Facts: Hampshire Women are on top of the points table after playing eight matches this season.

Both teams are likely to have their national team players back with the ODI series between India and England concluding on July 22, exactly two days before this encounter.

Surrey Women vs Hampshire Women Chance of Winning

Surrey Women are in good form if the One-Day Cup is concerned as they have not lost their last three matches in the tournament. However, their previous outing in the form happened on May 19 when they defeated Essex. Under the captaincy of Kira Chathli, the team will be looking to continue reviving their season,having won three out of eight matches so far and they are in fifth place in the points table.

Hampshire Women have been the most in-form team of the season. They are sitting pretty on top of the points table with six wins in eight matches. They have won their last four matches and have also beaten Surrey by 50 runs earlier this season. Georgia Adams is leading the team well and she would want her troops to continue the good work.

Surrey’s chances of winning - 40%

Hampshire’s chances of winning - 60%

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Surrey Women vs Hampshire Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Alice Capsey didn’t have a memorable series against India in T20Is and ODIs. But she is a beast in this tournament,having scored 317 runs so far this season at an average of 45.28with a ton and couple of fifties. Capsey can take the attack to the opposition in the middle-overs and hence, can be backed to score at least 25 runs in this game.

Lauren Bell, if she plays, can wreak havoc in the opposition line-up. She had an excellent series against India Women and even in this tournament, she has picked up 10 wickets in five matches at an economy rate of 4.71. She is a proper wicket-taker and has the ability to pick at least two wickets in this game.

Surrey Women vs Hampshire Women Match Toss Prediction

Guildford Bason is hosting a One-Day Cup game for the first time this season. There is not much information on how the pitch will behave. For the same reason, the team winning the toss will most likely bowl first and then chase down the total.

Weather Report

This match is likely to be interrupted by rain right through. There is around 20-25% chance of rain during the match. However, we might just have enough action in between to determine the result. The temperature in Guildford is likely to be around 19-21 Degrees Celsius during the game.

Surrey Women News & Player List

Surrey Women Player List

Bryony Smith, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Alice Capsey, Sophia Dunkley, Paige Scholfield, Alice Monaghan, Alice Davidson-Richards, Kira Chathli, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Alexa Stonehouse, Danielle Gregory, Priyanaz Chatterji, Phoebe Franklin, Emma Jones, Kalea Moore, Tilly Corteen-Coleman

Predicted Playing XI

Priyanaz Chatterji Batter Danielle Wyatt-Hodge Batter Alice Capsey All-Rounder Sophia Dunkley Batter Paige Scholfield All-Rounder Alice Monaghan Batter Alice Davidson-Richards Batter Kira Chathli Wicketkeeper Ryana MacDonald-Gay Bowler Alexa Stonehouse Bowler Danielle Gregory Bowler

Surrey Women Team Form

Surrey Women have played eight matches in the One-Day Cup so far and won three while losing four and one of their games ended in a tie. However, they have not lost their last three matches - two wins and tie.

Hampshire Women News & Player List

Hampshire Women Player List

Ella McCaughan, Maia Bouchier, Charli Knott, Georgia Adams (C), Rhianna Southby, Abi Norgrove, Nancy Harman, Freya Davies, Bex Tyson, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Mary Taylor, Ava Lee

Predicted Playing XI

Ella McCaughan Batter Maia Bouchier Batter Charli Knott All-Rounder Georgia Adams All-Rounder Rhianna Southby Wicketkeeper Abi Norgrove All-Rounder Nancy Harman Bowler Freya Davies All-Rounder Bex Tyson Bowler Lauren Bell Bowler Linsey Smith Bowler

Hampshire Women Team Form

Hampshire Women are on a four-match winning streak in the One-Day Cup.

Surrey Women vs Hampshire Women Head to Head

Hampshire Women defeated Surrey Women in the clash that took place earlier this season.

Surrey Women vs Hampshire Women Betting Odds

Surrey Women to have a better opening partnership than Hampshire Women

Ella McCaughan and Maia Bouchier will open the innings for Hampshire Women. On the other hand, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge will have either Bryony Smith or Priyanaz Chatterji, most likely the latter, to open the innings for Surrey Women. The duo McCaughan and Bouchier have regularly opened the innings for Surrey this season while the opening duos have been changed for Hampshire. Hence,due to continuity, coupled with their decent form, Hampshire openers are expected to have better partnership than their Surrey counterparts.

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Surrey Women vs Hampshire Women Top Batters

Sophia Dunkley to be Surrey Women’s top batter

Sophia Dunkley will be playing in this game after a decent ODI series against India Women. Moreover, she has been in great form batting at four for Surrey. In the One-Day Cup this season so far,Dunkley has scored 319 runs in six matches at an average of 63.8 with a century and two fifties to her name.For the same reason, Dunkley is expected to be the top batter for Surrey in this encounter.

Ella McCaughan to be Hampshire Women's top batter

Ella McCaughan opens the innings for Hampshire and has been their leading run-scorer this season.She has scored 349 runs in eight matches so far at an average of almost 50 with a century and two fifties to her credit.She has the best chance to play a big knock at the top of the order to help Hampshire win for the seventh time this season. Hence, McCaughan is expected to be the top batter for Hampshire Women in this clash.

Surrey Women vs Hampshire Women Top Bowlers

Danielle Gregory to be Surrey Women’s top bowler

Danielle Gregory has been, hands down, the best bowler for Surrey Women this season. She is the top wicket-taker for the team,accounting for 14 wickets so far in eight outings at an average of 25.85, even though her economy rate of 6.02 is on the higher side. But she is a genuine wicket-taker and can turn the game on its head with her spell across all the phases of the innings. So, Danielle Gregory is expected to be the top bowler for Surrey Women in this clash against Hampshire Women.

Linsey Smith to be Hampshire Women's top bowler

Linsey Smith will be featuring in this game after the three-match ODI series against India Women. With the World Cup approaching, her performance in the One-Day Cup will determine her place in the squad. The left-arm orthodox bowler has so far picked up 14 wickets at an average of 16 in six matches and also delivered four maiden overs so far. Her economy of 3.73 proves that she has tied up the opposition batters well with her accuracy and variations. Hence, Linsey Smith is expected to be the top bowler for Hampshire Women in this game against Surrey Women.