney, Fran Wilson, Heather Knight, Rebecca Odgers, Alex Griffiths, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Danielle Gibson, Erin Vukusic, Niamh Holland, Amelie Munday, Jess Hazell, Katie Jones, Charlie Dean, Chloe Skelton, Ellie Anderson, Laura Jackson, Lola Harris, Mollie Robbins, Olivia Barnes.

Predicted Playing XI

Rebecca Odgers Batter Niamh Holland All-rounder Sophie Luff (C) Batter Fran Wilson Batter Jess Hazell Wicket-keeper Alex Griffiths All-rounder Amanda-Jade Wellington Bowler Chloe Skelton Bowler Ellie Anderson Bowler Mollie Robbins Bowler Olivia Barnes Bowler

Somerset Women Team Form

Somerset Women lack batting prowess and depth which puts them on the backfoot. They do not have the firepower to pose a threat to Lancashire Women.

Lancashire Women vs Somerset Women Head-to-Head

Lancashire Women beat Somerset Women in both of their head-to-head matches in the tournament so far.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

Lancashire Women - 2

Somerset Women - 0

Lancashire Women vs Somerset Women Betting Odds

Lancashire Women to have a better opening partnership than Somerset Women

Both sides have had competitive opening stands in the tournament so far and it is going to be a tough fight between them. Somerset’s Rebecca Odgers has been their mainstay, having opened alongside Niamh Holland and Emma Corney in the last three games with scores of 33, 61 and 88 runs. On the other hand, Emma Lamb is Lancashire Women’s linchpin as she led the innings with Eve Jones and Tilly Kesteven in the previous three outings. They added 162, 24 and 72 runs to the first wicket, and they are favored to establish a better first partnership than Somerset Women’s openers in the next game.

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Lancashire Women vs Somerset Women Best Batters

Emma Lamb to be Lancashire Women’s Best Batter

Emma Lamb is in a league of her own and she notched up her second ton of the season in the previous game against Essex Women, having scored 142 runs. She has a total of 731 runs in ten innings so far along with an excellent average of 81.22. Her consistency makes her the favorite for the upcoming game as well.

Sophie Luff to be Somerset Women’s Best Batter

Sophie Luff did not do particularly well during Somerset Women’s last encounter against Durham Women where she found herself dismissed for 19 runs. However, she retains her lead as their leading run scorer in the tournament with 351 runs in nine innings. Averaging at 43.87, she is expected to be their standout batter against Lancashire Women.

Lancashire Women vs Somerset Women Best Bowlers

Alana King to be Lancashire Women’s Best Bowler

Alana King emerged as the top bowler for Lancashire Women during the last outing against Essex Women, having claimed a four-wicket haul in 8.3 overs with an economy rate of 4.23. She is the second leading wicket-taker for the team overall with ten wickets in six innings and an average of 23.40, making her the top choice against Somerset Women.

Amanda-Jade Wellington to be Somerset Women’s Best Bowler

Amanda-Jade Wellington did not participate in the last game against Durham Women but remains the leading wicket-taker for Somerset Women with 14 wickets under her belt in eight innings. Moreover, her average of 25.42 is the best of the team and she is anticipated to be their premier bowler in the next encounter.