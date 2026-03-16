Facts: Danielle Gregory is the leading bowler for Surrey Women with 16 wickets in ten innings.

Lancashire Women lead their head-to-head tally against Surrey Women by a 2-1 scoreline in the tournament.

Surrey Women vs Lancashire Women Chances of Winning

Surrey Women did not get the chance to see their game through as they faced The Blaze Women last time around, and poor weather put a damper on their match. It was going in Surrey Women’s favor considering they were able to curtail the opposition’s scoring - The Blaze Women were 66/5 in 16 overs but, unfortunately for the Bryony Smith-led side, the rain put paid to their match at this juncture.

Lancashire Women found themselves on the losing side against Somerset Women in their previous game where the former were kept down to a below par first innings stand of 169 runs after batting 44 overs. Their top and middle order were rendered ineffective while medium pacer Kate Cross brought some stability to their innings with a 51-run half-century. The bowlers were given nothing to work with, though, and they could hardly inflict any damage as their rivals got past the target with five wickets to spare.

Surrey Women chance of winning - 45%

Lancashire Women chance of winning - 55%

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Surrey Women vs Lancashire Women Betting Tips

Surrey Women to score low before first dismissal

Surrey Women have tested out plenty of opening lineups in the tournament so far and their form has only plummeted with time. In the last five matches, they have had Bryony Smith, Kira Chathli, Priyanaz Chatterji, Phoebe Franklin, Sophia Dunkley and Danni Wyatt-Hodge open for the team which has resulted in declining totals of 2, 2, 2, 57 and 100 runs. Their sharp downtrend suggests that they are not in a position to return to form in the next game.

Surrey Women vs Lancashire Women Toss Prediction

Kent County Cricket Ground has produced a mixture of results in the tournament this season with two wins for those chasing, one for the batting side and the other game was tied. The vote is split 2-2 between those batting and fielding first, and the average first innings total of 316 is not entirely safe at this venue. Chasing will be the preferred choice in the next game, too.

Weather Report

A 20% chance of precipitation is reported at Beckenham and the weather will remain partially overcast. The temperature is going to touch 24 degrees Celsius.

Surrey Women Player List

Bryony Smith (c), Alice Davidson-Richards, Aylish Cranstone, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Paige Scholfield, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Bethan Miles, Emma Jones, Grace Harris, Phoebe Franklin, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Tash Farrant, Amy Hunter, Jemima Spence, Kira Chathli, Rachel King, Alexa Stonehouse, Alice Monaghan, Charlotte Lambert, Danielle Gregory, Kalea Moore, Priyanaz Chatterji, Tilly Corteen-Coleman.

Predicted Playing XI

Bryony Smith (C) Batter Kira Chathli Wicket-keeper Alice Capsey All-rounder Paige Scholfield Batter Grace Harris All-rounder Danni Wyatt-Hodge Batter Alice Monaghan Bowler Phoebe Franklin All-rounder Kalea Moore Bowler Ryana Macdonald-Gay All-rounder Danielle Gregory Bowler

Surrey Women Team Form

Surrey Women are coming into their own which is evident by the fact that they have three victories in the last five matches, but they are still lacking in comparison to Lancashire Women. Moreover, their batting inconsistencies put them at a disadvantage.

Lancashire Women Player List

Eleanor Threlkeld (c), Alice Clarke, Danielle Collins, Emma Lamb, Eve Jones, Katie Mack, Liberty Heap, Darcey Carter, Fi Morris, Grace Johnson, Sophie Ecclestone, Tilly Kesteven, Ailsa Lister, Seren Smale, Alana King, Grace Potts, Hannah Jones, Hannah Rainey, Kate Cross, Mahika Gaur, Olivia Bell, Phoebe Graham, Sophie Morris, Tara Norris, Gaby Lewis.

Predicted Playing XI

Alice Clarke Batter Gaby Lewis Batter Seren Smale Batter Fi Morris All-rounder Eleanor Threlkeld (C) Wicket-keeper Ailsa Lister Batter Danielle Collins Bowler Kate Cross Bowler Hannah Jones Bowler Mahika Gaur Bowler Sophie Morris Bowler

Lancashire Women Team Form

Lancashire Women’s batting is absolutely on the money this season and they have the upper hand going into the next match.

Surrey Women vs Lancashire Women Head-to-Head

Lancashire Women have one additional victory over Surrey Women in their head-to-head so far, having won two fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 3

Surrey Women - 1

Lancashire Women - 2

Surrey Women vs Lancashire Women Betting Odds

Lancashire Women to have a better opening partnership than Surrey Women

Bryony Smith and Kira Chathli have been a stagnant pair for Surrey Women in the tournament so far with subpar scores of 2, 2 and 2 runs in the last three matches. They are down in the dumps at the moment while Lancashire Women are superior in this regard despite having had two different opening combinations in the previous three encounters. The latter’s openers added 13, 162 and 24 runs to the first wicket which puts them in a better position than Surrey Women’s opening wicket for the upcoming game.

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Surrey Women vs Lancashire Women Best Batters

Alice Capsey to be Surrey Women’s Best Batter

Alice Capsey stands as the leading run scorer for Surrey Women in the tournament so far with 443 runs in nine innings. She has one century and three half-centuries under her belt until now, along with an average of 49.22. Based on her form, she is expected to come out on top in the upcoming match.

Gaby Lewis to be Lancashire Women’s Best Batter

Gaby Lewis participated in her first match of the season where she notched up eight runs. Nevertheless, she has 1743 runs in 58 ODI innings in her career thus far which includes 14 half-centuries. The Irish opener is slated to be their standout performance in the next game against Surrey Women.

Surrey Women vs Lancashire Women Best Bowlers

Danielle Gregory to be Surrey Women’s Best Bowler

Danielle Gregory picked a single wicket in the previous game against Warwickshire Women but she remains Surrey Women’s leading bowler overall, having bagged 16 wickets in ten innings. Although her average of 27.93 is not entirely favorable, she is anticipated to come out on top in the upcoming fixture.

Danielle Collins to be Lancashire Women’s Best Bowler

Danielle Collins emerged as the leading wicket-taker for Lancashire Women in the last game against Somerset Women where she picked two wickets in two innings with an economy rate of 5.50. In the tournament, she has three wickets in two innings and her average of 13.66 is the best of the team which makes her the top choice for the next encounter.