Facts: Kathryn Bryce and Georgia Elwiss are the joint leading batters for The Blaze Women with 442 runs each.

Durham Women’s Hollie Armitage is the second leading batter of the ECB Women's One-Day Cup with 586 runs in 11 innings so far.

The Blaze Women and Durham Women have a 1-0 scoreline in their head-to-head tally.

The Blaze Women vs Durham Women Chances of Winning

The Blaze Women returned to winning form as they took on Somerset Women in the last encounter, posting 252 runs on the board in just 33 overs due to a rain-affected game. Top-order batters Sarah Bryce and Kathryn Bryce were the leading batters of the innings with 68 and 63* runs, respectively, while Orla Prendergast was next in line with 46 runs. The bowlers went above and beyond to defend the score as they bundled out the opposition for a measly 169 runs in the 23rd over, giving the Kirstie Gordon-led side a 44-run victory via the DLS method.

Durham Women, on the contrary, were not quite on the same level in their last outing against Hampshire Women where the latter absolutely wiped the floor with the team from Chester-le-Street. The former kicked off the game with 224 runs on the board, and the total was not adequate. Skipper Hollie Armitage’s 88 was the only noteworthy contribution and the bowlers absolutely failed to defend to score, conceding a massive nine-wicket defeat in the end.

The Blaze Women chance of winning - 68%

Durham Women chance of winning - 32%

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The Blaze Women vs Durham Women Betting Tips

Durham Women to score under 15.5 before first dismissal @ 1.83 (Parimatch)

Durham Women’s first wicket stands have been substandard to say the least with Emma Marlow and Suzie Bates opening together for a majority of the season before the latter was replaced by Mia Rogers in the previous game. In the five games leading up to this fixture, they set up totals of 15, 22, 24, 0 and 6 runs which puts them on the backfoot for the upcoming game as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds The Blaze Women Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Durham Women Opening Partnership to be Under 15.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

The Blaze Women vs Durham Women Toss Prediction

County Ground in Derby is hosting a match for the first time in the present season of the tournament but the venue has hosted 19 ODIs in the past. The teams batting first have a massive advantage with 15 victories along with an average first innings stand of 241, and that will make batting first the top choice for the upcoming fixture, too.

Weather Report

A low 20% chance of precipitation is reported at Derby with partially cloudy skies and a maximum temperature of 19 degrees Celsius.

The Blaze Women Player List

Kirstie Gordon (c), Ella Claridge, Georgie Boyce, Maddy Green, Marie Kelly, Michaela Kirk, Tammy Beaumont, Georgia Elwiss, Heather Graham, Josie Groves, Kathryn Bryce, Lucy Higham, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Orla Prendergast, Amy Jones, Sarah Bryce, Amy Wheeler, Cassidy McCarthy, Charley Phillips, Grace Ballinger, Olivia Baker, Prisha Thanawala, Sarah Glenn.

Predicted Playing XI

Georgie Boyce Batter Sarah Bryce Wicket-keeper Kathryn Bryce All-rounder Orla Prendergast All-rounder Georgia Elwiss All-rounder Ella Claridge Batter Lucy Higham All-rounder Kirstie Gordon (C) Bowler Josie Groves All-rounder Grace Ballinger Bowler Cassidy McCarthy Bowler

The Blaze Women Team Form

The Blaze Women are a powerful team this season, and they have three victories in the last five games.

Durham Women Player List

Hollie Armitage (c), Emily Windsor, Emma Marlow, Leah Dobson, Suzie Bates, Trudy Johnson, Abigail Glen, Katherine Fraser, Mady Villiers, Phoebe Turner, Bess Heath, Mia Rogers, Grace Thompson, Katie Levick, Lauren Filer, Lizzie Scott, Sophia Turner.

Predicted Playing XI

Mia Rogers Batter Emma Marlow Batter Hollie Armitage (C) Batter Mady Villiers All-rounder Emily Windsor Batter Bess Heath Wicket-keeper Phoebe Turner All-rounder Katherine Fraser All-rounder Sophia Turner Bowler Lizzie Scott Bowler Katie Levick Bowler

Durham Women Team Form

Durham Women have had a mixed bag of results but they are off the mark in terms of both batting and bowling performances this season.

The Blaze Women vs Durham Women Head-to-Head

The Blaze Women took a five-wicket victory in the previous game against Durham Women earlier in the season.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

The Blaze Women - 1

Durham Women - 0

The Blaze Women vs Durham Women Betting Odds

The Blaze Women to have a better opening partnership than Durham Women @ 1.57 (Parimatch)

Durham Women’s first wicket has undergone a change as Mia Rogers replaced Suzie Bates to open with mainstay Emma Marlow. However, since they have not had much time to find their feet together, their scores of 15, 22 and 24 runs in the last three matches were not up to the mark. Georgie Boyce and Sarah Bryce’s partnership for The Blaze Women has also been rather erratic but the bookmakers believe they have more potential, evidenced by scores of 76, 9 and 7 runs in the previous three games.

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The Blaze Women vs Durham Women Best Batters

Kathryn Bryce to be The Blaze Women’s Best Batter

Kathryn Bryce was the second leading run scorer for The Blaze Women in the previous game against Somerset Women, having remained unbeaten on 63. She is now the joint leading batter for the team overall with 442 runs in 12 innings, including a whopping five half-centuries. Averaging at 40.18, she is the top pick for the upcoming match.

Hollie Armitage to be Durham Women’s Best Batter

The prediction for the last match panned out as expected since Hollie Armitage emerged as the top scorer for Durham Women, having scored 88 runs against Hampshire Women. She has a whopping 586 runs in 11 innings with a century and four half-centuries. Her average of 58.60 is the best of the team and she remains the top contender for the next encounter as well.

The Blaze Women vs Durham Women Best Bowlers

Cassidy McCarthy to be The Blaze Women’s Best Bowler

Cassidy McCarthy was The Blaze Women’s leading wicket-taker in the previous game against Somerset Women where she delivered four overs, picked three wickets and achieved an impressive economy rate of 3.00. She has eight wickets in five innings so far with an exceptional average of 24.50 which makes her the favorite for the upcoming game, too.

Phoebe Turner to be Durham Women’s Best Bowler

Phoebe Turner went wicketless in the previous game against Hampshire Women but that did not affect her position as Durham Women’s top wicket-taker overall, having bagged a total of 21 wickets in 11 innings with an average of 20.47. She is in a league of her own at the moment and will be expected to come out on top against The Blaze Women in the next match.