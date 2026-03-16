Somerset Women vs Warwickshire Women Match Prediction
SOM
58%
Chance of Winning
WAR
42%
Parimatch
Melbet
Batery
List a
The Cooper Associates County Ground
Facts:
- Sophie Luff stands as Somerset Women’s top batter in the tournament with 362 runs in 11 innings.
- Warwickshire Women’s Georgia Davis is the leading wicket-taker of the ECB Women's One-Day Cup with 22 wickets in 12 innings.
- Somerset Women and Warwickshire Women are tied 1-1 in their head-to-head tally so far.
Somerset Women vs Warwickshire Women Chances of Winning
Somerset Women could not further their position in the standings as their previous game against Hampshire Women was abandoned. They have had a forgettable campaign so far and their last completed match against The Blaze Women did not go their way at all. The latter’s score of 252 in a rain-affected 33-over game was too much to chase down as Somerset Women were bundled out for a measly 169 in 22 overs, handing their rivals a 44-run victory via the DLS method.
Warwickshire Women have also struggled to make headway this season, and their last game against Lancashire Women was not up to the mark. The Birmingham-based side batted first and piled on 283 runs with the help of Abigail Freeborn’s 60, Amu Surenkumar’s 49 and Sterre Kalis’ 43. The middle order anchored the innings but the bowlers were unable to defend the target, allowing Lancashire Women to make it over the line with five wickets to spare.
- Somerset Women chance of winning - 58%
- Warwickshire Women chance of winning - 42%
Somerset Women vs Warwickshire Women Betting Tips
Warwickshire Women to score below 16.5 before first dismissal @ 1.83 (Parimatch)
Meg Austin and Bethan Ellis have had the time to settle in after Warwickshire Women’s opening wicket went through multiple changes over the course of the season. However, their form is not convincing in the slightest as they set up stands of 8, 40, 16, 10 and 7 runs in the previous five matches. For the next encounter as well, the openers are expected to be on the backfoot.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Somerset Women Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5
Warwickshire Women Opening Partnership to be Under 16.5
Somerset Women vs Warwickshire Women Toss Prediction
The vote is split 2-2 between those batting and fielding first at The Cooper Associates County Ground in four matches so far but the teams batting first have the edge with three victories this season. The average first innings score of 260, albeit attainable, is safe at the venue. Both sides will vie to bat first in the upcoming fixture.
Weather Report
Taunton is set to experience light rain on the day of the match, accompanied by a 45% chance of a washout. The temperature is predicted to reach 15 degrees Celsius.
Somerset Women Player List
Sophie Luff (c), Emma Corney, Fran Wilson, Heather Knight, Rebecca Odgers, Alex Griffiths, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Danielle Gibson, Erin Vukusic, Niamh Holland, Amelie Munday, Jess Hazell, Katie Jones, Charlie Dean, Chloe Skelton, Ellie Anderson, Laura Jackson, Lola Harris, Mollie Robbins, Olivia Barnes.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rebecca Odgers
|
Batter
|
Niamh Holland
|
All-rounder
|
Sophie Luff (C)
|
Batter
|
Fran Wilson
|
Batter
|
Jess Hazell
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Alex Griffiths
|
All-rounder
|
Amanda-Jade Wellington
|
Bowler
|
Chloe Skelton
|
Bowler
|
Ellie Anderson
|
Bowler
|
Mollie Robbins
|
Bowler
|
Olivia Barnes
|
Bowler
Somerset Women Team Form
Somerset Women have a mixed bag of results leading up to this fixture and their batting could certainly use some improvement.
Warwickshire Women Player List
Georgia Davis (c), Chloe Brewer, Davina Perrin, Meg Austin, Sophie Beech, Sterre Kalis, Amu Surenkumar, Bethan Ellis, Charis Pavely, Katie George, Abigail Freeborn, Natasha Wraith, Em Arlott, Hannah Baker, Hannah Hardwick, Issy Wong, Millie Taylor, Phoebe Brett.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Meg Austin
|
Batter
|
Bethan Ellis
|
All-rounder
|
Amu Surenkumar
|
All-rounder
|
Sterre Kalis
|
Batter
|
Abigail Freeborn
|
Batter
|
Sophie Beech
|
Batter
|
Natasha Wraith
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Issy Wong
|
Bowler
|
Millie Taylor
|
Bowler
|
Georgia Davis (C)
|
Bowler
|
Phoebe Brett
|
Bowler
Warwickshire Women Team Form
Warwickshire Women enter this fixture on the back of a two-match losing streak, and their team is all out of sorts at the moment.
Somerset Women vs Warwickshire Women Head-to-Head
Somerset Women and Warwickshire Women are in dead heat in their head-to-head tally with one victory apiece.
Head-to-Head Record
Total - 3
Somerset Women - 1
Warwickshire Women - 1
Tie - 1
Somerset Women vs Warwickshire Women Betting Odds
Somerset Women to have a better opening partnership than Warwickshire Women @ 1.61 (Parimatch)
Meg Austin and Bethan Ellis’ collaboration for Warwickshire Women is not particularly convincing since the pair added scores of 8, 40 and 16 runs to the first wicket in the previous three matches. Somerset Women’s Rebecca Odgers and Niamh Holland have not been significantly better considering they secured totals of 5, 64 and 33 runs together in the last three games. Both sides have got their work cut out in order to be more consistent but the latter are more reliable this season, making them the favorite opening duo in the next fixture.
Somerset Women vs Warwickshire Women
List a
The Cooper Associates County Ground, null
Somerset
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Warwickshire
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
Somerset Women vs Warwickshire Women Best Batters
Sophie Luff to be Somerset Women’s Best Batter
In Somerset Women’s previous completed game against The Blaze Women, skipper Sophie Luff was not among the top scorers as she was dismissed for a single run. However, she continues to be their top run-getter for the team with 362 runs in 11 innings. With an average of 36.20, she is expected to be their standout batter against Warwickshire Women.
Abigail Freeborn to be Warwickshire Women’s Best Batter
Abigail Freeborn emerged as the leading run scorer for Warwickshire Women in the previous game against Lancashire Women with a 60-run half-century. She stands as their top batter overall, having amassed 392 runs in 12 innings, including four half-centuries. Averaging at 35.63, she is the top choice to lead the charge in the next match as well.
Somerset Women vs Warwickshire Women Best Bowlers
Amanda-Jade Wellington to be Somerset Women’s Best Bowler
Amanda-Jade Wellington was tied for second place in the previous game against The Blaze Women where she claimed one wicket in seven overs with an economy rate of 5.71. She is Somerset Women’s top wicket-taker with 17 wickets in ten innings with a stellar average of 24.41, making her the top choice for the next encounter.
Georgia Davis to be Warwickshire Women’s Best Bowler
Georgia Davis was the joint leading bowler for Warwickshire Women in the previous match where she captured one wicket in four overs with an economy rate of 9.75 against Lancashire Women. She leads their bowling attack with 22 wickets in 12 innings and an average of 20.31 which makes her the leading contender against Somerset Women, too.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Somerset Women
- Somerset Women to win @ 1.72 (Parimatch)
- Warwickshire Women to win @ 2.00 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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