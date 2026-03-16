Facts: Georgia Elwiss leads The Blaze Women’s run charts with 417 runs in nine innings so far.

Alice Capsey is the leading run-getter for Surrey Women with 443 runs in nine innings.

The Blaze Women and Surrey Women were tied in their previous head-to-head game in the season.

The Blaze Women vs Surrey Women Chances of Winning

The Blaze Women have had a mixture of results leading up to this encounter but things did not go their way during the last game against Hampshire Women. The latter posted 291 runs on the board and although it was an attainable score, The Blaze Women fumbled their chase; Georgia Elwiss’ 87 was the only consequential innings, followed by Kathryn Bryce’s 43. However, with minimal support from the other batters, the team collapsed with 211 runs which led to an 80-run defeat.

Surrey Women’s previous victory against Warwickshire Women marked a hat trick of wins, and it was a relatively simple chase as the latter scored 239 runs while batting first. Alice Capsey led the onslaught with 79 runs while Danni Wyatt-Hodge remained not out on 43. Even though they lost seven wickets in the process, the Bryony Smith-led side managed to take victory in the end.

The Blaze Women chance of winning - 55%

Surrey Women chance of winning - 45%

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The Blaze Women vs Surrey Women Betting Tips

Surrey Women to score low before first dismissal

Surrey Women’s first wicket stands have gradually declined over the course of the season, and they have reached a standstill in the three matches leading up to this fixture. When Bryony Smith and Danni Wyatt-Hodge led the innings, they secured totals of 57 and 100 runs. However, when the latter was replaced by Kira Chathli, the openers added 2, 2 and 2 runs to the first wicket in the previous three matches. Based on their drastic and sustained downtrend in form, the bookmakers are not confident that they will be able to put on a big total in the next match.

The Blaze Women vs Surrey Women Toss Prediction

Trent Bridge has hosted two games in the ongoing season of the tournament where those chasing have a 2-0 clean sweep. Although the toss winners elected to field first in both matches, the average first innings stand of 212 is quite low. This makes fielding first the preferred strategy in the next game.

Weather Report

There is a 40% likelihood of rain at Nottingham and light rain is predicted to cause disruptions with the temperature reaching 17 degrees Celsius.

The Blaze Women Player List

Kirstie Gordon (c), Ella Claridge, Georgie Boyce, Maddy Green, Marie Kelly, Michaela Kirk, Tammy Beaumont, Georgia Elwiss, Heather Graham, Josie Groves, Kathryn Bryce, Lucy Higham, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Orla Prendergast, Amy Jones, Sarah Bryce, Amy Wheeler, Cassidy McCarthy, Charley Phillips, Grace Ballinger, Olivia Baker, Prisha Thanawala, Sarah Glenn.

Predicted Playing XI

Georgie Boyce Batter Marie Kelly Batter Kathryn Bryce All-rounder Georgia Elwiss All-rounder Sarah Bryce Wicket-keeper Ella Claridge Batter Lucy Higham All-rounder Kirstie Gordon (C) Bowler Josie Groves All-rounder Grace Ballinger Bowler Cassidy McCarthy Bowler

The Blaze Women Team Form

The Blaze Women struggled a tad with the bat in the last match but they are expected to bounce back in the next game.

Surrey Women Player List

Bryony Smith (c), Alice Davidson-Richards, Aylish Cranstone, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Paige Scholfield, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Bethan Miles, Emma Jones, Grace Harris, Phoebe Franklin, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Tash Farrant, Amy Hunter, Jemima Spence, Kira Chathli, Rachel King, Alexa Stonehouse, Alice Monaghan, Charlotte Lambert, Danielle Gregory, Kalea Moore, Priyanaz Chatterji, Tilly Corteen-Coleman.

Predicted Playing XI

Bryony Smith (C) Batter Kira Chathli Wicket-keeper Alice Capsey All-rounder Paige Scholfield Batter Grace Harris All-rounder Danni Wyatt-Hodge Batter Alice Monaghan Bowler Phoebe Franklin All-rounder Kalea Moore Bowler Ryana Macdonald-Gay All-rounder Danielle Gregory Bowler

Surrey Women Team Form

Surrey Women have four victories in the last five matches but their top order is fragile and their batting lacks depth.

The Blaze Women vs Surrey Women Head-to-Head

The Blaze Women and Surrey Women faced each other earlier this season for the first time and the match was tied.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

The Blaze Women - 0

Surrey Women - 0

Tied - 1

The Blaze Women vs Surrey Women Betting Odds

The Blaze Women to have a better opening partnership than Surrey Women

Surrey Women’s Bryony Smith and Kira Chathli have been the mainstay openers for the team this season but their partnership has not taken off in the slightest, considering they secured measly totals of two runs in all of the last three matches. While The Blaze Women are not particularly brilliant in this regard, Georgie Boyce and Marie Kelly have shown that they have the potential to score big with scores of 7, 106 and 7 runs in the previous three encounters. Although both sides have got their work cut out, the latter are favored to outgun Surrey Women’s opening wicket in the next game.

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The Blaze Women vs Surrey Women Best Batters

Georgia Elwiss to be The Blaze Women’s Best Batter

Georgia Elwiss scored her fourth half-century of the season in the previous game against Hampshire Women where she notched up 87 runs. This extended her lead as The Blaze Women’s top scorer overall with 417 runs in nine innings, and her average of 59.57 is remarkable. She is expected to come out on top in the next encounter.

Alice Capsey to be Surrey Women’s Best Batter

Alice Capsey emerged as the leading run-getter for Surrey Women in the last outing against Warwickshire Women, having secured a 79-run half-century. She leads the team’s run charts this season with 443 runs in nine innings. Moreover, her average of 49.22 is excellent and she remains the top pick against The Blaze Women.

The Blaze Women vs Surrey Women Best Bowlers

Kathryn Bryce to be The Blaze Women’s Best Bowler

In the previous game against Hampshire Women, Kathryn Bryce was not among the top bowlers as she picked a single wicket in six overs. Nevertheless, she retains her lead at the top with 15 wickets in ten innings and a brilliant average of 25.33, making her the leading choice for the upcoming fixture against Surrey Women.

Danielle Gregory to be Surrey Women’s Best Bowler

Danielle Gregory captured a single wicket in the last game against Warwickshire Women but continues to be Surrey Women’s leading wicket-taker with 16 wickets in ten innings. Further, her bowling average of 27.93 is the best of the team and she is anticipated to be their top bowler in the next game.