Facts: Lancashire Women’s Emma Lamb is the leading batter of the ECB Women's One-Day Cup with 790 runs in 11 innings.

Warwickshire Women’s Georgia Davis stands as the top bowler of the tournament with 21 wickets in 11 innings.

Lancashire Women have a 3-2 record against Warwickshire Women in the last five encounters.

Lancashire Women vs Warwickshire Women Chances of Winning

Lancashire Women have a fighting chance to make it to the playoffs this season, and their previous victory against Surrey Women certainly helped their cause. The latter were limited to 225 runs and the Manchester-rooted team were able to chase it down with ease; top-order batter Seren Smale top-scored as she remained unbeaten on 67 runs while opener Emma Lamb was a close second, having notched up a 59-run half-century. The rest of the team made miscellaneous contributions and that helped the team make it over the line with four wickets to spare.

Warwickshire Women’s campaign has been hapless and they were bested by an inferior Essex Women in the last encounter. In their reduced 32-over innings, the latter posted an impressive 235 runs on the board which put pressure on the Birmingham-based team. During their chase, Amu Surenkumar’s 56 was the only praiseworthy contribution while the others did not make substantial efforts. In the end, they conceded defeat by a margin of 27 runs via the DLS method.

Lancashire Women chance of winning - 69%

Warwickshire Women chance of winning - 31%

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Lancashire Women vs Warwickshire Women Betting Tips

Lancashire Women to score over 31.5 before first dismissal @ 1.83 (Parimatch)

Lancashire Women’s opening wicket has undergone several changes this season but it had nearly no bearing on their scores. Emma Lamb has been their mainstay and she has led the innings alongside Gaby Lewis, Eve Jones and Tilly Kesteven in the last five games. Together, the pairs set up remarkable totals of 74, 13, 162, 24 and 72 runs, and their consistency makes them a safe option to bet on.

Match Prediction Best Odds Lancashire Women Opening Partnership to be Over 31.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Warwickshire Women Opening Partnership to be Over 16.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Lancashire Women vs Warwickshire Women Toss Prediction

There are no major records at Rookwood and the venue has not hosted a match in the ECB Women's One-Day Cup so far.

Weather Report

A 45% chance of rain is predicted at Trafford on the day of the fixture, accompanied by light showers. The temperature is expected to go up to 17 degrees Celsius.

Lancashire Women Player List

Eleanor Threlkeld (c), Alice Clarke, Danielle Collins, Emma Lamb, Eve Jones, Katie Mack, Liberty Heap, Darcey Carter, Fi Morris, Grace Johnson, Sophie Ecclestone, Tilly Kesteven, Ailsa Lister, Seren Smale, Alana King, Grace Potts, Hannah Jones, Hannah Rainey, Kate Cross, Mahika Gaur, Olivia Bell, Phoebe Graham, Sophie Morris, Tara Norris, Gaby Lewis.

Predicted Playing XI

Emma Lamb Batter Gaby Lewis Batter Seren Smale Batter Fi Morris All-rounder Eleanor Threlkeld (C) Wicket-keeper Ailsa Lister Batter Danielle Collins Bowler Kate Cross Bowler Hannah Jones Bowler Mahika Gaur Bowler Sophie Morris Bowler

Lancashire Women Team Form

Lancashire Women’s form has been a tad inconsistent considering they have three wins and two losses in the last five matches, but they have immense firepower to overcome their rivals.

Warwickshire Women Player List

Georgia Davis (c), Chloe Brewer, Davina Perrin, Meg Austin, Sophie Beech, Sterre Kalis, Amu Surenkumar, Bethan Ellis, Charis Pavely, Katie George, Abigail Freeborn, Natasha Wraith, Em Arlott, Hannah Baker, Hannah Hardwick, Issy Wong, Millie Taylor, Phoebe Brett.

Predicted Playing XI

Meg Austin Batter Bethan Ellis All-rounder Amu Surenkumar All-rounder Davina Perrin Batter Abigail Freeborn Batter Sophie Beech Batter Natasha Wraith Wicket-keeper Issy Wong Bowler Millie Taylor Bowler Georgia Davis (C) Bowler Phoebe Brett Bowler

Warwickshire Women Team Form

Warwickshire Women were on a three-match losing streak before their game against Durham Women was abandoned, and they returned to losing ways immediately. Needless to say, they are completely off their game at the moment.

Lancashire Women vs Warwickshire Women Head-to-Head

In the last five head-to-head games between Lancashire Women and Warwickshire Women, the former have a slight edge with three wins.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Lancashire Women - 3

Warwickshire Women - 2

Lancashire Women vs Warwickshire Women Betting Odds

Lancashire Women to have a better opening partnership than Warwickshire Women @ 1.41 (Parimatch)

Warwickshire Women’s first wicket stands have seen a very gradual progression this season with Meg Austin and Bethan Ellis leading the team from the front. In the last three games, they added 40, 16 and 10 runs to the first wicket. However, they still pale in comparison to Lancashire Women’s Emma Lamb and Gaby Lewis who secured totals of 74, 13 and 162 runs in the previous three encounters. The latter are endorsed to put on a competitive score and outgun Warwickshire Women’s openers next time around.

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Lancashire Women vs Warwickshire Women Best Batters

Emma Lamb to be Lancashire Women’s Best Batter

Emma Lamb scored her sixth half-century of the season against Surrey Women with 59 runs in the last game, and she has furthered her lead at the top with 790 runs in 11 innings. She also has two tons under her belt so far along with an average of 79.00, making her the top pick for the upcoming encounter against Warwickshire Women.

Davina Perrin to be Warwickshire Women’s Best Batter

Davina Perrin’s dismissal for nine runs in the previous game was rather uncharacteristic for her, given that she is Warwickshire Women’s top run-getter with 364 runs in 11 innings thus far. This includes one century and two 50s, and her average of 33.09 is among the best in the team and she is anticipated to come out on top against Lancashire Women.

Lancashire Women vs Warwickshire Women Best Bowlers

Hannah Jones to be Lancashire Women’s Best Bowler

Hannah Jones emerged as the second leading bowler for Lancashire Women in the previous outing, having claimed two wickets in ten overs while her spell included two maidens and an economy rate of 3.30. She is among the top wicket-takers for the team with 11 wickets in seven innings, and her average of 24.36 is impressive which makes her the favorite for the next game.

Georgia Davis to be Warwickshire Women’s Best Bowler

As predicted for the previous encounter, Georgia Davis was the leading wicket-taker for Warwickshire Women as she delivered seven overs, bowled a maiden, picked a four-wicket haul and achieved an economy rate of 5.00. Moreover, she extended her lead at the top with 21 wickets in 11 innings and a stellar average of 19.42. She is the top contender once again for the upcoming match.