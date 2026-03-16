Surrey Women vs Essex Women Match Prediction
SUR
70%
Chance of Winning
ESS
30%
Parimatch
Melbet
Batery
List a
Kent County Cricket Ground
Facts:
- Alice Capsey is Surrey Women’s leading run scorer with 448 runs in ten innings so far.
- Grace Scrivens remains the top batter for Essex Women with 413 runs in 11 innings.
- Surrey Women have a 2-0 clean sweep against Essex Women in their head-to-head tally so far.
Surrey Women vs Essex Women Chances of Winning
Surrey were on a purple patch but ended up losing to Lancashire Women last time around where the former were off their game. They scored 225 runs while batting first where Kalea Moore’s 67 and Alexa Stonehouse’s 48 were the leading scores, and the team did not give the bowlers enough leeway to defend the target. Lancashire Women’s chase was a breeze and they overhauled the total with four wickets to spare.
Essex Women, on the other hand, turned their form on its head and took their second victory of the season against Warwickshire Women in the previous game. The Chelmsford-based team notched up 235 runs in a rain-reduced, 32-over game. It was a collective effort considering Joanne Gardner, Jodi Grewcock, Sophie Munro and Ariana Dowse were the top scorers with 47, 39, 36 and 36 runs, respectively. The bowlers managed to restrict their rivals and eke out a 27-run triumph via the DLS method.
- Surrey Women chance of winning - 70%
- Essex Women chance of winning - 30%
Surrey Women vs Essex Women Betting Tips
Surrey Women to score under 24.5 before first dismissal @ 1.83 (Parimatch)
Bryony Smith and Kira Chathli’s partnership has not worked this season and they are not an entirely reliable pair for the team. In Surrey Women’s previous five matches, their substandard stands of 26, 2, 2, 2 and 57 runs did not make the cut and despite one competitive partnership, they are expected to remain on the backfoot going into the next encounter.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Surrey Women Opening Partnership to be Under 24.5
Essex Women Opening Partnership to be Over 23.5
Surrey Women vs Essex Women Toss Prediction
In the five games held at Kent County Cricket Ground this season, those chasing have the upper hand with three victories while one game was tied and the remaining match went in favor of the batting side. Even though the average first innings total of 295 is quite competitive, the toss winners favored chasing on three occasions and it will remain the top choice for the next game.
Weather Report
The forecast suggests light showers with a 35% likelihood of precipitation at Beckenham, and the temperature is set to peak at 17 degrees Celsius.
Surrey Women Player List
Bryony Smith (c), Alice Davidson-Richards, Aylish Cranstone, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Paige Scholfield, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Bethan Miles, Emma Jones, Grace Harris, Phoebe Franklin, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Tash Farrant, Amy Hunter, Jemima Spence, Kira Chathli, Rachel King, Alexa Stonehouse, Alice Monaghan, Charlotte Lambert, Danielle Gregory, Kalea Moore, Priyanaz Chatterji, Tilly Corteen-Coleman.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Bryony Smith (C)
|
Batter
|
Kira Chathli
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Wicket-keeper
|
Alice Capsey
|
All-rounder
|
Paige Scholfield
|
Batter
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Grace Harris
|
All-rounder
|
Danni Wyatt-Hodge
|
Batter
|
Alice Monaghan
|
Bowler
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Phoebe Franklin
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All-rounder
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Kalea Moore
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Bowler
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Ryana Macdonald-Gay
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All-rounder
|
Danielle Gregory
|
Bowler
Surrey Women Team Form
Surrey Women have three wins in the last five matches, and they have the potential to bounce back from their unseemly defeat in the previous game.
Essex Women Player List
Grace Scrivens (c), Alice Macleod, Cordelia Griffith, Florence Miller, Maddie Blinkhorn-Jones, May Louisa Drinkell, Bella Johnson, Joanne Gardner, Jodi Grewcock, Kelly Castle, Madeline Penna, Sophia Smale, Amara Carr, Ariana Dowse, Abtaha Maqsood, Esmae MacGregor, Eva Gray, Kate Coppack, Sophie Munro.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Grace Scrivens (C)
|
Batter
|
Ariana Dowse
|
All-rounder
|
Jodi Grewcock
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All-rounder
|
Sophia Smale
|
All-rounder
|
Florence Miller
|
Batter
|
Joanne Gardner
|
All-rounder
|
Eva Gray
|
Bowler
|
Amara Carr
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Wicket-keeper
|
Sophie Munro
|
Bowler
|
Esmae MacGregor
|
Bowler
|
Abtaha Maqsood
|
Bowler
Essex Women Team Form
Essex Women’s victory over Warwickshire Women was an anomaly considering they are consistently the weakest team this season.
Surrey Women vs Essex Women Head-to-Head
Surrey Women dominate their head-to-head tally against Essex Women with two wins in two fixtures so far.
Head-to-Head Record
Total - 2
Surrey Women - 2
Essex Women - 0
Surrey Women vs Essex Women Betting Odds
Essex Women to have a better opening partnership than Surrey Women
Surrey Women’s Bryony Smith and Kira Chathli are struggling to hit the ground running together and it reflects in their scant opening totals of 26, 2 and 2 runs in the last three matches. Although Essex Women are not significantly better in this regard, their opening scores of 67, 10 and 10 runs in the previous three matches are rather convincing. Grace Scrivens is their only recurring opener, having opened with Ariana Dowse, Joanne Gardner and Sophia Smale. Despite the changes, the openers have the firepower to outperform Surrey Women’s first partnership in the next match.
Surrey Women vs Essex Women
List a
Kent County Cricket Ground, null
Surrey
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR
Essex
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
Surrey Women vs Essex Women Best Batters
Alice Capsey to be Surrey Women’s Best Batter
In the last match versus Essex Women, Alice Capsey was not entirely fruitful considering she scored a mere five runs before her dismissal. However, this does not affect her standing as their leading run scorer overall with 448 runs in ten innings and an average of 44.80. Despite her downtrend in the previous game, she is expected to come out on top in the next encounter.
Grace Scrivens to be Essex Women’s Best Batter
Grace Scrivens scored 17 runs in the last game against Warwickshire Women which was not a particularly valuable contribution but she continues to be Essex Women’s leading batter with 413 runs in 11 innings, including two tons and a half-century. Averaging at 41.30, she is anticipated to be their standout batter against Surrey Women.
Surrey Women vs Essex Women Best Bowlers
Danielle Gregory to be Surrey Women’s Best Bowler
Danielle Gregory delivered four overs in the previous outing against Lancashire Women where she failed to take any wickets. Nonetheless, she remains their leading wicket-taker overall with 16 wickets in 11 innings. Although her average of 29.62 could use some improvement, she is expected to lead the charge in the upcoming fixture.
Esmae MacGregor to be Essex Women’s Best Bowler
Esmae MacGregor emerged as the leading wicket-taker for Essex Women in the last game versus Warwickshire Women, having claimed three wickets in six overs with an economy rate of 6.33. She has six wickets in four innings, and her average of 21.83 is the best of the team. She has come into her own and will be the top pick to be their premier bowler in the next match.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Surrey Women
- Surrey Women to win @ 1.43 (Parimatch)
- Essex Women to win @ 2.63 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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