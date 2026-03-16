Facts: Kathryn Bryce is The Blaze Women’s top batter and bowler this season with 501 runs and 18 wickets in 13 innings.

Lancashire Women’s Emma Lamb is the leading run scorer of the ECB Women's One-Day Cup with 794 runs in 12 innings.

The Blaze Women vs Lancashire Women Chances of Winning

The Blaze Women did not have to break a sweat in order to overcome Essex Women last time out where the latter were kept down to a measly score of 211. Naturally, The Blaze Women had a breeze of a chase as openers Sarah Bryce and Georgie Boyce led the onslaught with 33* and 23* runs, respectively. They added 59 runs to the first wicket and the weather put a damper on the game. They ended up taking victory by 35 runs via the DLS method.

Lancashire Women’s previous game against Hampshire Women was abandoned due to unfavorable weather conditions but they are certainly a team to watch out for this season. They were on a two-match winning streak prior to that and were set to challenge for second position on the points table. Overall, they are a batting powerhouse with the likes of Emma Lamb, Gaby Lewis and Seren Smale among others.

The Blaze Women chance of winning - 60%

Lancashire Women chance of winning - 40%

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The Blaze Women vs Lancashire Women Betting Tips

The Blaze Women to score over 23.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Batery)

Georgie Boyce and Sarah Bryce have improved over the course of the season and their scores have had an increasingly positive impact on the team. In the five matches leading up to this fixture, they secured totals of 59*, 31, 76, 9 and 7 runs together, and they are expected to build on their form going forward.

Match Prediction Best Odds The Blaze Women Opening Partnership to be Over 23.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Lancashire Women Opening Partnership to be Under 29.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

The Blaze Women vs Lancashire Women Toss Prediction

Two out of three matches hosted at Trent Bridge this season were played to fruition and on both occasions, the teams fielding first took victory. Even though the toss winners chose to bat first both times, the average first innings score of 212 is too low to defend. This makes chasing the preferred option for the next encounter as well.

Weather Report

Despite an overcast outlook at Nottingham, the chance of precipitation is a low 20% and the temperature will remain around 16 degrees Celsius.

The Blaze Women Player List

Kirstie Gordon (c), Ella Claridge, Georgie Boyce, Maddy Green, Marie Kelly, Michaela Kirk, Tammy Beaumont, Georgia Elwiss, Heather Graham, Josie Groves, Kathryn Bryce, Lucy Higham, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Orla Prendergast, Amy Jones, Sarah Bryce, Amy Wheeler, Cassidy McCarthy, Charley Phillips, Grace Ballinger, Olivia Baker, Prisha Thanawala, Sarah Glenn.

Predicted Playing XI

Georgie Boyce Batter Sarah Bryce Wicket-keeper Kathryn Bryce All-rounder Orla Prendergast All-rounder Georgia Elwiss All-rounder Ella Claridge Batter Lucy Higham All-rounder Kirstie Gordon (C) Bowler Josie Groves All-rounder Grace Ballinger Bowler Cassidy McCarthy Bowler

The Blaze Women Team Form

The Blaze Women are on a three-match winning streak as they enter this game, and they are in strong form at the moment.

Lancashire Women Player List

Eleanor Threlkeld (c), Alice Clarke, Danielle Collins, Emma Lamb, Eve Jones, Katie Mack, Liberty Heap, Darcey Carter, Fi Morris, Grace Johnson, Sophie Ecclestone, Tilly Kesteven, Ailsa Lister, Seren Smale, Alana King, Grace Potts, Hannah Jones, Hannah Rainey, Kate Cross, Mahika Gaur, Olivia Bell, Phoebe Graham, Sophie Morris, Tara Norris, Gaby Lewis.

Predicted Playing XI

Emma Lamb Batter Gaby Lewis Batter Seren Smale Batter Fi Morris All-rounder Eleanor Threlkeld (C) Wicket-keeper Ailsa Lister Batter Danielle Collins Bowler Kate Cross Bowler Hannah Jones Bowler Mahika Gaur Bowler Sophie Morris Bowler

Lancashire Women Team Form

Lancashire Women have a mixed bag of results leading up to this game with three wins, one defeat and one abandoned match.

The Blaze Women vs Lancashire Women Head-to-Head

Lancashire Women beat The Blaze Women twice in the present season of the tournament.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

The Blaze Women - 0

Lancashire Women - 2

The Blaze Women vs Lancashire Women Betting Odds

The Blaze Women to have a better opening partnership than Lancashire Women

Lancashire Women’s first wicket has undergone changes in the last three matches which contributed to their inconsistency. Emma Lamb, Gaby Lewis and Alice Clarke have served as openers and their totals of 13, 74 and 13 runs are lackluster. However, The Blaze Women’s Georgie Boyce and Sarah Bryce are a force to be reckoned with as they set up stands of 59*, 31 and 76 runs in the previous three encounters. The latter are evidently more stable which makes them the favorite opening pair in the next game.

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The Blaze Women vs Lancashire Women Best Batters

Kathryn Bryce to be The Blaze Women’s Best Batter

Kathryn Bryce did not get a chance to bat in the previous game against Essex Women but she retains her lead as the team’s top batter overall with 508 runs in 13 innings. She has a whopping six half-centuries under her belt this season, and her average of 42.33 is immaculate. She is the top pick to be their standout batter against Lancashire Women.

Emma Lamb to be Lancashire Women’s Best Batter

Emma Lamb was not particularly fruitful during the last completed game against Warwickshire Women where she scored four runs. However, that was rather unseemly for the opener considering she has a grand total of 794 runs in 12 innings so far, and her average of 72.18 is the best of the team. The opener will be expected to come out on top in the next encounter.

The Blaze Women vs Lancashire Women Best Bowlers

Kathryn Bryce to be The Blaze Women’s Best Bowler

Kathryn Bryce picked a single wicket during her 8.4-over spell against Essex Women last time out. Although she was not their top bowler in the match, she stands as their leading wicket-taker overall with 18 wickets in 12 innings and a stellar average of 25.44. The all-rounder remains the top contender for the upcoming fixture as well.

Hannah Jones to be Lancashire Women’s Best Bowler

Hannah Jones emerged as the top wicket-taker for Lancashire Women in the previous encounter against Warwickshire Women where she bagged two wickets in nine overs. She is the joint leading bowler for the team with 13 wickets in eight innings. Her average of 24.15 is favorable and she is the favorite to be their premier bowler against The Blaze Women.