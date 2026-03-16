Facts: Somerset Women have not won a single game at home this season in three outings.

Durham Women are coming into this game after beating the third placed Lancashire Women.

Somerset Women vs Durham Women Chance of Winning

Somerset Women, meanwhile, were unlucky to not get a shot at Essex Women with the ball after posting a 300+ total batting first. Rain had the final say in their clash and they had to be satisfied with one point. Somerset are in sixth place in the points table of One-Day Cup with four wins and as many losses in nine outings. They would be keen on churning out two more points out of this fixture.

Durham are coming into this encounter after beating a strong team like Lancashire in their previous outing. They are currently in fifth place in the points table of the One-Day Cup with four wins in nine matches and 19 points to show for their efforts. They have the winning momentum with them and Durham Women have a chance to jump in the points table.

Somerset’s chances of winning - 36%

Durham’s chances of winning - 64%

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Somerset Women vs Durham Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Niamh Holland played her first match of the season in the previous outing and looked in great form. She opened the innings alongside Rebecca Odgers and scored 78 runs off 76 deliveries with eight fours to her credit. Holland will be confident of repeating the feat and will hope to convert the start to a big score this time around. She can be backed to score at least 30 runs in this clash for Somerset.

Katherine Fraser was the best bowler for Durham in the last game. She opened the bowling for them and returned with figures of 3/33 in eight overs. She nipped out in-form batters of Lancashire, Eve Jones and Tilly Kesteven, early to leave the opposition reeling. Katherine will be yet again expected to strike early and can be backed to pick at least two wickets in this clash.

Somerset Women vs Durham Women Match Toss Prediction

Somerset have not won a single game in three outings in Taunton this season. The surface has not been easy for the batters with the highest chase being 206 runs. Two out of three matches have been won by teams batting first this year. The team winning the toss is likely to bat first unless there is a chance of rain.

Weather Report

The weather in Taunton on Wednesday is decent. There is a slight chance of light rain at 10 AM and 1 PM local time during the match. However, after that, the clouds are likely to clear up for the match to take place. The temperature is expected to be around 20-22 Degrees Celsius during the match in Taunton at the County Ground.

Somerset Women News & Player List

Somerset Women Player List

Rebecca Odgers, Emma Corney, Sophie Luff (C), Fran Wilson, Katie Jones, Alex Griffiths, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Chloe Skelton, Mollie Robbins, Olivia Barnes, Ellie Anderson, Charlie Dean, Laura Jackson, Niamh Holland

Predicted Playing XI

Rebecca Odgers Batter Niamh Holland Batter Sophie Luff (C) Batter Fran Wilson Batter Jess Hazell Wicketkeeper Alex Griffiths All-Rounder Amanda-Jade Wellington All-Rounder Chloe Skelton All-Rounder Mollie Robbins Bowler Olivia Barnes Bowler Ellie Anderson Bowler

Somerset Women Team Form

Somerset Women are not in great form at the moment in the One-Day Cup. They are in sixth place in the points table after playing nine matches so far with four wins and as many losses.

Durham Women News & Player List

Durham Women Player List

Suzie Bates, Emma Marlow, Hollie Armitage (C), Mady Villiers, Mia Rogers, Bess Heath, Phoebe Turner, Grace Thompson, Kartherine Fraser, Sophia Turner, Katie Levick, Leah Dobson, Abigail Glen, Emily Windsor

Predicted Playing XI

Suzie Bates All-Rounder Emma Marlow Batter Hollie Armitage (C) Batter Mady Villiers All-Rounder Emily Windsor Batter Bess Heath Wicketkeeper Phoebe Turner All-Rounder Katherine Fraser Bowler Grace Thompson Bowler Sophia Turner Bowler Katie Levick Bowler

Durham Women Team Form

Durham Women have played some decent cricket so far in the tournament. They are in fifth place in the table with four wins and five losses in nine outings so far.

Somerset Women vs Durham Women Head to Head

Somerset defeated Durham Women in the One-Day Cup earlier this season and will be looking to do the double over their opponents.

Somerset Women vs Durham Women Betting Odds

Somerset Women to have a better opening partnership than Durham Women

Somerset openers Rebecca Odgers and Niamh Holland added 61 runs in 11 overs in the previous game. The two looked in good touch despite playing together in the tournament for the first time at the top of the order. On the other hand, Suzie Bates and Emma Marlow opened the innings for Durham and could only stitch 24 runs together. On recent form, Somerset openers are expected to have a better opening partnership than their Durham counterparts.

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Somerset Women vs Durham Women Top Batters

Sophie Luff to be Somerset Women’s top batter

Sophie Luff bats at number three and has done well so far for Somerset in the ongoing season. She is the leading run-scorer for Somerset this season, having amassed 332 runs in eight innings at an average of 47.42 with a century and two fifties. She scored 27 runs in the last game and looked in good touch as well. Luff is expected to be the top batter for Somerset in this encounter.

Hollie Armitage to be Durham Women's top batter

Hollie Amirtage is the in-form batter for Durham this season and is also coming off a brilliant century in the previous game. She scored 111 runs against Lancashire and will be keen on continuing in the same vein. Overall, she has scored 477 runs in nine innings at an average of 59.62 with three fifties and a century to her name. Armitage is once again expected to be the top batter for Durham in this game.

Somerset Women vs Durham Women Top Bowlers

Amanda-Jade Wellington to be Somerset Women’s top bowler

Amanda Jade Wellington didn’t get a chance to bowl in the previous game with rain having a final say. She has picked up 14 wickets so far in eight innings at an average of 25.42 and has conceded runs at an economy of 4.95. Durham would be banking on her to pick wickets yet again in this encounter. Wellington has the ability to keep the batters on their tenterhooks with her variations and is a top candidate to become the best bowler for her team in the clash.

Katie Levick to be Durham Women's top bowler

Katie Levick has done extremely well this season with the ball. She has picked up 14 wickets so far in nine innings at an average of 24.57 and an economy of 4.28. She also returned with the figures of 2/33 in her nine overs against Lancashire in the previous outing while also bowling a maiden over during her spell. Levick is expected to be the best bowler for her side in the game.