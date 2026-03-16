Facts: Alice Capsey is Surrey Women’s leading run scorer with 448 runs in ten innings so far.

Grace Scrivens remains the top batter for Essex Women with 413 runs in 11 innings.

Surrey Women have a 2-0 clean sweep against Essex Women in their head-to-head tally so far.

Surrey Women vs Essex Women Chances of Winning

Surrey were on a purple patch but ended up losing to Lancashire Women last time around where the former were off their game. They scored 225 runs while batting first where Kalea Moore’s 67 and Alexa Stonehouse’s 48 were the leading scores, and the team did not give the bowlers enough leeway to defend the target. Lancashire Women’s chase was a breeze and they overhauled the total with four wickets to spare.

Essex Women, on the other hand, turned their form on its head and took their second victory of the season against Warwickshire Women in the previous game. The Chelmsford-based team notched up 235 runs in a rain-reduced, 32-over game. It was a collective effort considering Joanne Gardner, Jodi Grewcock, Sophie Munro and Ariana Dowse were the top scorers with 47, 39, 36 and 36 runs, respectively. The bowlers managed to restrict their rivals and eke out a 27-run triumph via the DLS method.

Surrey Women chance of winning - 70%

Essex Women chance of winning - 30%

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Surrey Women vs Essex Women Betting Tips

Surrey Women to score under 24.5 before first dismissal @ 1.83 (Parimatch)

Bryony Smith and Kira Chathli’s partnership has not worked this season and they are not an entirely reliable pair for the team. In Surrey Women’s previous five matches, their substandard stands of 26, 2, 2, 2 and 57 runs did not make the cut and despite one competitive partnership, they are expected to remain on the backfoot going into the next encounter.

Match Prediction Best Odds Surrey Women Opening Partnership to be Under 24.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Essex Women Opening Partnership to be Over 23.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Surrey Women vs Essex Women Toss Prediction

In the five games held at Kent County Cricket Ground this season, those chasing have the upper hand with three victories while one game was tied and the remaining match went in favor of the batting side. Even though the average first innings total of 295 is quite competitive, the toss winners favored chasing on three occasions and it will remain the top choice for the next game.

Weather Report

The forecast suggests light showers with a 35% likelihood of precipitation at Beckenham, and the temperature is set to peak at 17 degrees Celsius.

Surrey Women Player List

Bryony Smith (c), Alice Davidson-Richards, Aylish Cranstone, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Paige Scholfield, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Bethan Miles, Emma Jones, Grace Harris, Phoebe Franklin, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Tash Farrant, Amy Hunter, Jemima Spence, Kira Chathli, Rachel King, Alexa Stonehouse, Alice Monaghan, Charlotte Lambert, Danielle Gregory, Kalea Moore, Priyanaz Chatterji, Tilly Corteen-Coleman.

Predicted Playing XI

Bryony Smith (C) Batter Kira Chathli Wicket-keeper Alice Capsey All-rounder Paige Scholfield Batter Grace Harris All-rounder Danni Wyatt-Hodge Batter Alice Monaghan Bowler Phoebe Franklin All-rounder Kalea Moore Bowler Ryana Macdonald-Gay All-rounder Danielle Gregory Bowler

Surrey Women Team Form

Surrey Women have three wins in the last five matches, and they have the potential to bounce back from their unseemly defeat in the previous game.

Essex Women Player List

Grace Scrivens (c), Alice Macleod, Cordelia Griffith, Florence Miller, Maddie Blinkhorn-Jones, May Louisa Drinkell, Bella Johnson, Joanne Gardner, Jodi Grewcock, Kelly Castle, Madeline Penna, Sophia Smale, Amara Carr, Ariana Dowse, Abtaha Maqsood, Esmae MacGregor, Eva Gray, Kate Coppack, Sophie Munro.

Predicted Playing XI

Grace Scrivens (C) Batter Ariana Dowse All-rounder Jodi Grewcock All-rounder Sophia Smale All-rounder Florence Miller Batter Joanne Gardner All-rounder Eva Gray Bowler Amara Carr Wicket-keeper Sophie Munro Bowler Esmae MacGregor Bowler Abtaha Maqsood Bowler

Essex Women Team Form

Essex Women’s victory over Warwickshire Women was an anomaly considering they are consistently the weakest team this season.

Surrey Women vs Essex Women Head-to-Head

Surrey Women dominate their head-to-head tally against Essex Women with two wins in two fixtures so far.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

Surrey Women - 2

Essex Women - 0

Surrey Women vs Essex Women Betting Odds

Essex Women to have a better opening partnership than Surrey Women

Surrey Women’s Bryony Smith and Kira Chathli are struggling to hit the ground running together and it reflects in their scant opening totals of 26, 2 and 2 runs in the last three matches. Although Essex Women are not significantly better in this regard, their opening scores of 67, 10 and 10 runs in the previous three matches are rather convincing. Grace Scrivens is their only recurring opener, having opened with Ariana Dowse, Joanne Gardner and Sophia Smale. Despite the changes, the openers have the firepower to outperform Surrey Women’s first partnership in the next match.

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Surrey Women vs Essex Women Best Batters

Alice Capsey to be Surrey Women’s Best Batter

In the last match versus Essex Women, Alice Capsey was not entirely fruitful considering she scored a mere five runs before her dismissal. However, this does not affect her standing as their leading run scorer overall with 448 runs in ten innings and an average of 44.80. Despite her downtrend in the previous game, she is expected to come out on top in the next encounter.

Grace Scrivens to be Essex Women’s Best Batter

Grace Scrivens scored 17 runs in the last game against Warwickshire Women which was not a particularly valuable contribution but she continues to be Essex Women’s leading batter with 413 runs in 11 innings, including two tons and a half-century. Averaging at 41.30, she is anticipated to be their standout batter against Surrey Women.

Surrey Women vs Essex Women Best Bowlers

Danielle Gregory to be Surrey Women’s Best Bowler

Danielle Gregory delivered four overs in the previous outing against Lancashire Women where she failed to take any wickets. Nonetheless, she remains their leading wicket-taker overall with 16 wickets in 11 innings. Although her average of 29.62 could use some improvement, she is expected to lead the charge in the upcoming fixture.

Esmae MacGregor to be Essex Women’s Best Bowler

Esmae MacGregor emerged as the leading wicket-taker for Essex Women in the last game versus Warwickshire Women, having claimed three wickets in six overs with an economy rate of 6.33. She has six wickets in four innings, and her average of 21.83 is the best of the team. She has come into her own and will be the top pick to be their premier bowler in the next match.