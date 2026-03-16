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Somerset Women vs Warwickshire Women Match Prediction

SOM

58%

Chance of Winning

WAR

42%

Parimatch

1.72
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Melbet

1.725
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Batery

1.63
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

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The Cooper Associates County Ground

Somerset Women and Warwickshire Women are slated to take on each other in the ECB Women's One-Day Cup on September 13, 2025, at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton. The action is going to kick off at 3:00 PM IST.
Somerset Women vs Warwickshire Women Match Prediction

Facts:

  • Sophie Luff stands as Somerset Women’s top batter in the tournament with 362 runs in 11 innings.
  • Warwickshire Women’s Georgia Davis is the leading wicket-taker of the ECB Women's One-Day Cup with 22 wickets in 12 innings.
  • Somerset Women and Warwickshire Women are tied 1-1 in their head-to-head tally so far.

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Somerset Women vs Warwickshire Women Chances of Winning

Somerset Women could not further their position in the standings as their previous game against Hampshire Women was abandoned. They have had a forgettable campaign so far and their last completed match against The Blaze Women did not go their way at all. The latter’s score of 252 in a rain-affected 33-over game was too much to chase down as Somerset Women were bundled out for a measly 169 in 22 overs, handing their rivals a 44-run victory via the DLS method.

Warwickshire Women have also struggled to make headway this season, and their last game against Lancashire Women was not up to the mark. The Birmingham-based side batted first and piled on 283 runs with the help of Abigail Freeborn’s 60, Amu Surenkumar’s 49 and Sterre Kalis’ 43. The middle order anchored the innings but the bowlers were unable to defend the target, allowing Lancashire Women to make it over the line with five wickets to spare.

  • Somerset Women chance of winning - 58%
  • Warwickshire Women chance of winning - 42%

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Somerset Women vs Warwickshire Women Betting Tips

Warwickshire Women to score below 16.5 before first dismissal @ 1.83 (Parimatch)

Meg Austin and Bethan Ellis have had the time to settle in after Warwickshire Women’s opening wicket went through multiple changes over the course of the season. However, their form is not convincing in the slightest as they set up stands of 8, 40, 16, 10 and 7 runs in the previous five matches. For the next encounter as well, the openers are expected to be on the backfoot.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Somerset Women Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5

1.83

Warwickshire Women Opening Partnership to be Under 16.5

1.83

Somerset Women vs Warwickshire Women Toss Prediction

The vote is split 2-2 between those batting and fielding first at The Cooper Associates County Ground in four matches so far but the teams batting first have the edge with three victories this season. The average first innings score of 260, albeit attainable, is safe at the venue. Both sides will vie to bat first in the upcoming fixture.

Weather Report

Taunton is set to experience light rain on the day of the match, accompanied by a 45% chance of a washout. The temperature is predicted to reach 15 degrees Celsius.

Somerset Women Player List

Sophie Luff (c), Emma Corney, Fran Wilson, Heather Knight, Rebecca Odgers, Alex Griffiths, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Danielle Gibson, Erin Vukusic, Niamh Holland, Amelie Munday, Jess Hazell, Katie Jones, Charlie Dean, Chloe Skelton, Ellie Anderson, Laura Jackson, Lola Harris, Mollie Robbins, Olivia Barnes.

Predicted Playing XI

Rebecca Odgers

Batter

Niamh Holland

All-rounder

Sophie Luff (C)

Batter

Fran Wilson

Batter

Jess Hazell

Wicket-keeper

Alex Griffiths

All-rounder

Amanda-Jade Wellington

Bowler

Chloe Skelton

Bowler

Ellie Anderson

Bowler

Mollie Robbins

Bowler

Olivia Barnes

Bowler

Somerset Women Team Form

Somerset Women have a mixed bag of results leading up to this fixture and their batting could certainly use some improvement.

Warwickshire Women Player List

Georgia Davis (c), Chloe Brewer, Davina Perrin, Meg Austin, Sophie Beech, Sterre Kalis, Amu Surenkumar, Bethan Ellis, Charis Pavely, Katie George, Abigail Freeborn, Natasha Wraith, Em Arlott, Hannah Baker, Hannah Hardwick, Issy Wong, Millie Taylor, Phoebe Brett.

Predicted Playing XI

Meg Austin

Batter

Bethan Ellis

All-rounder

Amu Surenkumar

All-rounder

Sterre Kalis

Batter

Abigail Freeborn

Batter

Sophie Beech

Batter

Natasha Wraith

Wicket-keeper

Issy Wong

Bowler

Millie Taylor

Bowler

Georgia Davis (C)

Bowler

Phoebe Brett

Bowler

Warwickshire Women Team Form

Warwickshire Women enter this fixture on the back of a two-match losing streak, and their team is all out of sorts at the moment.

Somerset Women vs Warwickshire Women Head-to-Head

Somerset Women and Warwickshire Women are in dead heat in their head-to-head tally with one victory apiece.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 3

Somerset Women - 1

Warwickshire Women - 1

Tie - 1

Somerset Women vs Warwickshire Women Betting Odds

Somerset Women to have a better opening partnership than Warwickshire Women @ 1.61 (Parimatch)

Meg Austin and Bethan Ellis’ collaboration for Warwickshire Women is not particularly convincing since the pair added scores of 8, 40 and 16 runs to the first wicket in the previous three matches. Somerset Women’s Rebecca Odgers and Niamh Holland have not been significantly better considering they secured totals of 5, 64 and 33 runs together in the last three games. Both sides have got their work cut out in order to be more consistent but the latter are more reliable this season, making them the favorite opening duo in the next fixture.

Somerset Women vs Warwickshire Women

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The Cooper Associates County Ground, null

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Somerset

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.72

Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

1.725
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Warwickshire

Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

1.63

Somerset Women vs Warwickshire Women Best Batters

Sophie Luff to be Somerset Women’s Best Batter

In Somerset Women’s previous completed game against The Blaze Women, skipper Sophie Luff was not among the top scorers as she was dismissed for a single run. However, she continues to be their top run-getter for the team with 362 runs in 11 innings. With an average of 36.20, she is expected to be their standout batter against Warwickshire Women.

Abigail Freeborn to be Warwickshire Women’s Best Batter

Abigail Freeborn emerged as the leading run scorer for Warwickshire Women in the previous game against Lancashire Women with a 60-run half-century. She stands as their top batter overall, having amassed 392 runs in 12 innings, including four half-centuries. Averaging at 35.63, she is the top choice to lead the charge in the next match as well.

Somerset Women vs Warwickshire Women Best Bowlers

Amanda-Jade Wellington to be Somerset Women’s Best Bowler

Amanda-Jade Wellington was tied for second place in the previous game against The Blaze Women where she claimed one wicket in seven overs with an economy rate of 5.71. She is Somerset Women’s top wicket-taker with 17 wickets in ten innings with a stellar average of 24.41, making her the top choice for the next encounter.

Georgia Davis to be Warwickshire Women’s Best Bowler

Georgia Davis was the joint leading bowler for Warwickshire Women in the previous match where she captured one wicket in four overs with an economy rate of 9.75 against Lancashire Women. She leads their bowling attack with 22 wickets in 12 innings and an average of 20.31 which makes her the leading contender against Somerset Women, too.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Somerset Women

Somerset Women and Warwickshire Women are among the bottom teams of the competition as they occupy sixth and seventh place, respectively. The Taunton-based team have five victories, two defeats, two abandoned games and a terrible net run rate of -0.352 while their upcoming rivals have two wins under their belt, nine losses and an awful net run rate of -0.449. Both teams are completely off the mark at the moment but the bookmakers endorse the Sophie Luff-led side to come out on top in the next fixture.
  • Somerset Women to win @ 1.72 (Parimatch)
  • Warwickshire Women to win @ 2.00 (Parimatch)
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