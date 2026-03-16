Facts: Sophie Luff, Somerset Women’s captain, is their leading run-getter this season with 361 runs in ten innings.

Georgia Elwiss stands as the top run scorer for The Blaze Women with 436 runs in ten innings so far.

The Blaze Women and Somerset Women have a 1-0 scoreline in the ECB Women's One-Day Cup.

Somerset Women vs The Blaze Women Chances of Winning

Somerset Women saw some respite from their dry spell as they managed to overcome Lancashire Women with ease in the last game. The latter were restricted to 169 runs in a rain-affected 44-over match. Somerset Women’s batters had an easy chase ahead of them, led by Danielle Gibson and Niamh Holland who scored 44 runs apiece. They did not have to break a sweat as they crossed the line with five wickets to spare.

On the other hand, The Blaze Women were completely thwarted by bad weather as they batted 16 overs against Surrey Women. The former scored 66 runs and lost five wickets when the match was brought to an abrupt end due to rain, and they were ultimately saved by the bell after a poor batting display.

Somerset Women chance of winning - 35%

The Blaze Women chance of winning - 65%

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Somerset Women vs The Blaze Women Betting Tips

Somerset Women to score high before first dismissal

Somerset Women’s opening wicket has undergone a few changes in the last five games, and their last subpar performance was a 24-run stand between Heather Knight and Emma Corney. However, in the following four matches, Rebecca Odgers has taken over as she opened alongside Niamh Holland and Emma Corney. They added phenomenal scores of 64, 33, 61 and 88 runs to the first wicket, and they are favored to put on an incredible partnership in the next fixture as well.

Somerset Women vs The Blaze Women Toss Prediction

There are no records at Taunton Vale Sports Club Ground in the tournament, and the only match held here in the past was a T20 match between Australia Women and New Zealand Women in 2011. The former won after chasing down a 146-run stand, and based on this result, the toss winning skipper will favor fielding first in the next game.

Weather Report

A heavy 70% likelihood of rain is predicted at Taunton with light rain and a maximum temperature of 19 degrees Celsius.

Somerset Women Player List

Sophie Luff (c), Emma Corney, Fran Wilson, Heather Knight, Rebecca Odgers, Alex Griffiths, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Danielle Gibson, Erin Vukusic, Niamh Holland, Amelie Munday, Jess Hazell, Katie Jones, Charlie Dean, Chloe Skelton, Ellie Anderson, Laura Jackson, Lola Harris, Mollie Robbins, Olivia Barnes.

Predicted Playing XI

Rebecca Odgers Batter Niamh Holland All-rounder Sophie Luff (C) Batter Fran Wilson Batter Jess Hazell Wicket-keeper Alex Griffiths All-rounder Amanda-Jade Wellington Bowler Chloe Skelton Bowler Ellie Anderson Bowler Mollie Robbins Bowler Olivia Barnes Bowler

Somerset Women Team Form

Somerset Women made a strong start to their campaign but their performance took a sharp hit. They are on the backfoot for the next outing, too.

The Blaze Women Player List

Kirstie Gordon (c), Ella Claridge, Georgie Boyce, Maddy Green, Marie Kelly, Michaela Kirk, Tammy Beaumont, Georgia Elwiss, Heather Graham, Josie Groves, Kathryn Bryce, Lucy Higham, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Orla Prendergast, Amy Jones, Sarah Bryce, Amy Wheeler, Cassidy McCarthy, Charley Phillips, Grace Ballinger, Olivia Baker, Prisha Thanawala, Sarah Glenn.

Predicted Playing XI

Georgie Boyce Batter Sarah Bryce Wicket-keeper Kathryn Bryce All-rounder Orla Prendergast All-rounder Georgia Elwiss All-rounder Ella Claridge Batter Lucy Higham All-rounder Kirstie Gordon (C) Bowler Josie Groves All-rounder Grace Ballinger Bowler Cassidy McCarthy Bowler

The Blaze Women Team Form

The Blaze Women have had mixed results this season but they have the firepower to outdo Somerset Women.

Somerset Women vs The Blaze Women Head-to-Head

In their solitary encounter earlier this season, The Blaze Women overcame Somerset Women by a margin of four wickets.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Somerset Women - 0

The Blaze Women - 1

Somerset Women vs The Blaze Women Betting Odds

Somerset Women to have a better opening partnership than The Blaze Women

In The Blaze Women’s previous three matches, Georgie Boyce is their recurring opener while she has opened with Sarah Bryce and Marie Kelly. Their stands are subpar and erratic with totals of 9, 7 and 106 runs together. Conversely, Somerset’s Rebecca Odgers and Niamh Holland are rather consistent with scores of 64, 33 and 61 runs in the previous three encounters. It is quite clear that the latter are outstanding in this regard which makes them the favorite opening pair for the next game.

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Somerset Women vs The Blaze Women Best Batters

Sophie Luff to be Somerset Women’s Best Batter

Sophie Luff did not contribute much in the previous game against Lancashire Women where she scored a mere ten runs. However, she has extended her lead as their top run scorer overall with 361 runs in ten innings. She has a ton and two half-centuries under her belt, and her average of 40.11 is impressive. She is expected to be their standout batter against The Blaze Women.

Georgia Elwiss to be The Blaze Women’s Best Batter

As predicted for the last outing, Georgia Elwiss emerged as the leading batter for The Blaze Women against Surrey Women where she remained unbeaten on 19 runs. She continues to be their top run scorer overall with 436 runs in ten innings, and her remarkable average of 62.28 is the best of the lot. She is the top pick for the next match as well.

Somerset Women vs The Blaze Women Best Bowlers

Amanda-Jade Wellington to be Somerset Women’s Best Bowler

Amanda-Jade Wellington was tied as the second leading wicket-taker in the last game against Lancashire Women where her ten-over spell yielded three maidens, two wickets and an exceptional economy rate of 1.90. She remains their top bowler overall with 16 wickets in nine innings, and her bowling average of 23.43 is the best of the team which makes her the favorite once again for the next game.

Kathryn Bryce to be The Blaze Women’s Best Bowler

Kathryn Bryce is the top wicket-taker for The Blaze Women in the tournament so far with 15 wickets in ten innings, and an excellent bowling average of 25.33. She was not among the top bowlers last time out as she picked a single wicket against Hampshire Women but she is anticipated to come good in the upcoming fixture against Somerset Women.